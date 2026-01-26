Massachusetts' Serene Town Is A Scenic Coastal Getaway With Antique Shops And Tasty Eats

If you're looking for an idyllic escape, Massachusetts is probably already on your radar. From its historic cities to quaint coastal towns bursting with fresh seafood and oceanfront scenery, there's no shortage of charming destinations to explore. It was also rated America's safest state for solo travel, per a 2025 study. If you're seeking a destination that is both peacefully removed and conveniently accessible from Boston, Essex is a more than worthy contender. Incorporated all the way back in 1819, this historic town is packed with antique shops and beloved local restaurants, and it's less than an hour's drive north from the big city.

Beyond shopping and dining, you'll also find plenty of sightseeing. Cogswell's Grant is a historic farmhouse that dates back to 1728, and today, houses a folk art museum, and the Essex Shipbuilding Museum has explored the town's nautical legacy since 1976. From paddle boarding to countryside strolls, this quaint town has all the makings of a serene escape. Most accommodation options will be found in nearby Gloucester, a historic city with beautiful beaches and whale watching. The Beauport Hotel is a top choice, and it's just a five-minute drive or 25-minute walk from Essex. The oceanfront hotel has an on-site restaurant and oyster bar, an adults-only rooftop pool, waterfront dining, and seasonal bicycles. More hotels can be found in the town of Ipswich, located 10 minutes from Essex by car.