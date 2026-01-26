Massachusetts' Serene Town Is A Scenic Coastal Getaway With Antique Shops And Tasty Eats
If you're looking for an idyllic escape, Massachusetts is probably already on your radar. From its historic cities to quaint coastal towns bursting with fresh seafood and oceanfront scenery, there's no shortage of charming destinations to explore. It was also rated America's safest state for solo travel, per a 2025 study. If you're seeking a destination that is both peacefully removed and conveniently accessible from Boston, Essex is a more than worthy contender. Incorporated all the way back in 1819, this historic town is packed with antique shops and beloved local restaurants, and it's less than an hour's drive north from the big city.
Beyond shopping and dining, you'll also find plenty of sightseeing. Cogswell's Grant is a historic farmhouse that dates back to 1728, and today, houses a folk art museum, and the Essex Shipbuilding Museum has explored the town's nautical legacy since 1976. From paddle boarding to countryside strolls, this quaint town has all the makings of a serene escape. Most accommodation options will be found in nearby Gloucester, a historic city with beautiful beaches and whale watching. The Beauport Hotel is a top choice, and it's just a five-minute drive or 25-minute walk from Essex. The oceanfront hotel has an on-site restaurant and oyster bar, an adults-only rooftop pool, waterfront dining, and seasonal bicycles. More hotels can be found in the town of Ipswich, located 10 minutes from Essex by car.
Top restaurants in the coastal town of Essex
Any food tour of Essex has to start with Woodman's, an iconic seafood shack and local institution that first opened its doors in 1914. Lawrence "Chubby" Woodman, who opened the restaurant with his wife, Bessie, is credited with inventing the fried clam, which supposedly came to be during a particularly slow business day in 1916. After testing out the new creation during the Independence Day parade, the dish took off, and it's been a New England staple ever since.
As a coastal New England town, there's no shortage of seafood in Essex, and a popular choice among locals is J.T. Farnham's. This family-run spot is another longstanding Essex business, open since 1941. It serves up local staples like fried clams, seafood boats, and New England clam chowder. Blue Marlin Grill is the town's top restaurant on Tripadvisor, with an array of seafood dishes on the menu such as lobster rolls, Portuguese bouillabaisse, dijon-crusted salmon, and fried haddock, as well as other classics such as steak, chicken, and burgers.
Apart from seafood, The Farm Bar and Grille has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google, at the time of writing. It offers a range of burgers, sandwiches, and comfort food dishes like buffalo chicken mac n' cheese and house-smoked ribs. For dessert, head to DownRiver Ice Cream, which serves old-fashioned scoops infused with locally-sourced ingredients. The shop is open seasonally with outdoor seating in a garden.
Antique shopping in Essex
Essex has earned itself the nickname "America's Antique Capital," as it boasts over 30 different antique shops packed within just one mile of town. Howard's Flying Dragon has been located on Essex's Main Street for more than 50 years, making it the longest-running antique shop in town. The family-operated shop houses practically everything you can imagine, including jewelry, dishware, books, postcards, clothing, and more. Andrew Spindler Antiques & Design focuses on goods ranging from furniture to art and collectible items, all from the 17th to 20th centuries. Since opening in 1998, the shop has received special mentions in Boston Magazine, Architectural Digest, and Elle Decor.
Another acclaimed option is Perim Lang Antiques, which has been open since 1988 and focuses on 17th to 20th century English, European, and American antiques. Housed within a former church which likely dates back to the early 1800s, the shop has also earned various accolades and features in The New York Times, Architectural Digest, and The Wall Street Journal. If you're looking to add another quaint destination to your itinerary, consider a trip to Vineyard Haven on Martha's Vineyard, a Massachusetts coastal community with artsy vibes and boutique shopping.