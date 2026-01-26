Arizona's Last Drive-In Movie Theater Is A Nostalgic Glendale Gem Full Of 1950s Vibes
Just outside of Phoenix stands a gem from the past: the last drive-in movie theater in Arizona. Although it opened in 1979, the family-owned West Wind Drive-In in the vibrant, artsy city of Glendale captures a nostalgic 1950s atmosphere as it offers the essentials of a classic drive-in: big screens in a big field, sound through your radio, and, of course, concessions. It makes you wonder if there's anything more American than the drive-in movie theater?
After all, this is the country of Hollywood, cars, and concession stand food. Perhaps it was inevitable that they'd all come together in one place, which they did in 1933 when Richard Hollingshead patented the very first drive-in, in New Jersey. Hollingshead's idea was to alleviate the discomfort of small movie theater seats and to offer a more family-friendly option where parents wouldn't have to worry about their kids disrupting others. Drive-ins really took off during the post-war boom of the 1950s and 1960s, when both automobile and leisure culture were at their heights. They eventually became an integral and iconic image of kitschy Americana and nostalgia like you'd find on Route 66, the famous historic road that actually runs just a little north of Glendale.
The rise of home movies and increasing economic costs started putting drive-ins out of business, but the Glendale West Wind has held on, drawing in those looking for an old-school vibe, seeking something different from a regular movie night, or hoping to pass on traditions and memories from their youth to their own kids. As in decades past, this drive-in offers a family-friendly experience and fun date night, proving the old adage: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."
What to know when visiting West Wind Glendale Drive-In
It's not all nostalgia at the West Wind in Glendale since the drive-in has updated the technology used to project their movies. West Wind only uses digital projections and has a few 4K screens available. As with any drive-in, the picture quality is never going to be as good or clear as in an indoor theater. You may want to think twice before watching the next Christopher Nolan epic (the man sure does love a dark color palette) at the drive-in.
Sound is transmitted through an FM radio, so bring a portable one if your car doesn't have a radio. Some suggest doing that anyway and connecting it to a bluetooth speaker, so you don't have to keep your car on for the whole movie. Although it's rare for a car battery to die during a screening, West Wind offers complimentary jumps for anyone whose battery runs out. Besides that, get as cozy as you'd like. Some fill their cars with pillows and blankets, while others bring lawn chairs to tailgate (the venue does have alcoholic drinks). For a smooth process, you can pre-order concessions online or via the drive-in's app.
West Wind offers the same theatrical run of movies as indoor cinemas, plus midnight and special screenings. The U.S. is filled with charming drive-ins, and West Wind brings its own special fun to the movie experience. Case in point, u/amourxloves wrote on Reddit that the theater hired a clown to creep around people's cars during a showing of "It 2," just in case viewers weren't traumatized enough by Pennywise. West Wind is open year-round, rain or shine (with the exception of bad storms), and Tuesdays are discounted family nights, so the drive-in may be busier then.