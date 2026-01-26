5 Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts Under $250 A Night For A Stress-Free Escape
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Everyone needs a break. Work, family obligations, long commutes, nonstop news cycles, and even a day of running errands can wear us down. The desire for a break from everyday stress is widely shared, and a 2025 TripIt survey found that more travelers are prioritizing relaxing vacations over adventure-packed itineraries and nonstop sightseeing. As interest in all-inclusive resorts grows, much of the hype focuses on luxury properties beyond many travelers' budgets.
Although luxury retreats may be a hot trend, budget-friendly all-inclusive stays can still deliver a satisfying, low-stress vacation. In fact, there are many advantages to not overlooking affordable resort getaways, with the most obvious being financial: Travelers should not feel pressured to spend beyond their means. Choosing a lower-priced resort can even enhance the experience altogether. Rather than pouring most of the budget into the cost of the hotel stay, travelers may have more flexibility for excursions, shopping, spa treatments, and meals off property. Even when meals, drinks, and some activities are included, stepping outside the resort can offer a richer sense of the local culture and landscape.
To help you plan your next budget-minded all-inclusive escape, we identified five resorts priced at $250 or less per night for two people, including taxes, based on sample rates for May and June 2026. It's important to keep in mind that prices can fluctuate depending on demand and booking platform, so it's crucial to read the fine print to confirm what is and is not included to avoid surprises at checkout. All of the properties listed also have consistently positive guest reviews.
Iberostar Waves Costa Dorada
Located in Puerto Plata, Iberostar Waves Costa Dorada offers strong value, with garden-view rooms starting at about $177 a night at the time of writing. The 516-room resort welcomes guests of all ages and makes a lively first impression with its vivid turquoise arched facade and verdant grounds. Eleven on-site restaurants and bars include an international buffet, Italian cuisine, and Japanese teppanyaki. Guests can enjoy unlimited food and beverages at any of the restaurants, bars, and snack kiosks, including a swim-up bar and a nightclub. Children can stay occupied at Star Camp, while adults can relax on the beach, lounge by one of the two resort pools, work out at the gym, or explore the idyllic and historic city of Puerto Plata.
The light, breezy, air-conditioned rooms are furnished with a workspace, flat-screen TVs with satellite channels, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Bathrooms feature a contemporary design with glass-enclosed showers, eco-friendly toiletries, and bathrobes — amenities often found at higher-priced resorts. With savings on accommodations, why not splurge on a beachside massage or spa day? The on-site spa is equipped with a hair salon, a hot tub, and a steam room.
With an 8.2 rating on Expedia, Iberostar Waves Costa Dorada is one of the best-reviewed all-inclusive resorts in its price range. A January 2026 review praises the hotel's service and food options: "This was honestly a 5-star stay. The staff was amazing- they were personable, attentive, and overall just made you feel very welcomed. Usually I don't care for all inclusive resort food, but I really really enjoyed the food here ... I would stay here again without hesitation."
Barceló Maya Tropical
Part of the Barceló Grand Resort complex, the 479-room Barceló Maya Tropical sits on one of the Riviera Maya's finest beaches, about 10 miles south of Playa del Carmen. Rates start around $212 a night for a standard room as of this writing. The resort garners high praise from guests, with a comment on Google noting: "What a beautiful resort! The beaches, restaurants, staff have all been exceptional!"
The resort features seven bars and restaurants, including two specialty restaurants, a beach grill, and a Caribbean-themed cigar lounge. While the property caters to all ages during the day, evenings center on entertainment options such as Jaguar's Nightclub, where entry and house cocktails are included until 2 a.m. For those not old enough yet, the Xone Nightclub lets teens dance the night away to their favorite hits. When you're ready to retreat to your room, you'll find bath amenities, robes, slippers, and a daily-replenished minibar.
Across the larger resort complex are seven swimming pools, including a shallow pool for the kiddies and a semi-Olympic-size one to stretch your arms and legs. Loungers and swaying hammocks surround the pool areas, with a game zone and shop nearby. For an additional fee, splash away at Pirates Island Water Park, complete with a swimming pool and surf ride. Other features include an 18-hole miniature golf course, alongside an array of outdoor activities and Dolphinaris, an interactive dolphin experience reserved for hotel guests. Since the ultimate goal of a resort holiday is to eliminate stress, the 32,000-square-foot spa and fitness center is designed to melt away your tension. The nature-themed spa includes a steam room and sauna, experience showers, immersion pools, and a relaxation lounge. There's even a kids' spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a daily class schedule.
Wyndham Alltra Samaná
Set on a peninsula along the Dominican Republic's northeast coast, Wyndham Alltra Samaná is a tropical oasis far from the crowds and high prices of Punta Cana. The sprawling 404-room resort starts at $181 a night as of this writing, and includes 11 restaurants and bars, ranging from Italian fare to gourmet coffee and pastries.
Public spaces feature an open design filled with light and swaying palm trees. Grab the tropical drink of your choice at the thatched-roof pool bar, then plant yourself on a poolside chaise or head to the soft sands of Javo Beach La Playita. Guest rooms include balconies, pillow-top mattresses, LED lighting, HD TVs, a minibar, and sleek bathrooms. Fill your days with beach or pool activities, while nights perk up with themed entertainment, karaoke, and lively bars. This less-discovered region of the Dominican Republic offers a wealth of exploration opportunities, including dolphin and whale watching, as well as eco-tours to Salto El Limon or Los Haitises National Park. If you'd rather take it easy, stroll the sleepy village of Las Galeras, or beach hop and watch the sunset over the luminous Caribbean waters.
Overall, the resort receives praise for its cleanliness, exquisite beach, and friendly staff, though some past guests noted the language barrier. This Tripadvisor review from December 2025 succinctly sums up the resort: "The Wyndham Samaná is an exceptional property with a beautiful balance of beach and natural vegetation ...The entire resort has a relaxed, laid-back feel that truly matches the natural beauty of Samaná."
Delta by Marriott Riviera Nayarit
Priced at $249 per night as of this writing, the Delta by Marriott Riviera Nayarit is a secluded oasis in one of Mexico's most captivating regions, known for its magical towns and golden beaches. Only 35 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta Airport, near the village of La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, the sprawling resort sits amid rolling hills of lush jungle that open onto an unspoiled beach. Inspired by nature and local crafts, the hotel's design seamlessly integrates with the environment, augmented by textured walls, deep woods, and local art. All rooms feature a balcony, premium linens and towels, a hair dryer, robes, and walk-in showers. The in-room minibar is restocked daily, and free Wi-Fi is provided. A sitting area with plush pillows adds an extra touch of luxury.
Four sit-down dining options await to tempt your palate, including a Japanese teppanyaki and a beach club specializing in seafood and local fare. The warm and inviting lobby bar features rustic wood tables and fixtures, while Xaman Bar entices with creative mixology amidst leather chairs and exposed brick walls. A 24-hour pantry is available whenever you need it, plus a taco truck and live music on select days.
Step into the crescent-shaped Media Luna Pool or deep dive into the Nature Pool, where you'll be surrounded by lush jungle foliage. The one-of-a-kind Aqua River & Jungle Experience is comprised of pools, hot tubs, a water park, a lazy river, and splash pads for an immersive jungle experience. Pamper yourself in one of the 10 thatched-roof treatment cabins at Tzicuri Spa, then relax by the serene spa pool or head to the fully equipped gym with jungle views. Google reviews from past guests praise the ambiance, pools, beach, tacos, and Japanese restaurant, though some guests note limited menu variety.
Occidental Nuevo Vallarta
Located minutes from the charming beach town of Bucerías, Occidental Nuevo Vallarta offers a family-friendly stay on Bahía de Banderas, with nightly rates starting at $190 as of this writing. The 366-room resort is known for its beautiful stretch of golden beach and easy access to Sayulita and Puerto Vallarta. When it comes to reviews, it earns lots of praise on Tripadvisor for its well-maintained grounds, accommodating staff, and fabulous beach.
The center of activity is the main swimming pool, complete with loungers, umbrellas, and a pool bar to satiate your thirst on particularly hot days. In addition to a dedicated children's pool, guests who booked Royal Level rooms have exclusive use of a third pool and bar serving premium brand spirits. Active adults and teens can enjoy a myriad of activities, including water polo, ping pong, yoga, and non-motorized watersports, while the little ones can have fun at the Kids' Club. Work out in the fully equipped gym, away from the sun's glare, to stay in tip-top shape while on vacay. And since no getaway is complete without a little pampering, U Wellness Spa is ready to treat you or a loved one to a well-deserved massage. The biggest attraction, however, is the wide stretch of beach on Bahía de Banderas, with shallow water suitable for all ages.
With five restaurants, including three specialty options and a beachfront snack bar, no one goes hungry. Two lounges also give the adults a place to chill out with a drink or listen to live music after dark.
Methodology
While there are many all-inclusive resorts in the $250 price range in these destinations, finding quality options takes more time and research. To ensure we found the best value, prices were compared on Expedia and Priceline using sample dates in May and June 2026. I then narrowed it down to properties with an 8.0 or higher rating and predominantly positive reviews, particularly for cleanliness. Reviews were also cross-checked on Tripadvisor and Google, and resorts with recurring recent complaints or limited amenities based on photos, descriptions, and videos were excluded. All the resorts listed are located in prime beach locations, offer incredible value, and have strong positive customer satisfaction ratings. Rates quoted include taxes but are subject to change.