Virginia's Once-Abandoned Charlottesville Mill Is Now Thriving As An Outdoor Art Park

Turning abandoned locations into something beautiful is one of the things we humans do well. A building that was once an empty space can be shifted into an exciting place that serves the community. That's precisely what happened to a once-abandoned textile mill in the historic and vibrant college town of Charlottesville, Virginia. The Frank Ix & Sons-owned mill was once a major employer for the region, but closed in 1999. However, the Ix (pronounced "icks") Project turned this into a community art hub called Ix Art Park. Just a 10-minute walk from Charlottesville's downtown pedestrian mall, the park has an outdoor space that is free for the public and open every day. It's also home to the indoor space, The Looking Glass, full of immersive, interactive art and installations. There are events, concerts, and even a Farmers Market every Saturday throughout the entire year.

The 15,000 square feet of outdoor space is the perfect place to enjoy your lunch or spend the day while you explore the murals, sculptures, and the outdoor stage. There is free parking, and the location is ADA compliant and accessible. Even pets are welcome here. When the Farmers Market is held, there are not only over 60 vendors, but also picnic tables in the Outside Art Room where you can make your own creations for free.

The closest major airports to Charlottesville, Virginia are Richmond International Airport, 78 miles away, and Washington Dulles International Airport, 104 miles away (though if you're flying there, make sure you don't show up at the wrong airport, which is fairly common in D.C.). However, you can also find the smaller Charlottesville Albemarle Airport just 10 miles away and Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport 54 miles away.