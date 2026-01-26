Virginia's Once-Abandoned Charlottesville Mill Is Now Thriving As An Outdoor Art Park
Turning abandoned locations into something beautiful is one of the things we humans do well. A building that was once an empty space can be shifted into an exciting place that serves the community. That's precisely what happened to a once-abandoned textile mill in the historic and vibrant college town of Charlottesville, Virginia. The Frank Ix & Sons-owned mill was once a major employer for the region, but closed in 1999. However, the Ix (pronounced "icks") Project turned this into a community art hub called Ix Art Park. Just a 10-minute walk from Charlottesville's downtown pedestrian mall, the park has an outdoor space that is free for the public and open every day. It's also home to the indoor space, The Looking Glass, full of immersive, interactive art and installations. There are events, concerts, and even a Farmers Market every Saturday throughout the entire year.
The 15,000 square feet of outdoor space is the perfect place to enjoy your lunch or spend the day while you explore the murals, sculptures, and the outdoor stage. There is free parking, and the location is ADA compliant and accessible. Even pets are welcome here. When the Farmers Market is held, there are not only over 60 vendors, but also picnic tables in the Outside Art Room where you can make your own creations for free.
The closest major airports to Charlottesville, Virginia are Richmond International Airport, 78 miles away, and Washington Dulles International Airport, 104 miles away (though if you're flying there, make sure you don't show up at the wrong airport, which is fairly common in D.C.). However, you can also find the smaller Charlottesville Albemarle Airport just 10 miles away and Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport 54 miles away.
All about the Ix Art Park in Charlottesville, Virginia
The outdoor space at the Ix Art Park is only the beginning. There is also an indoor space called The Looking Glass, featuring the work of local and regional artists. You can visit for $16 for adults and $13 for kids ages 4 to 13. You can also save money by bundling if you have multiple children who want to attend. Also, it's free to kids 3 and under. The Ix Art Park is open Thursday through Sunday, though hours vary. There are also a number of free days and events. For instance, on the first Thursday of each month at 8 p.m. those 18 and over can hit the Arts from Underground in The Looking Glass event for free for drinks and art creation, as well as karaoke.
Whenever you visit, you'll get to walk through the enchanted forest and kaleidoscopic cave created by Katheryn Wingate, a blacklight maze mural created by Bernie McCabe, and the Subterranean Art Lounge, with places to create your own art and hands-on installations to enjoy, no matter what age you are. At the time of this writing, you can see things like The Tree Throne created by Sigrid Ellertson, hear Soundscapes in the Borogrove Forest by Michael Moxham, and experience the Creature Wall in the Dripstone Cave by Joe Vena. If you can't get there, or you want to see a preview, you can donate $4 online and get a virtual 360-degree tour of The Looking Glass.
One reviewer on Yelp said of Ix Art Park, "An interesting and engaging community resource with lots of music, art and activities planned to appeal to young and old. Always something fun happening. Easy to park and good food options in the park, PLUS walking distance to many more options in the downto[w]n pedestrian mall." Finally, while you're in Charlottesville, don't miss Hollymead, the friendly lakeside suburb with delightful local bites.