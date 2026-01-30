The Top Five-Star Hotels In Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona, is often associated with sunshine and desert scenery, but the city has also developed a strong lineup of high-end hotels and resorts, particularly on the five-star front. Of course, it goes without saying that a five-star rating doesn't always mean ultra-luxury. As it turns out, there isn't one clear, across-the-board definition for what "five-star" actually means. Different platforms that award stars have slightly different criteria, but broadly speaking, you can trust a five-star property to go above and beyond in service, amenities, and comfort. Phoenix and its surrounding areas have no shortage of those properties, which can make it difficult to decide where to book the best stay.
To narrow things down, we've rounded up the best of the best to bring you the top five-star hotels in the Valley of the Sun. Whether you're planning a golf getaway, spa retreat, culinary escape, or family-friendly stay, there's a hotel here that fits the bill.
Some things to note: we know that "best" can be subjective, so this list draws on rankings from major travel websites and verified guest reviews. While the Greater Phoenix area includes destinations like Paradise Valley and Scottsdale — both home to standout resorts such as the award-winning Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia and the upscale Mountain Shadows Resort – this list focuses exclusively on properties within Phoenix city limits.
Arizona Biltmore, LXR Hotels & Resorts
The Arizona Biltmore, LXR Hotels & Resorts, has been a luxury desert retreat since opening in 1929. A true Art Deco gem inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, the property features the Mystery Room, a historic speakeasy still used for private events, and the Gold Room, which claims to have the world's second-largest gold-leaf ceiling. Over the decades, it has welcomed celebrity guests, including Clark Gable, Fred Astaire, Marilyn Monroe, and Ronald and Nancy Reagan, who reportedly honeymooned there. Following a multimillion-dollar renovation completed in the 2020s, the 39-acre resort now combines preserved 1920s character with modern updates, along with palm trees, gardens, and art. The property offers 705 accommodations, ranging from rooms and suites to cottages and villas, all decorated in what the hotel describes as "cool desert chic."
The resort is well-suited for families and couples alike. Amenities include seven swimming pools, including an adults-only pool and a massive waterslide. You can dine at two of the pools or take your pick from the on-site restaurants, including Renata's Hearth, which serves Latin-inspired dishes, and McArthur's, which serves classic American fare. You can also get a tequila sunrise at The Wright Bar, where the famous cocktail was said to have been invented in the 1930s. There are also championship golf courses at the property, as well as pickleball and tennis courts. For maximum relaxation, indulge in the luxe treatments and rituals at Tierra Luna Spa & Sol Garden.
Arizona Biltmore boasts a got a 4.6-star rating on Google. One guest called it: "the best resort in AZ!" Meanwhile, Five Star Alliance, a travel agency specializing in top-of-the-line properties, ranks it as the No. 2 best luxury hotel in Phoenix.
The Global Ambassador
The Global Ambassador, located just west of Camelback Mountain, opened in December 2023. Its 141 rooms are designed to feel like a home away from home, featuring local art, luxe furnishings, wood floors, and marble bathrooms. Some rooms offer views of Camelback Mountain, while 30 suites provide additional space, many with furnished terraces and balconies and freestanding bathtubs, perfect for a soak after a long travel day.
With award-winning restaurateur Sam Fox as its founder, you already know the food here is top-notch. It features five restaurants, including Le Âme, a Parisian-style steakhouse with a French bakery open for breakfast and lunch; Théa, a Mediterranean restaurant with mountain views and a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights; and the Pink Dolphin, next to the pool, where you can get dishes like guacamole, ceviche, and tacos. If you're in the mood for a creative cocktail, head to the Lobby Bar, which also hosts live music on weekends.
The Global Ambassador has a 4.6-star rating on Google, ranks No. 1 on Five Star Alliance's list of Phoenix luxury hotels. It has also earned one Michelin Key, a designation awarded to hotels that deliver standout design and service, among other criteria. The company defines one key as a place that is "a true gem with personality. Service always goes the extra mile, and the hotel provides much more than others in its price range." The Global Ambassador definitely fits that bill.
Royal Palms Resort and Spa
Royal Palms Resort and Spa is another Phoenix property with one Michelin Key. It's also one of those places in the U.S. where you feel like you're in Europe, with its Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, fountains, and colorful tile work. Dating back to the 1920s, the resort was originally a 15-room private residence built for New York financier Delos Willard Cooke and his wife, Florence Meador Cooke. The intent was to build a place to enjoy Arizona's warm winters and function as a wellness retreat for Florence. The couple planted hundreds of palm trees during construction, which later inspired the resort's name.
Converted into a boutique hotel in the 1940s, the property has since expanded to 115 guest rooms and now operates as part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. So if you're a World of Hyatt member — one of the hotel loyalty programs that's worth it – keep this top of mind. All accommodations feature warm, richly colored interiors, while select villas offer private patios and clawfoot tubs. The resort has three restaurants, including one by the pool. At T. Cook's, you can enjoy Mediterranean food while enjoying the view of Camelback Mountain, and the Mix Up bar serves yummy cocktails and small bites. Alvadora Spa, meanwhile, offers everything you'd want to feel pampered and rejuvenated by your visit. There's also a hot tub and pool on-site, open around the clock.
U.S. News and World Report ranks Royal Palms No. 7 among resorts in the Greater Phoenix area and the highest-ranked property located within Phoenix itself. Guests certainly like it, too, judging by the 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor.
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
One of Arizona's largest hotels, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa spans more than 300 acres and offers 950 rooms. But don't worry, complimentary bikes help guests navigate the expansive property. Guest rooms are decorated in soothing desert tones and overlook the resort grounds or nearby mountains. The resort is especially appealing to golfers, thanks to two championship courses designed by Arnold Palmer and Nick Faldo. Tennis and pickleball players also have access to award-winning tennis facilities featuring 20 courts across multiple surfaces.
The property is ideal for a family or group getaway, with its two-bedroom suites and a massive pool complex. The AquaRidge Waterpark features a lazy river, looping waterslides, a high adrenaline free fall slide, and an adults-only area. You can even order food and drinks right to your lounge chair or cabana to make a day of it. But poolside dining aside, there are eight dining venues in total, including signature restaurants led by "Top Chef" alum Angelo Sosa. Revive Spa offers its own pool, bistro, and an extensive menu of treatments.
Even though the resort is big, you won't feel like a faceless part of a crowd, as the resort prides itself on service. As one Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "every employee, from the Front Desk, to wait staff to housekeeping were amazing." The property ranks among U.S. News & World Report's top 10 Phoenix resorts and appears on Five Star Alliance's list of top luxury hotels in the city. It also holds a 4.4-star rating on Tripadvisor.
The Camby, Autograph Collection
Located in the Biltmore neighborhood, The Camby, Autograph Collection takes its name from the nearby Camelback Mountains. The hotel is all about beauty and elegance, with a design that leans into desert-inspired neutrals with sage green, marble, and wood accents. Its 279 guest rooms all feature marble bathrooms and comfy beds and mountain or city views, with several suite options available.
A 2024 renovation updated guest rooms and public areas and introduced Yellowbell, the hotel's Southwest-focused restaurant. The menu highlights seasonal ingredients, with dishes such as green chile cornbread and salmon with prickly pear glaze. The adjoining Yellowbell Lounge also got some chic amenities, and hosts a daily champagne toast and live music on Wednesday evenings. For those who like to dine and lounge poolside, The Camby has a rooftop pool, where the Wade Poolside Bar serves dishes like creamy elote, burgers, and cocktails. If you need a pick-me-up, you can grab a caffeinated drink from Cartel Coffee.
The Camby is a popular place, known not just for its style but for the experience. As one person noted on Yelp, "The Camby Hotel is one of my favorite hotels in the Valley! ... The customer service is above and beyond." The property holds a 4.4 rating on both Google and Tripadvisor and is recognized by Five Star Alliance as one of Phoenix's top luxury hotels.
Methodology
Given the Greater Phoenix area's wealth of fantastic resorts and hotels, we focused exclusively on properties within Phoenix city limits. We checked travel websites like U.S. News & World Report, travel agency sites like Five Star Alliance, and travel authorities like Michelin and AAA to find the best of the best that were consistently rated five stars. We also checked those against travel reviews on Google and Tripadvisor to confirm that when you book at any of these places, you'll be experiencing some of the best that Phoenix has to offer.