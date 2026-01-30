The Top Five-Star Hotels In Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona, is often associated with sunshine and desert scenery, but the city has also developed a strong lineup of high-end hotels and resorts, particularly on the five-star front. Of course, it goes without saying that a five-star rating doesn't always mean ultra-luxury. As it turns out, there isn't one clear, across-the-board definition for what "five-star" actually means. Different platforms that award stars have slightly different criteria, but broadly speaking, you can trust a five-star property to go above and beyond in service, amenities, and comfort. Phoenix and its surrounding areas have no shortage of those properties, which can make it difficult to decide where to book the best stay.

To narrow things down, we've rounded up the best of the best to bring you the top five-star hotels in the Valley of the Sun. Whether you're planning a golf getaway, spa retreat, culinary escape, or family-friendly stay, there's a hotel here that fits the bill.

Some things to note: we know that "best" can be subjective, so this list draws on rankings from major travel websites and verified guest reviews. While the Greater Phoenix area includes destinations like Paradise Valley and Scottsdale — both home to standout resorts such as the award-winning Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia and the upscale Mountain Shadows Resort – this list focuses exclusively on properties within Phoenix city limits.