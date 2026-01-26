Wisconsin's Lovely City Near Madison Is A Serene Escape With Camping, Kayaking, And A Charming Downtown
Though somewhat overlooked, Wisconsin offers travelers all kinds of exciting exploits. Parents with children can head to Milwaukee for a family-friendly winter adventure, while thrill-seekers will have a grand old time swimming and scuba diving on the shores of Wazee Lake, Wisconsin's deepest, crystal-clear inland lake. Meanwhile, travelers who thrive on a dose of small-town charm coupled with scenic vistas and outdoor escapes should make a getaway to Edgerton. Clinging to the tranquil shores of Lake Koshkonong, this itty-bitty city, just a 30-minute drive southeast of Madison, offers travelers a serene retreat from the urban jungle.
Quiet streets framed by brick architecture from a bygone era lead visitors into Edgerton's downtown district. Sightseers can spend the day touring the Sterling North Museum, a stately Queen Anne manor belonging to the American author who penned the classic children's tale, "Rascal," which was later adapted into a Disney feature. Take a pleasant stroll along the tree-shaded lanes, or find a friendly local tavern for a tasty meal and refreshing drinks. Families with children can splash around the slides and cool off from the summer heat at the Edgerton Aquatic Center, while golfers can practice their drives at the Towne Country Club, where rolling hills and dense thickets add to the challenge.
Meanwhile, all manner of waterfront excitement can be found at Lake Koshkonong. Stretching more than 10,000 acres to the east of Edgerton, it is Wisconsin's largest natural lake. Rent a pontoon to cruise around the calm waters and drift down the Rock River, while paddlers can explore the lake's rugged shoreline atop a kayak or paddleboard. Idyllic campgrounds are scattered around the quiet countryside surrounding Edgerton, inviting outdoorsy adventurers to sleep under the stars. Unplug from the bustle of everyday life with a getaway to this serene Wisconsin destination.
Outdoor adventures around Edgerton, Wisconsin
Lake Koshkonong will tempt travelers with waterfront excitement the minute they arrive in Edgerton. Bring your own boat or paddling gear to the launches dotted all across the shoreline, or rent kayaks and paddle boards from the Drift Away Paddle Co., which offers watercraft delivery right to shore. Beaches stretched across the lake also allow beginner paddlers a shallow landing to push out into the water. Paddle along Lake Koshkonong's rugged coves and headlands, and venture down into the Rock River, which flows into the lake.
Aside from sunbathing on the beaches and cooling off in the refreshing lake water, anglers can also pack their rods and find a scenic spot along the shore to cast a line. Lake Koshkonong is mostly shallow, and the waters are teeming with populations of walleye, various bass species, northern pike, and catfish. Birdwatchers should bring binoculars to observe the flocks of warblers, blackbirds, and sandhill cranes splashing in the shallows, while the ducks and geese are a favorite target of hunters in the area.
Leisurely hikes through dense woodlands can be found at Silverwood County Park, just 10 minutes north of Edgerton by car. Meandering trails lead trekkers across swaying fields, fruit orchards, and a historic farmstead before looping through vast stretches of woodland. Bridle trails also allow equestrians to enjoy the pastoral landscape on horseback. Viewpoints dotted along the trails open up to panoramas across Rice Lake, which abuts the edge of the woodland. Paddlers can also bring kayaks and canoes to the boat launch on the southern tip of the lake. For more waterfront adventures, drive just 20 minutes to the other side of Lake Koshkonong, where you'll find Fort Atkinson, one of Wisconsin's most overlooked cities with Broadway-style shows and riverside bike trails.
Where to camp and what to eat around Edgerton, Wisconsin
Lakeside adventures usually go hand-in-hand with camping, and travelers will find plenty of campgrounds around Edgerton. On the other side of Rice Lake at Silverwood County Park is the Hickory Hills Campground, which claims to be "one of the best family campgrounds in Southern Wisconsin." Road-trippers can pull up in a motorhome, while cabins and cottages are available for campers who prefer a touch of luxury.
Just across the Rock River is the Milton KOA Holiday, which offers full hookup sites for both motorhomes and tent-sleepers, not to mention a clubhouse with a pool, and access to hiking trails. A previous camper shared in a Google review that "this was the best KOA [they had] ever stayed at." For a more tranquil atmosphere, drag your motorhome over to the Creekview Campground, only about five minutes away from Hickory Hills Campground. Tucked along the grassy banks of a tree-shaded stream, campers have access to a quiet pond and gardens for relaxation. A previous review called it a "cute little campground."
Head over to Edgerton's downtown, where the historic architecture and bright awnings hide local eateries. Fill up on handmade pizzas and flavorful surf and turf at 2 Brothers Downtown Pub and Grill, a local haunt for catching a Packers game. If you're there on a Friday, make sure to order the Fish Fry, part of Wisconsin's mouthwatering summer tradition. Grab burritos, steak fajitas, and margaritas at El Patron Mexican Grill, while Lin's Garden Chinese Restaurant serves generous portions of crab rangoons and General Tso's chicken. For memorable adventures, make Edgerton your next Wisconsin getaway. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, about 30 minutes away from Edgerton by car.