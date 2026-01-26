Wisconsin's Lovely City Near Madison Is A Serene Escape With Camping, Kayaking, And A Charming Downtown

Though somewhat overlooked, Wisconsin offers travelers all kinds of exciting exploits. Parents with children can head to Milwaukee for a family-friendly winter adventure, while thrill-seekers will have a grand old time swimming and scuba diving on the shores of Wazee Lake, Wisconsin's deepest, crystal-clear inland lake. Meanwhile, travelers who thrive on a dose of small-town charm coupled with scenic vistas and outdoor escapes should make a getaway to Edgerton. Clinging to the tranquil shores of Lake Koshkonong, this itty-bitty city, just a 30-minute drive southeast of Madison, offers travelers a serene retreat from the urban jungle.

Quiet streets framed by brick architecture from a bygone era lead visitors into Edgerton's downtown district. Sightseers can spend the day touring the Sterling North Museum, a stately Queen Anne manor belonging to the American author who penned the classic children's tale, "Rascal," which was later adapted into a Disney feature. Take a pleasant stroll along the tree-shaded lanes, or find a friendly local tavern for a tasty meal and refreshing drinks. Families with children can splash around the slides and cool off from the summer heat at the Edgerton Aquatic Center, while golfers can practice their drives at the Towne Country Club, where rolling hills and dense thickets add to the challenge.

Meanwhile, all manner of waterfront excitement can be found at Lake Koshkonong. Stretching more than 10,000 acres to the east of Edgerton, it is Wisconsin's largest natural lake. Rent a pontoon to cruise around the calm waters and drift down the Rock River, while paddlers can explore the lake's rugged shoreline atop a kayak or paddleboard. Idyllic campgrounds are scattered around the quiet countryside surrounding Edgerton, inviting outdoorsy adventurers to sleep under the stars. Unplug from the bustle of everyday life with a getaway to this serene Wisconsin destination.