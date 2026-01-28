Wisconsin's 5 Most Sought-After Airbnb Getaways
The Badger State. America's Dairyland. The Cheese Capital. These are some of the nicknames Wisconsin goes by — and the state wears them proudly. Furry mammals and cheesy delights aside, this Midwestern region has more scenic offerings up its sleeve, from incredible lakes and rivers that are perfect for a summer vacation, to picturesque destinations like Middleton and Door County — both of which made Condé Nast Traveler's list of the 50 Most Beautiful Places in the U.S.
The appeal of Wisconsin hasn't escaped travelers, who in 2024 flocked to the state in record numbers: 114.4 million visits, to be exact, according to Travel Wisconsin. Fortunately, Wisconsin's Airbnb game is strong. From more than a thousand listings statewide, we singled out five Airbnb getaways that are proving quite popular with tourists. Coveted, even, for a combination of amazing amenities — think saunas, 360-degree panoramic views, and beach access — along with unique architectural details.
What they also share are credentials that put them among the most sought-after stays in the state: Each home is a certified Guest Favorite, ranks in the top 5% of all eligible listings, and is run by a Superhost with at least one year on the platform. Airbnb also classifies them as Rare Finds — meaning they tend to book quickly. So lock in your dates to experience some well-merited R&R at one of these popular Wisconsin Airbnbs.
Bird House in Cascade
When curating a great getaway, it's all about location, location, location. The Bird House takes that advice to heart. Set in Cascade, Wisconsin, this cozy woodland retreat with a Scandinavian flair is a minute's drive from the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, a historic trail unveiling unique features and Wisconsin's most scenic landscapes, five minutes away from the picturesque Long Lake, and no more than 15 minutes away from Kettle Moraine State Forest, a year-round paradise for campers, hikers, and fans of scenic drives.
Tucked deep in the backwoods, the cabin occasionally draws visits from deer and small wildlife. A long gravel driveway leads to the black-clad structure, which cuts a dramatic figure against the wooded landscape, especially when covered in snow. The living area's double-height ceiling, together with sliding glass doors that open to the outdoors, visually expands the cozy space. Here, guests can enjoy quiet movie nights warmed by the Norwegian Jøtul gas fireplace in the corner.
The home features two bedrooms — one on each floor — and two baths, as well as a laundry room and a fully equipped kitchen for cooking homemade meals. Guests are wowed by Bird House's outdoor features, which include a hot tub, a sauna, a fire pit, and a shower among the pines. "A perfect mix of nature and luxury," was one guest's description; while another called the Bird House "the definition of anticipating the needs of the guest" — high praise from someone who claims to have 25 years in the hospitality sector. It seems only natural that this home has a solid 5.0 guest ranking (as of the time of writing) and sits in top 1% of eligible listings, winning the hearts of guests who have booked repeated stays.
Country Cabin on Boulders in Avoca
If it's seclusion you're after, you're bound to find it at the Country Cabin on Boulders, an Airbnb surrounded by a sprawling 120 acres of meadows and woods. The 23-year-old stone-and-wood cabin is elevated on large boulders, with certain areas of its wooden outdoor deck hovering 10 feet above the rocks. It's the perfect getaway for couples who enjoy rustic surroundings and going off the grid; the rental is, after all, nestled in the tiny village of Avoca in Wisconsin's Iowa County, which in 2020 had a reported population of 553. Despite the rural setting, however, it's only a 30-minute drive to the charming city of Dodgeville, where you'll find a walkable downtown, shops, and restaurants.
The 950-square-foot cabin has an open-plan social area, a lofted bedroom, and a bathroom. The double-height living area frames the surrounding landscape through window-studded facades, with sliding glass doors that open onto the wraparound deck and lead to a backyard with a fire pit and barbecue grill. Mirroring the wooded areas on the property, the interiors feature wood throughout, including pine kitchen counters, walnut floors, and heavy oak beams. Though it's possible to connect to the internet or make phone calls, don't expect city-level speeds.
Still, it's the remoteness that guests seem to appreciate, along with the hiking trails around the property. Far from the city lights, some guests were even able to catch the northern lights during their stay. The cabin received a solid 5 out of 5 rating for accuracy, check-in, communication, and location from both first-timers and returning guests, making this charming country cabin a crowd-favorite for a rural Wisconsin getaway.
Wanderloft in Phelps
The sculptural, design-forward Wanderloft marries contemporary architecture with the rugged beauty of Phelps, Wisconsin — and guests can't get enough. Built on a 9.4-acre property in Vilas County, Wanderloft is surrounded by nature, offering unparalleled seclusion — an essential feature given the home's unconventional layout. This Scandinavian-inspired dwelling wholeheartedly embraces an open-concept floor plan: here, there are no wall curtains or doors — not even in the bathrooms.
While a reviewer admitted that privacy wasn't a thing, the lack of interior doors "just means you'll leave feeling even closer to the people you came with!" Meanwhile, the bare windows — of which the home has plenty — didn't keep guests from a good night's sleep. "If you're sensitive to light, I recommend bringing a sleep mask. I did and I slept very well!" a Milwaukee-based guest suggested. The social and private areas are tastefully decorated with contemporary furnishings, fittings, and lighting fixtures. Multiple windows frame views of the landscape, but guests can truly connect with nature through the outdoor areas, composed of a fireplace-equipped outdoor deck and a rooftop observation deck with stunning panoramic views of the property and the nearby lake.
Guests can luxuriate in the indoor sauna, wander through milkweed and wildflower meadows, or head to the rooftop for stargazing. The home has access to 800 feet of Manuel Lake shoreline and a private dock for those inclined to paddleboard, canoe, or kayak. Rave reviews have earned it a Guest Favorite status and a top 5% ranking. "Wanderloft is one of those rare places that makes you feel both creative and at peace," a satisfied guest wrote. "There aren't many stays that capture that kind of vibe."
Sölveig Stay in South Range
You may not want to live in a storage container full-time, but you can definitely enjoy the novelty of it for a few days by booking the Guest Favorite listing, Sölveig Stay, in South Range. Located just 20 minutes from Superior, an affordable Wisconsin city with direct access to the crystal-clear waters of Lake Superior, Sölveig Stay grants guests a relaxing escape in an unconventional dwelling. The cherry on top? It comes with a state-of-the-art cedar-lined sauna for the full Nordic experience.
For such a compact space (480 square feet), the container home maximizes every inch of its available space. The dwelling features a king-size bed and bath, a well-equipped kitchenette, a cozy living and dining area, and an outdoor patio. The highlight of the property is undoubtedly the sauna and cold plunge, as evidenced by consistent mentions in reviews. It even won over a sauna-skeptic guest, who wrote, "My husband was looking forward to using the sauna – me not so much. However I decided to give it a try and I can now say I might be hooked on a good sauna. And according to my husband, this was a good one!"
The home accommodates only two people (and one dog) at a time. Take advantage of the landscape by hiking the trails through the woods and exploring the waters of the nearby Amnicon River and Lake Superior. "This Airbnb is in my top 2 favorites I've ever stayed in and we cannot thank the owners enough for creating their vision and sharing it," an Illinois-based guest said.
The Acorn in Bayfield
Surrounded by poplar, birch, and pine trees on a generous 10-acre wooded property, it's easy to see the appeal of The Acorn, a rustic-meets-modern A-frame in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Its black, wood-clad facades contrast with light-filled interiors. The main floor has a king bed, a living room, and a bathroom with heated floors. A steep staircase — which a guest described as challenging but manageable with some care — leads to a loft bedroom under the slope of the roof, illuminated by a porthole window.
The cabin's coziness shines in winter. The wood stove keeps the space sufficiently heated while large patio windows frame views of the wintry landscape from the warm cabin interiors. If you time it right, you might even catch a glimpse of the northern lights from the outdoor patio, as some lucky guests have. In summer, a temporary screen tent allows guests to enjoy the Wisconsin outdoors without mosquitoes.
The cabin's location makes it easy to access the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore to visit the park's sea caves, beaches, and historic lighthouses. And if cabin fever hits, it's a quick 15-minute drive to downtown Bayfield for exploring its restaurants, art galleries, breweries, and shopping boutiques. With guests praising the host's attentiveness, the cabin's cleanliness, and the balance of remoteness and accessibility, it's not a surprise that The Acorn is firmly in the top 5% of eligible Wisconsin listings.
Methodology
To find the most sought-after Airbnbs in Wisconsin, we selected listings that met certain criteria: each home had to be designated a Guest Favorite, a label Airbnb awards to listings with consistently high ratings, reviews, and reliability. Since we wanted to feature homes that guests loved, our five Wisconsin Airbnb picks have no fewer than 4.8-star reviews, rank in the top 5% of all eligible Wisconsin listings (as of the time of writing), and have more than 100 verified reviews. We also confirmed that each is hosted by a Superhost and labeled a Rare Find by Airbnb, indicating high demand and frequent bookings.