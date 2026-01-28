Wisconsin's 5 Most Sought-After Airbnb Getaways

The Badger State. America's Dairyland. The Cheese Capital. These are some of the nicknames Wisconsin goes by — and the state wears them proudly. Furry mammals and cheesy delights aside, this Midwestern region has more scenic offerings up its sleeve, from incredible lakes and rivers that are perfect for a summer vacation, to picturesque destinations like Middleton and Door County — both of which made Condé Nast Traveler's list of the 50 Most Beautiful Places in the U.S.

The appeal of Wisconsin hasn't escaped travelers, who in 2024 flocked to the state in record numbers: 114.4 million visits, to be exact, according to Travel Wisconsin. Fortunately, Wisconsin's Airbnb game is strong. From more than a thousand listings statewide, we singled out five Airbnb getaways that are proving quite popular with tourists. Coveted, even, for a combination of amazing amenities — think saunas, 360-degree panoramic views, and beach access — along with unique architectural details.

What they also share are credentials that put them among the most sought-after stays in the state: Each home is a certified Guest Favorite, ranks in the top 5% of all eligible listings, and is run by a Superhost with at least one year on the platform. Airbnb also classifies them as Rare Finds — meaning they tend to book quickly. So lock in your dates to experience some well-merited R&R at one of these popular Wisconsin Airbnbs.