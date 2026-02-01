This Iconic, Unique Local Dish Is A Total Must-Try While In Tampa (And It's Not A Cuban Sandwich)

Many local Tampa eateries serve devil crab, including Florida's oldest restaurant, Columbia Restaurant (founded in 1905). Located in Ybor City, Columbia Restaurant began as a saloon and expanded over the years. Today, it covers an entire city block. Their version of the dish is named Ybor City Devil Crab Croquettes and at the time of writing, costs $15 for four croquettes. "It had a little bit of heat which I absolutely loved!" writes one Yelp reviewer. "The filling did not shy away from the crab taste. Absolutely could have eaten so many of these."

For a very different experience, head to Pappys Devil Crabs, a no-frills restaurant run by longtime local chef Pappy Derose. Their devil crabs will run you about $5, and there is a vegan version available. With a 4.6 average on Yelp, Pappys is known as one of the best places for devil crabs in Tampa. "Y'all if ya ain't been then you need to stop in and get some," writes one Yelp reviewer. "Hot, fresh and the dipping sauce along with my favorite hot sauce was absolutely heaven. Plenty of crab, nice taste, not too much breading. Let's just say anytime I am up in Tampa...it will be a required stop!!"