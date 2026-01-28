5 Highly Overrated Destinations In The Pacific Northwest (And Where To Visit Instead)

Most famously home to the fictional Twilight Saga, Washington's town of Forks and La Push beach are tourist attractions for a number of reasons. Not just because of the franchise and the subsequent tourist spots that now exist in the town, but because of the National Park nestled nearby. Olympic National Park is a stunning park in the northwest of the state. Often overlooked in favor of Mt. Rainer, this is definitely not a park to miss on a trip to Washington. However, one popular attraction within the park is highly overrated and can be skipped in favor of other hikes and landmarks.

The Tree of Life is a large Sitka spruce that you can stand under and see the roots protruding from the ground. As the ground beneath the tree erodes, more of it becomes visible. It's expected that the tree may not even be there for much longer. While this may be a draw, many who have visited say the tree is worth skipping in favor of other sites.

One Reddit user shared, "I suggest skipping Tree of Life and Ruby Beach. The tree is overrated, and Ruby Beach has nothing that Rialto can't offer. This is just my opinion based on numerous trips to those destinations." Instead, check out Hurricane Ridge (one of the most accessible and visually stunning areas in the park) or Sol Duc Falls. These are among Olympic National Park's highest-rated attractions on Tripadvisor and better showcase the mossy green scenery the Pacific Northwest is famous for.