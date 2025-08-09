Big Sur California's Uniquely Charming Rustic Inn Lets You Sip Cocktails With Your Feet In A Babbling Brook
There are few things more enchanting than a sun-kissed road trip along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in California. Dotted with iconic beach towns dripping with Spanish-style beauty like Santa Barbara, and overlooked European-inspired villages full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques like Carmel-by-the-Sea, the 655-mile trail of coastal destinations set against picturesque mountains offers limitless opportunities for travel adventures. Equally alluring are the seemingly endless choices of place to stay — from rugged camping to luxury resorts.
If you're looking to get your feet wet with a unique and refreshing stay along PCH, Big Sur River Inn is the perfect spot to sip and dip during your travels. Situated about an hour drive south from Monterey along PCH, the rustic oasis boasts a one-of-a-kind experience that allows you to enjoy a drink while lounging ankle-deep in the crystal clear waters of Big Sur River. Stop for a splash while embarking on California's most iconic drive, or stay overnight to melt in the warm embrace of a scenic riverside retreat.
Sip and dip at Big Sur River Inn
The sparkling attraction of Big Sur River Inn is — of course — the idyllic Big Sur River that runs right by it. While plenty of riverside inns offer enchanting waterfront views to enjoy while you sip a vacation libation, Big Sur River Inn goes one step further by letting you wade in the water with your drink.
You can grab a beverage at the bar inside the Big Sur River Inn Restaurant, and bring it out to the river, where a collection of wooden Adirondack chairs and loveseats sits in a shallow stream under a canopy of trees. Feel the cool current swirling around your toes as you sip on a delicious handmade cocktail, a crisp glass of wine, or a bottle of brew. If you fancy a deeper dip, you can head to the outdoor swimming pool. Ringed with a freshly-manicured lawn and shady trees, it's the perfect spot for a refreshing, calming swim.
Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, you can enjoy a meal on the water, too. The restaurant serves everything from hearty breakfasts and house-made cinnamon rolls, to house-smoked BBQ ribs, grilled Harris Ranch Black Angus Beef Burgers and Prime steaks, farm-fresh salads, and Ellen Pfeiffer's original recipe Homestead Apple Pie — all of which they'll pack in a picnic basket for you from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Or visit the Burrito Bar inside the General Store, which allows you to build your own burritos, bowls, and tacos to enjoy anywhere on the property. Perfect for hot summer days, the onsite Ice Cream Bus serves sweet scoops daily.
Enjoy a rustic river retreat at Big Sur River Inn
If you're looking to extend your riverside retreat, book your stay at the Inn. Opened in 1934 and originally named the Apple Pie Inn after its famous apple pie, the historic Big Sur River Inn has been hosting California travelers for decades — even before PCH was paved. Nestle into a cozy Ridge Room wrapped in warm, wood paneling, or upgrade to a roomy Riverside Suite for the best views of the river and surrounding redwood trees.
From early May through the end of October, the Inn hosts live music on Sunday afternoons . An array of bands and soloists turn up the heat with lively tunes played outdoors by the river. If you're longing for a beach day, Pfeiffer Beach is a 15-minute drive from the Inn. A popular day-use oasis, the beach is one of the few in Big Sur that offers easy access to the ocean. It's also a great spot for picnicking, and admiring the abundance of coastal beauty of Big Sur, which rivals Italy's Cinque Terre with striking cliff views. The Inn is also located near numerous trails among redwoods, including the 2.5-mile loop trail to Pfeiffer Falls just a 6-minute drive away — or the 80-foot McWay Falls just a 20-minute drive away in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park.