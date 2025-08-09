Big Sur California's Uniquely Charming Rustic Inn Lets You Sip Cocktails With Your Feet In A Babbling Brook

The sparkling attraction of Big Sur River Inn is — of course — the idyllic Big Sur River that runs right by it. While plenty of riverside inns offer enchanting waterfront views to enjoy while you sip a vacation libation, Big Sur River Inn goes one step further by letting you wade in the water with your drink.

You can grab a beverage at the bar inside the Big Sur River Inn Restaurant, and bring it out to the river, where a collection of wooden Adirondack chairs and loveseats sits in a shallow stream under a canopy of trees. Feel the cool current swirling around your toes as you sip on a delicious handmade cocktail, a crisp glass of wine, or a bottle of brew. If you fancy a deeper dip, you can head to the outdoor swimming pool. Ringed with a freshly-manicured lawn and shady trees, it's the perfect spot for a refreshing, calming swim.

Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, you can enjoy a meal on the water, too. The restaurant serves everything from hearty breakfasts and house-made cinnamon rolls, to house-smoked BBQ ribs, grilled Harris Ranch Black Angus Beef Burgers and Prime steaks, farm-fresh salads, and Ellen Pfeiffer's original recipe Homestead Apple Pie — all of which they'll pack in a picnic basket for you from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Or visit the Burrito Bar inside the General Store, which allows you to build your own burritos, bowls, and tacos to enjoy anywhere on the property. Perfect for hot summer days, the onsite Ice Cream Bus serves sweet scoops daily.