Maine has its lobsters, Maryland's known for crabs, but Virginia is for lovers of oysters, plucked cold and gleaming from the cold tidal waters and rushing river currents of the Eastern seaboard. The Rappahannock River, the Chesapeake Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean are breeding grounds for excellent bivalves, creating eight distinct regions that serve noteworthy oyster variants, making the Commonwealth the best place for oysters on the East Coast, bar none. Though all Virginian oysters derive from the same species, each has slightly different flavor depending on where they're harvested, resulting in different levels of creaminess, sweetness, and brininess. This diverse merroir, or regional waters-specific taste (think: wine's terroir), is what gives Virginia such an edge, and what makes the region so appealing to oyster-eaters, no matter what their particular tastes. Oysters aren't the only seafood you'll find in Virginia's waters: The state leads the U.S. in clam production, and harvests blue crabs, striped bass, flounder, and sea scallops, among others. As such, it's home to numerous restaurants serving the finest seafare, from coastal Virginia Beach to the riverside capital Richmond, to inland Charlottesville.

Virginia is one of the oldest and largest U.S. producers of seafood and shellfish, selling 40 million oysters annually since 2016. Virginia fishers and harvesters have long provided for the entire country, but have faced overfishing, overharvesting, and population damage from human industry. Since the 2000s, producers have rallied to conserve the shellfishing industries, ensuring Virginia remains the East Coast's oyster capital and a scenic destination for lovers and slurpers alike.

The Commonwealth's also a scenic gem. From vibrant, artsy Blue Ridge Mountain towns like Waynesboro, to historic Tappahannock, one of Virginia's oldest waterfront towns, you'll find gorgeous views to pair with the country's freshest sea fare.