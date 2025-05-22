Nestled In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Vibrant Town With World-Famous Street Art And Valley Charm
"Virginia is for lovers," as the saying goes. As such, it's no surprise that Virginia features plenty of romantic weekend escapes in charming towns with quaint main streets, cozily tucked into the Blue Ridge mountains. The town of Waynesboro, however, has found a way to stand out from the crowd: by hosting vibrant events that include internationally recognized street art.
There's nothing quaint about these huge public works of art. These are colorful, thought-provoking murals that give new life to old brick and concrete. The Street Art Festival in May invites artists to create a fresh crop of new murals. Visitors get to see the artists at work as they use whole buildings as a canvas for their creativity.
Located in Virginia, Shenandoah County, Waynesboro is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Washington, D.C., or less than 165 miles away. You can also take the scenic route. Virginia's Skyline Drive has stunning views from the top of Shenandoah National Park and offers a leisurely alternative road trip. Either way, Waynesboro makes for an Instagram-worthy stop.
Things to see in Waynesboro
Waynesboro was named in 1797 after the Revolutionary War hero General "Mad" Anthony Wayne, who was given his nickname for his daring tactics on the battlefield. Today, Waynesboro's historic Main Street has a charming collection of boutiques, cafes, and galleries. The Plumb House Museum and the Waynesboro Heritage Museum are both on Main Street and provide a window into how the city came to be.
Street art is on prominent display around town, and Waynesboro has an app with a self-guided, sticker-collecting tour of its most iconic works. The colorful "Poochie (Floral)" mural on Main Street by the Wayne Theatre is a good place to start an art walk around town. It's right by the vaudeville-era Wayne Theater, which now hosts music concerts and local theater productions.
If you're lucky enough to visit in May, the Waynesboro Street Art Festival invites artists to paint new works with live music, food, and art activities for kids. Artist Nils Westergard's creations at the festival have won top prizes, including first place in a 2019 international competition of street art. On Instagram, Scott and April of @us2keyscamping wrote about discovering his art by accident, saying, "We stumbled across the most amazing art while driving downtown Waynesboro; Kaiya w/Tulips. It was on an old ice factory that was about 9-10 stories high. The details were perfect, the pink tulips burst with color against the black and white painting."
Places to eat and sleep in Waynesboro
Waynesboro is also the beginning of the Blue Ridge Parkway, one of the most popular national parks in the U.S. It's a scenic drive in any season, but the forest colors are especially beautiful in the fall. The Blue Ridge Mountains offer a choice of hiking trails nearby. The most accessible route is the Greenway, a two-mile paved pathway along the South River. The Blue Ridge Tunnel is also an easy trail with views of the active railroad line. Those who want a challenge can try a portion of the Appalachian Trail, about three miles from Waynesboro.
The Main Street area has plenty of food options. Some of the local favorites are Happ Coffee Roasters for a caffeine fix, The River for hearty burgers, and Basic City Beer Company, where you can sample local craft brews. The dainty Stella, Bella & Lucy's is a Waynesboro brunch institution. For overnight accommodations, the Iris Inn is a top choice for those wanting to unplug from the world. Their private cabins have sweeping views of the Shenandoah Valley along with access to an on-site hot tub and spa treatments.
If you like Waynesboro, there are plenty of other charming towns nearby tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains. Woodstock, at the heart of Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, is a historic town with unique shops and scenic trails. Not too far away is Front Royal, one of Virginia's cutest towns, an underrated charmer in the Blue Ridge Mountains.