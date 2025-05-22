Nestled In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Vibrant Town With World-Famous Street Art And Valley Charm

"Virginia is for lovers," as the saying goes. As such, it's no surprise that Virginia features plenty of romantic weekend escapes in charming towns with quaint main streets, cozily tucked into the Blue Ridge mountains. The town of Waynesboro, however, has found a way to stand out from the crowd: by hosting vibrant events that include internationally recognized street art.

There's nothing quaint about these huge public works of art. These are colorful, thought-provoking murals that give new life to old brick and concrete. The Street Art Festival in May invites artists to create a fresh crop of new murals. Visitors get to see the artists at work as they use whole buildings as a canvas for their creativity.

Located in Virginia, Shenandoah County, Waynesboro is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Washington, D.C., or less than 165 miles away. You can also take the scenic route. Virginia's Skyline Drive has stunning views from the top of Shenandoah National Park and offers a leisurely alternative road trip. Either way, Waynesboro makes for an Instagram-worthy stop.