These Are Europe's 5 Most Dog-Friendly Cities
For dog owners, one of the most important considerations when planning a trip is: Will my dog be welcome? Luckily, any animal lover dreaming of vacationing in Europe will find several cities that stand out for their openness to pets. Whether it's allowing them to join you at dinner or providing spacious parks for them to run off leash, these areas let both dog and owner bask in everything they have to offer.
To create our list of Europe's five most dog-friendly cities, we evaluated factors such as how easy it is to travel around the region, local venues where your dog will be accepted, and nearby green spaces. Still, before traveling to any of these destinations, make sure you are familiar with the country's pet requirements. For countries within the European Union, dogs must be microchipped and have a rabies vaccination at least 21 days prior to travel. Additionally, owners will need to carry an animal health certificate from their vet. To avoid fines, pay attention to leash laws, and clean up after your dog. It is also wise to carry a muzzle, as public transit in some cities allows drivers to decide if dogs should wear one. Doing your research before you depart will ensure a happy, fulfilling vacation for all involved.
Rome, Italy
Italy's capital is filled with pets, as 56% of residents owned an animal as of 2024. In most places, it's not uncommon to see dogs sitting under the dinner table at a restaurant or happily searching the floor for cornetto scraps while their owner gets their morning cappuccino at a bar. Generally, as long as they are well behaved, dogs are allowed inside most restaurants, bars, and shops. In fact, you'll often have staff bring over a bowl of water for your pooch, unsolicited.
Dogs are also permitted on public transportation, and most taxis will accept animals. With the itTAXI app, you can select that you are traveling with an animal before searching for a taxi. While only service dogs are allowed in the Colosseum, small dogs in carriers are allowed in the Roman Forum. Other archeological sites in and out of the city have even more liberal pet policies. For instance, Ostia Antica and Hadrian's Villa in nearby Tivoli both allow dogs on the premises, provided they are leashed.
And what about when your furry friend needs some off-leash time? Rome has that covered as well, with numerous dog parks around the city where pets can run free. In the historic center, this includes Valle dei Cuccioli near the zoo in Villa Borghese, plus multiple zones in Villa Doria Pamphilj, a large park in southwestern Rome. If you're in town during the summer months, check out the dog-friendly Bau Beach in Maccarese, too. You'll find it not far from the Rome Fiumicino Airport.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam is another wonderful dog-friendly city in Europe. Take long walks along the canals or even cruise with them during a pet-friendly boat tour. Companies such as Amsterdam Boat Trips allow dogs on canal cruises, as long as your furry friend can fit between your legs and doesn't frighten other passengers. While most museums won't allow dogs that aren't service animals to enter, there are plenty of nearby green areas to explore. Vondelpark, Rembrandtpark, and Oosterpark all welcome leashed dogs, with blue signage marking areas where pets can run free.
After a long walk at the park, your pooch will likely deserve a treat from Woof & Me, a cafe with both a human and dog menu. This is also a great place to meet other animal lovers in the city. Generally, Amsterdam restaurants display signs outside to indicate whether dogs are allowed inside. An image of a dog with a green circle around it means the venue will accept animals, while a red circle means no dogs allowed. If no signs are visible, ask the restaurant for clarification. While some places won't allow animals inside, you will often see dogs sitting with their owners outside of local establishments.
Getting around the city with your dog won't be a problem, as Amsterdam allows animals on public transportation. Pets just need to be on their owner's lap, in a carrier, or on a short leash. While small dogs and guide dogs ride free of charge on NS trains, large dogs require the purchase of a special ticket, which costs approximately $4.30 (as of this writing) and allows them 24-hour unlimited access to transit.
Zurich, Switzerland
Overall, Switzerland is known to be dog-friendly, and Zurich is no exception. This compact, picturesque city is not only walkable, it also has some of the best air quality in the world, so you can feel good about having your dog out and about with you. Explore the medieval streets of Old Town together, and then sit down at a bar or cafe for a drink. Most restaurants will permit well-behaved dogs on the premises, so don't be shy about entering with your animal. Zurich's world-class public transportation also allows dogs. Small animals (up to 12 inches tall) can ride free, but a reduced fare second-class ticket must be purchased for larger dogs.
The city also hosts plenty of places where your pooch can run free. However, pet owners should be respectful of the leash laws that are in place. Between April 1 and July 31, all dogs must be leashed within and around forested areas to protect wildlife during breeding season, according to The Local. Leashes are also required in crowded spaces such as the train station or a densely packed sidewalk, as well as areas like nature reserves.
While off-leash dog areas in Zurich aren't typically fenced, you will find welcoming spots in green areas like Allmend Brunau where they can run freely. This region is also a great jumping-off point to enjoy Switzerland's incredible hiking with your four-legged friend. Just be aware that the Canton of Zurich has restrictions around rottweilers and bully breeds.
Berlin, Germany
Berlin is a dog owner's paradise and was repeatedly mentioned as a pet-friendly city across multiple subreddits. With no shortage of pet-friendly accommodations, the city allows visitors to choose from hotels such as The Hoxton in Charlottenburg (which allows dogs for no extra fee) and Orania.Berlin in Kreuzberg (which welcomes pets with special touches like dog beds and treats). Like in other pet-friendly places, Berlin allows dogs on public transportation as long as they are in a carrier or leashed and wearing a muzzle. Small dogs can ride for free, while larger dogs need a reduced-fare ticket, unless you're traveling with a day ticket or small group day ticket.
While non-service dogs are not allowed in museums, there's still plenty to see and do with your pet in Berlin. Enjoy a stroll by the Spree River, or take in some history at the famous open-air East Side Gallery. Typically, dogs are also allowed in bars and restaurants, and you'll often notice them relaxing as their owners eat or grab a beer. Just keep your eyes open at the entrance for a sign that says "Hunde verboten," which means that dogs are not welcome.
When spending time in Berlin with a pet, visit Grunewaldsee, a swimming lake where you'll discover designated off-leash areas for dogs. The lake is nestled within the Grunewald Forest in the western part of the city. For something more central, head to Tempelhofer Feld. This former airport turned park just south of the city center has three fenced dog areas where pets can run free.
Bruges, Belgium
If you're looking for a small, walkable medieval city to visit with your dog, there's no better choice than Bruges. Nicknamed "Venice of the North," this community even had a famous pooch that turned into a tourist attraction. Fidel, a yellow Labrador retriever who passed away in 2016, became famous for constantly lounging at the open canalside window of his home in Bruges, where he was frequently photographed by tourists as they floated by, and he even appeared in the film "In Bruges." His spirit seems to somehow live on in the pet-friendly nature of the Belgian city.
Similar to the other cities on our list, most restaurants in Bruges have no problem allowing well-behaved dogs to sit inside with their owners – just ask before seating yourself. That means you and your dog can stroll the famous Market Square and its incredible belfry and then easily grab a drink at one of the local cafes. Dubbed a mecca for beer enthusiasts by Rick Steves, Bruges also allows your four-legged friend to join in on the fun at the Bruges Beer Experience, a pet-friendly, interactive beer museum with tastings. Recommended by Luxe Adventure Traveler, it's one of many dog-friendly adventures in the city.
On Bruges' buses, leashed dogs can travel for free. If you are making use of the rail service for a day trip to places like the underrated city of Ghent, rest easy knowing that leashed dogs are also allowed on the trains, for a small fee. When your pet needs some time off leash, find Hondenweide Ryckevelde (aka Ryckevelde Dog Meadow) about 15 minutes' drive or a 30-minute bus ride outside the city center in Ryckevelde Forest. This area is fully fenced and has a small, swimmable lake open to dogs.
Methodology
While crafting this list of the five most dog-friendly cities in Europe, I considered my personal experiences as a dog owner living in Rome. Factors such as access to public transit, off-leash spaces, and the ability to bring dogs into public spaces like restaurants also influenced the decision-making process. After all, people probably want to spend as much time with their furry friends as possible. Where personal experience was not available, sources like Reddit and blogs such as Luxe Adventure Traveler filled in the gaps with firsthand accounts of visiting European cities with a dog.
