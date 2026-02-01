These Are Europe's 5 Most Dog-Friendly Cities

For dog owners, one of the most important considerations when planning a trip is: Will my dog be welcome? Luckily, any animal lover dreaming of vacationing in Europe will find several cities that stand out for their openness to pets. Whether it's allowing them to join you at dinner or providing spacious parks for them to run off leash, these areas let both dog and owner bask in everything they have to offer.

To create our list of Europe's five most dog-friendly cities, we evaluated factors such as how easy it is to travel around the region, local venues where your dog will be accepted, and nearby green spaces. Still, before traveling to any of these destinations, make sure you are familiar with the country's pet requirements. For countries within the European Union, dogs must be microchipped and have a rabies vaccination at least 21 days prior to travel. Additionally, owners will need to carry an animal health certificate from their vet. To avoid fines, pay attention to leash laws, and clean up after your dog. It is also wise to carry a muzzle, as public transit in some cities allows drivers to decide if dogs should wear one. Doing your research before you depart will ensure a happy, fulfilling vacation for all involved.