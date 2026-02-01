Florida's 5 Most Secluded Stretches Of White Sand Coastline To Visit Near Delray Beach
Delray Beach is a popular coastal getaway and one of Florida's top places to retire, known for its morning markets, beaches, and breezy cafes. One of the main reasons people love vacationing here is the city's 2 miles of white-sand public beach, which has won multiple USA Today reader awards over the years. While Delray Public Beach may be a Florida beach paradise for swimming, beach volleyball, watersports, and sunbathing, it's also known for being very crowded. A beach that lures over three million people to its shores every year isn't usually going to feel very secluded.
That's why, if you're looking for a quieter or calmer beach day, you probably need to venture north or south of Delray Beach. Along with having its own highly touted public beach, the city is a convenient launchpad for exploring many other white-sand stretches along Florida's Atlantic Ocean coastline. The trick is knowing where to find these more secluded spots, so you don't waste your precious beach vacation days searching aimlessly or settling for a patch of sand among hordes of fellow vacationers.
Let's momentarily ignore the allure of Delray Public Beach and look beyond the gathering crowd to less-visited yet no less picturesque spots along the coast. We've scoured online sources, such as official tourism board sites and local blogs, while also referring to beachgoer reviews on Yelp, Google, and Trustpilot, to find the five most secluded white-sand stretches near Delray Beach, listed below in no particular order. While these may require a slightly longer drive, they also offer a more private beach experience that may help you find some much needed vacay relaxation.
Atlantic Dunes Park
If you're seeking a quieter atmosphere but don't want to travel far from Delray Beach, Atlantic Dunes Park is a good option. It's only 2.5 miles south, yet it feels much further away from the busier shoreline of Delray Public Beach. Open from 8 a.m. until dusk most days, Atlantic Dunes Park has all the right elements for an enjoyable day by the water. Lifeguards ensure safe and family-friendly swimming, while the parking spaces, restrooms, and picnic tables let you make a proper day of it.
You can get to the beach from the parking lot by walking a few minutes down a forested boardwalk and along a sandy trail. The beach offers a spacious stretch of white sand backed by low-lying sand dunes. Depending on the wind and weather, the ocean can have a slight swell or be moderately flat most of the time. You'll unfortunately have to pay for parking, but it's only about $2 an hour, at the time of writing.
Atlantic Dunes Park is currently the top-rated beach near Delray Beach on Yelp for anyone looking for a more secluded experience. It has a 4.6-star rating from over 30 reviews, as well as a 4.6-star rating on Google from over 1,300 reviews. "If you're looking for peace and quiet... Atlantic Dunes will be perfect," one Florida local wrote on Yelp. Another beachgoer on Google called it "a more relaxed alternative" to the busier spots around Delray Beach, highlighting the park's safe swimming and picturesque nature.
Gulfstream Park
If you head about 4 miles north of Delray Beach, you'll eventually come to Gulfstream Park. It's next door to the town of Briny Breezes, a retro retreat where retirement collides with coastal charm. You have about 600 feet of lifeguarded beach here, but also ample additional space to spread out for swimming and sunbathing. This is a quiet and more local spot that caters predominantly to families with playgrounds, picnic areas, public grills, and restrooms. Free parking is another bonus, especially if you want to spend all day here.
While some people on Yelp say it can get more crowded as the day goes on, others insist that if you walk a few minutes away from the beach entrance, you'll find plenty of space away from others. "This is honestly the best hidden gem, and I am so happy someone told us about it... This spot is perfect and is very quiet, so we can enjoy ourselves without dealing with a lot of commotion," one beachgoer wrote on Yelp. It's also highly rated on Google, with 4.7 stars from over 1,800 reviews, many of which highlight the easy access, soft sand, and clear water.
Just remember that this beach doesn't have many frills. This is part of its charm, but it also means you need to bring your own beach chairs and umbrella. It also doesn't have any concession stands selling food, so pack a cooler if you're planning to stay a while. These less touristic services help give Gulfstream Park its peaceful atmosphere and allow the surrounding nature to stand out, including rare birdlife around the marshlands and ponds accessible via the boardwalk.
Ocean Ridge Hammock Park
Ocean Ridge Hammock Park is another local gem with free parking and a tranquil vibe. It's only another five-minute drive north of Gulfstream Park, but this one has even fewer frills than the beach listed above. You won't find lifeguards or restrooms here, but what you will discover is a truly quiet stretch of white sand where people spread out with their towels and umbrellas.
Waves roll across the shoreline, and palm trees tower over green sand dune foliage, creating a serene natural environment. The walk down to the beach sets the scene well with sandy paths shaded by coastal trees and a boardwalk that gives you a prime view of the multihued blue water before you reach the white sand. This pristine nature is protected and preserved by the local community — they even provide buckets for anyone wishing to help keep the beach clean.
Ocean Ridge Hammock Park is one of the highest-rated beaches near Delray Beach on Google and Yelp from almost 1,000 combined reviews. People consider it one of the more peaceful spots in the area, especially towards the evening when it becomes very quiet. "Love how this is a little local spot. It's never super crowded, and the sand is pretty clean," one visitor wrote on Yelp. One bonus of coming here is also being within walking distance of the next secluded beach on this list.
Oceanfront Park
Oceanfront Park, also called Boynton Beach, is only a five-minute walk from Ocean Ridge Hammock Park, so you can easily combine both spots on your next beach day. You can park closer to the sand here and stroll down the short boardwalk to the water. You'll need to pay a small fee to park, but there are usually enough spots to go around if you arrive in the morning. This is when the beach is at its quietest, too.
The beach is considered more family-friendly and less touristy than others in the area, with lifeguards, a picnic area, grills, restrooms, and a playground. Unlike Ocean Ridge Hammock Park, you can also rent umbrellas and sun loungers instead of packing your own gear. Despite having these additional features, Oceanfront remains a peaceful spot tucked away from the crowds. "Super nice beach... Gives you the privacy and quietness you should deserve enjoying a day at the beach," one person wrote on Google.
If you want to spend the day here, remember to pack food and drinks, as there isn't a concession stand to purchase any. Holiday periods and weekends can also be a lot busier than during the week, so arriving early during these times is a must if you want to park and have some hours of tranquility. The rented loungers and umbrellas can also make the beach feel more packed. Fortunately, you can find space to spread out further along the shore.
Red Reef Park
This secluded spot is one of the furthest from Delray Beach on this list, but the 8-mile drive is worth it, especially if you love snorkeling. There's an artificial reef and rocks off the beach, so young and old snorkelers alike can swim out and see various colorful fish. While the snorkeling is weather-dependent, it can be a great family activity when the water is calm with high visibility. Just don't expect exceptional snorkeling like Alligator Reef, a top Florida Keys snorkeling spot with turquoise waters and a haunting shipwreck.
The beach at Red Reef Park is another long stretch of white sand with a boardwalk, lifeguard tower, and sand dunes growing coastal foliage. It also has public restrooms and showers, a playground, and umbrella and sun lounger rentals. The biggest drawback is the cost of parking, which ranges from $35 during the week to $50 on weekends. People recommend parking at the public golf course across the street instead, which only costs $3 an hour (at the time of writing).
Beachgoers still consider Red Reef Park a quiet beach, despite it only being 15 minutes from Boca Raton. The lack of crowds here helps people feel a little better about spending so much to park. Like most of the beaches on this list, more people tend to arrive in the afternoon, so getting here in the morning offers better tranquility and seclusion. "This beach turned me into a beach person. How? It's out of the way, clean, and often has no crowd," one Red Reef Park fan wrote on Google.
To compile this list, we researched all the possible beaches within a reasonable (30 minutes max) drive from Delray Beach. This involved looking at official tourism sites, such as Visit Florida and The Palm Beaches, government sources like the City of Delray Beach, and local blogs. We cross-referenced these suggestions with authentic beachgoer testimonials left on review sites, such as Yelp, Google, and Tripadvisor, prioritizing beaches known for being quiet, secluded, or peaceful.