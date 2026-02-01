Florida's 5 Most Secluded Stretches Of White Sand Coastline To Visit Near Delray Beach

If you head about 4 miles north of Delray Beach, you'll eventually come to Gulfstream Park. It's next door to the town of Briny Breezes, a retro retreat where retirement collides with coastal charm. You have about 600 feet of lifeguarded beach here, but also ample additional space to spread out for swimming and sunbathing. This is a quiet and more local spot that caters predominantly to families with playgrounds, picnic areas, public grills, and restrooms. Free parking is another bonus, especially if you want to spend all day here.

While some people on Yelp say it can get more crowded as the day goes on, others insist that if you walk a few minutes away from the beach entrance, you'll find plenty of space away from others. "This is honestly the best hidden gem, and I am so happy someone told us about it... This spot is perfect and is very quiet, so we can enjoy ourselves without dealing with a lot of commotion," one beachgoer wrote on Yelp. It's also highly rated on Google, with 4.7 stars from over 1,800 reviews, many of which highlight the easy access, soft sand, and clear water.

Just remember that this beach doesn't have many frills. This is part of its charm, but it also means you need to bring your own beach chairs and umbrella. It also doesn't have any concession stands selling food, so pack a cooler if you're planning to stay a while. These less touristic services help give Gulfstream Park its peaceful atmosphere and allow the surrounding nature to stand out, including rare birdlife around the marshlands and ponds accessible via the boardwalk.