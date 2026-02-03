Fort Lauderdale's Artsy Neighborhood Is A Vibrant Riverfront Community With Historic Bungalows And Quirky Vibes
Fort Lauderdale is nicknamed the "Venice of America," which is fitting. Like La Serenissima, the Florida city has a vast network of waterways that visitors can explore by hop-on hop-off boats, not to mention beautiful beaches and a lively art scene. One neighborhood, Sailboat Bend, is an especially attractive spot to soak up the city's artistic atmosphere.
The name is a reference to the neighborhood's location on a bend of the New River. The river — really a tidal estuary — flows east from the Everglades, passing through Fort Lauderdale's downtown before it empties into the Atlantic Ocean. Given its riverfront location, it's easy to understand how the area was settled early in the region's history, first by the Indigenous Tequesta tribe and later by Europeans. It's not only one of Fort Lauderdale's oldest neighborhoods — it's the only officially designated historic district in the city.
These days, there are plenty of reminders of the past around Sailboat Bend, specifically with respect to architecture. The neighborhood is known for its historic early 20th-century bungalows and Mission Revival-style homes. Due to factors including hurricane damage and the Great Depression, only some of the district's oldest buildings are still standing today. But you'll feel the Old Florida vibes as you walk around the tree-lined streets, passing waterfront homes with vintage details. Yet there's a quirky mix of old and new that gives the neighborhood its particular character. There's an "artistic, even funky atmosphere to the neighborhood," according to Homes.com. "Many bungalows and one hundred-year-old cottages mixed in with Airbnb properties on every block," is how one resident described Sailboat Bend on Yelp. This contrast between historic and contemporary also creates a unique setting for Sailboat Bend's art scene.
Explore the eclectic charm of Sailboat Bend
A historic swing bridge built in 1925, one of the few of its kind remaining in Florida, crosses the New River at 11th Avenue, welcoming you to Sailboat Bend from the south side. From there, it's just a few blocks to 1310 Gallery, a vibrant art venue that houses artists' lofts and offers community workshops and exhibitions on the third Saturday of every month. While exploring the neighborhood on foot, you'll notice a mix of lush palm trees, historic signage, outdoor sculptures, colorfully painted homes surrounded by white picket fences, and luxurious riverfront townhouses — it's all part of Sailboat Bend's bohemian atmosphere.
Stroll over to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on the riverfront (about 15 to 20 minutes on foot), home to four theaters staging operas, concerts, plays, and ballets. Tickets are available online. A few blocks further is Emily's Garden, a popular place to have lunch or a glass of craft wine in a tropical courtyard garden. While not technically in Sailboat Bend, which is mostly residential, it embodies the spirit of its historic neighbor. Emily's Garden, which specializes in Roman-style pizzas, is located inside a restored Las Olas estate that dates back to the 1920s.
A great way to get to Sailboat Bend is along the Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale, one of the best free things to do in the city, according to locals. The Riverwalk is an open-air pedestrian walkway that connects the neighborhood to Las Olas and downtown. Sailboat Bend is about a 15- to 20-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, or 40 minutes to an hour using public transportation.