Fort Lauderdale's Artsy Neighborhood Is A Vibrant Riverfront Community With Historic Bungalows And Quirky Vibes

Fort Lauderdale is nicknamed the "Venice of America," which is fitting. Like La Serenissima, the Florida city has a vast network of waterways that visitors can explore by hop-on hop-off boats, not to mention beautiful beaches and a lively art scene. One neighborhood, Sailboat Bend, is an especially attractive spot to soak up the city's artistic atmosphere.

The name is a reference to the neighborhood's location on a bend of the New River. The river — really a tidal estuary — flows east from the Everglades, passing through Fort Lauderdale's downtown before it empties into the Atlantic Ocean. Given its riverfront location, it's easy to understand how the area was settled early in the region's history, first by the Indigenous Tequesta tribe and later by Europeans. It's not only one of Fort Lauderdale's oldest neighborhoods — it's the only officially designated historic district in the city.

These days, there are plenty of reminders of the past around Sailboat Bend, specifically with respect to architecture. The neighborhood is known for its historic early 20th-century bungalows and Mission Revival-style homes. Due to factors including hurricane damage and the Great Depression, only some of the district's oldest buildings are still standing today. But you'll feel the Old Florida vibes as you walk around the tree-lined streets, passing waterfront homes with vintage details. Yet there's a quirky mix of old and new that gives the neighborhood its particular character. There's an "artistic, even funky atmosphere to the neighborhood," according to Homes.com. "Many bungalows and one hundred-year-old cottages mixed in with Airbnb properties on every block," is how one resident described Sailboat Bend on Yelp. This contrast between historic and contemporary also creates a unique setting for Sailboat Bend's art scene.