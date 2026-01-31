New York's Upstate Village Southeast Of Syracuse Offers Peaceful Vibes, Small-Town Charm, And Tasty Eats
When you think of small-town charm in New York state, you probably think of the Hudson Valley region, home to small cities like Hudson and Beacon, a go-to for flea markets and quirky shops. But farther upstate, you'll find charming areas that are just as peaceful and scenic, without the tourist crowds or prices. One of these overlooked places is the village of Sherburne, where you'll find tasty restaurants, scenic lavender fields, and small-town charm.
Sherburne is just over an hour's drive southeast of Syracuse and about a two-hour drive west of Albany, New York's oldest town, with world-class museums and pristine beaches. Sherburne is a small village (the population is under 1,500 people), although it is located within a larger town of the same name. Understandably, your options for an overnight stay are limited to a single motel; however, you'll find more options in the cute, walkable college town of Hamilton or Norwich, both of which are about a 20-minute drive from the village.
What to do in Sherburne, New York
Sherburne has a lot of history. The village was first settled in 1792 and incorporated in 1830. Today, you'll see stunning historic buildings dating from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s, such as the Masonic Temple building (1882) and the Sherburne Public Library, built in 1910.
On Tripadvisor, Sherburne's top-rated attractions are outdoor locales that give visitors a chance to soak up nature's peaceful vibes. The beautiful and lovely-smelling Hillcrest Lavender Farm (pictured above) offers U-Pick lavender in July and August and is open to the public year-round. Kids love seeing the farm's sheep, while adults enjoy the scenic views of the Chenango Valley. In the gift shop, you'll find homemade lavender products such as essential oils and soaps. "Of the many stops we made over the course of a 10-day road trip, our visit to Hillcrest Lavender Farm in Sherburne, New York, was easily our favorite," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Another top attraction is the Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, a nonprofit that offers 600 acres of nature and seven miles of trails. Highlights include a Trout Pond, where kids can feed the fish; the Sugar Shack, a historic sugarhouse; and the Farm Tower trails, featuring stunning views. "We love coming here to walk around and enjoy nature," writes one Google reviewer. "There's a lot of wildlife and tons of flowers and different plants to look at."
Sherburne's quaint eateries
Despite its small size, Sherburne offers several great choices when it comes to tasty eats. One of the most interesting is the Sherburne Inn. The current version of the inn opened in 2025, housed in a historic building that's over a century old. Visitors can stop by the inn's coffee shop for a latte and a breakfast sandwich or enjoy a sit-down dinner on Saturdays with an always-changing menu, featuring dishes like prime rib and miso salmon. The inn is still being restored, and there are plans to operate it as a hotel in the future. "So much thought and intention goes into every aspect of The Sherburne Inn. From the delectable drinks and pastries in the café, to the classic decor that celebrates the building's historic features, and the special brunch and dinner events they do," writes one Google reviewer.
Another popular option is Lewis' Restaurant, housed in a building with a white lighthouse to draw in hungry customers. First opened in 1942, today, the menu features tasty Italian food like lasagna, chicken parmigiana, and shrimp scampi over linguini. For a quick meal or caffeine fix, one go-to local option is Judy's Coffee Shop, housed in a cozy white and green building with retro signage. One Yelp reviewer calls it the "Best breakfast place in town."