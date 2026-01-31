New York's Upstate Village Southeast Of Syracuse Offers Peaceful Vibes, Small-Town Charm, And Tasty Eats

Sherburne has a lot of history. The village was first settled in 1792 and incorporated in 1830. Today, you'll see stunning historic buildings dating from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s, such as the Masonic Temple building (1882) and the Sherburne Public Library, built in 1910.

On Tripadvisor, Sherburne's top-rated attractions are outdoor locales that give visitors a chance to soak up nature's peaceful vibes. The beautiful and lovely-smelling Hillcrest Lavender Farm (pictured above) offers U-Pick lavender in July and August and is open to the public year-round. Kids love seeing the farm's sheep, while adults enjoy the scenic views of the Chenango Valley. In the gift shop, you'll find homemade lavender products such as essential oils and soaps. "Of the many stops we made over the course of a 10-day road trip, our visit to Hillcrest Lavender Farm in Sherburne, New York, was easily our favorite," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.

Another top attraction is the Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, a nonprofit that offers 600 acres of nature and seven miles of trails. Highlights include a Trout Pond, where kids can feed the fish; the Sugar Shack, a historic sugarhouse; and the Farm Tower trails, featuring stunning views. "We love coming here to walk around and enjoy nature," writes one Google reviewer. "There's a lot of wildlife and tons of flowers and different plants to look at."