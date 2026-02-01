Between Fresno And Kings Canyon Is A Gateway Town With Affordable Camping

One of the best camping options in the area is the affordably priced Dunlap Canyon Retreat, with a collection of tent campsites (from $40 per night), RV campsites (from $54 per night), and cozy yurts (from $81 per night) spread out across a pristine 22-acre property with a pond. Perks include hot showers, a laundry area, and picnic tables, and guests can kayak on the pond when the weather's warm.

The place gets rave reviews on Hipcamp. "Welcoming host with a beautiful property," wrote one recent visitor. "No matter where you set up (tent or yurt) the bathroom and shower facilities are less than a two minute walk." Others mentioned that Dunlap Canyon Retreat is "wonderfully quiet" and clean. "Excellent choice if you're trying to find an affordable glamping spot near Sequoia," said a traveler who spent a few nights in a yurt there.

Another well-priced option is Sequoia RV Park, which bills itself as "the last RV park to the north entrance of Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park." Campsites for tents cost $49, while eco-friendly, solar-powered RV sites cost $65 per night. All come with access to shared facilities including showers, laundry, and a clubhouse. If you're picnicking or grilling in Dunlap, pick up groceries at the Country Store in nearby Yokuts Valley, also home to Clingans Junction (open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.), a coffee shop and deli where you can stop for breakfast.