Between Fresno And Kings Canyon Is A Gateway Town With Affordable Camping
Camping beneath the giant trees of Kings Canyon National Park, sometimes referred to as Sequoia National Park's less-loved twin, is an unforgettable experience. But it's not always possible to score a campsite: Many of the park's campgrounds are only open seasonally, and reservations sometimes fill up months in advance. Luckily, there are a few gateway towns with affordable camping and easy access to outdoor adventures in the region, including the village of Dunlap, California.
About a 45-minute drive from Fresno, Dunlap is roughly a 30-minute drive from Kings Canyon partly via the Kings Canyon National Park Scenic Byway, one of America's most scenic roads. The town is located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and surrounded by ponderosa pine forests and blue oak-gray pine woodlands. It's a scenic setting for camping and a great jumping-off point for exploring the wildly underrated national park nearby, an uncrowded alternative to Yosemite.
Enjoy Dunlap as a convenient gateway to Kings Canyon
One of the best camping options in the area is the affordably priced Dunlap Canyon Retreat, with a collection of tent campsites (from $40 per night), RV campsites (from $54 per night), and cozy yurts (from $81 per night) spread out across a pristine 22-acre property with a pond. Perks include hot showers, a laundry area, and picnic tables, and guests can kayak on the pond when the weather's warm.
The place gets rave reviews on Hipcamp. "Welcoming host with a beautiful property," wrote one recent visitor. "No matter where you set up (tent or yurt) the bathroom and shower facilities are less than a two minute walk." Others mentioned that Dunlap Canyon Retreat is "wonderfully quiet" and clean. "Excellent choice if you're trying to find an affordable glamping spot near Sequoia," said a traveler who spent a few nights in a yurt there.
Another well-priced option is Sequoia RV Park, which bills itself as "the last RV park to the north entrance of Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park." Campsites for tents cost $49, while eco-friendly, solar-powered RV sites cost $65 per night. All come with access to shared facilities including showers, laundry, and a clubhouse. If you're picnicking or grilling in Dunlap, pick up groceries at the Country Store in nearby Yokuts Valley, also home to Clingans Junction (open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.), a coffee shop and deli where you can stop for breakfast.
Plan a trip to Dunlap, California
With respect to outdoor adventures, you'll find a few points of interest in Dunlap. Drive up to Dunlap Vista (just a few minutes by car from the center of town) to enjoy the views from a lookout point over Sequoia National Forest. If you're an experienced hang glider, don't miss the chance to soar high over the region's wooded landscapes at the Central California Hanggliding & Paragliding Club's landing site in Dunlap. The day-use fee is $25 per person.
Otherwise, head into Kings Canyon to explore the wilderness. The national park offers family-friendly hikes like the General Grant Trail, an easy loop that takes less than hour to complete. There are also challenging hikes for experienced hikers only, like the 14-mile Alta Peak Trail. It's also one of the top national parks in the U.S. for winter hiking, offering the chance to see some of the world's largest trees covered in snow.
A single entrance fee ($35 per vehicle or $20 per person) grants you access to both parks. Find out more about the rules for visiting Sequoia and King's Canyon.