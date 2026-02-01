The Top 5 Destinations Across The World To Visit In 2026, Per New York Times

As globetrotters around the world brainstorm travel plans for the new year, major publications like Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and CNN are offering their usual dose of inspiration. Their articles, extolling the best destinations of 2026, cover every continent and hemisphere on the planet, with a few remote mountain ranges and island archipelagos thrown in for good measure. The New York Times' take on the 52 top travel destinations for 2026 is particularly interesting, with popular destinations like the country of Iceland and Bangkok, Thailand making the list. But their list also includes more obscure picks like Winnie-the-Pooh Country in Southeast England, Kyrgyzstan's Tien Shan Mountains, Tanzania's Ngorongoro Conservation Area, and even Medora, North Dakota, a scenic badlands area where a new presidential library, slated to open in July 2026 is set to celebrate the life of America's "conservation president," Theodore Roosevelt.

The New York Times seems to feel a little patriotic this year, because the number one destination on its list was none other than Revolutionary America, a part of the U.S. with historic significance for the nation's independence. The region stretches from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Washington D.C. and is inclusive of East Coast states that were among the original 13 British colonies, like Massachusetts, Virginia, and New York. Warsaw, Poland's capital city took the number two spot, followed by Bangkok, in third place, Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula in fourth place, and Bandhavgarh National Park in India coming in at number five. In this article, we'll explore each of these destinations in depth, describing why they made the New York Times' list. We'll also add our own insights on each of these special places to provide another perspective and contribute to a more well-rounded view. Fasten your seatbelt, because your round-the-world journey begins now!