Every Day You Can Enter America's National Parks For Free In 2026
With 63 national parks to choose from in the United States, ranging from desert landscapes of the Southwest to snow-capped peaks and glaciers of Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska, there's a park for every kind of explorer. In 2026, there are some days when you can enter the national parks for free. Entrance fees usually range from $10, like at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas, to $35 per vehicle for larger parks like Yellowstone. The fees depend on the park and your mode of transportation – that is, prices often differ depending on whether you're entering by car, motorbike, bicycle, or on foot. To help you narrow down which park you want to explore, consider reading up on the complete list of every national park in America.
However, for 2026, a new policy will allow free entry on 10 days spread across the year, which the Department of the Interior named "patriotic fee-free days." Last year, there were only six free days, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth, among others, but these were omitted this year. Instead, they were replaced with Flag Day in June, which also happens to be President Trump's birthday, and also Theodore Roosevelt's birthday in October.
In addition, only U.S. citizens and permanent residents will have access to the free days. If you hold a non-U.S. passport and are visiting from another country, unfortunately, you will have to pay the regular rates. On top of that, if you are also visiting 11 of the most popular parks, non-citizens aged 16 or older will also have to pay a surcharge of $100, on top of the standard park fees.
Plan ahead for free national park days in 2026
In 2026, the first free day that's open to US citizens is Presidents' Day on February 16, followed by Memorial Day on May 25. The next day is Flag Day, which is also President Donald Trump's birthday, on June 14. Plus, the entire Independence Day weekend from July 3 through July 5 is also free to visit.
On August 25, the National Park Service is celebrating its 110th anniversary, so all are welcome to visit. The other days included in this year's free pass days are Constitution Day on September 17 and Theodore Roosevelt's birthday on October 27, the latter of which honors his involvement with the National Park Service. The last day to visit a park for free is November 11, on Veterans Day.
As always, it's best to plan ahead, as some parks require timed-entry reservations. Since holidays like the Fourth of July will be a busy time, and camping spots may fill up quickly, it's best to use the National Park Website to organize your trip. The site is also a great place to find inspiration on where to visit, offering details about each park alongside information on required reservations. One unique place to consider is the remote Katmai National Park, a top brown bear viewing destination. Be sure to also check out the list of the most underrated national parks in America, which includes incredible spots in Michigan, Florida, and Washington.
Understand national park pass options and requirements
There are also several passes that provide entrance to national parks throughout the year, including a pass for members of the military and the America the Beautiful annual pass. To determine if an America the Beautiful National Park Pass is right for you, you must consider a few important factors. But if you plan on visiting multiple parks over the year, there's a good chance the annual pass is a smart decision that'll pay for itself after a few trips.
If you're an American citizen or permanent resident, the pass costs $80. For international visitors, the pass costs $250. According to the Department of the Interior, this non-resident fee was put into place to support the infrastructure and upkeep of America's parks. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said, "These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations." Resident or not, if you get one of these passes, they don't cover extra amenities like parking, camping, or tours.
Other passes include an Access Pass for Americans with a qualifying permanent disability, which provides lifetime free entrance to over 2,000 parks and a discount on amenities like camping. There's also a Military Pass, which is free for veterans, current military members, and their household members. Plus, you can also earn yourself a Volunteer Pass after completing 250 volunteer hours at any of the participating agencies. There's no specific deadline to complete the required hours, so you can spread it over a few years to qualify for one.