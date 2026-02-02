Every Day You Can Enter America's National Parks For Free In 2026

With 63 national parks to choose from in the United States, ranging from desert landscapes of the Southwest to snow-capped peaks and glaciers of Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska, there's a park for every kind of explorer. In 2026, there are some days when you can enter the national parks for free. Entrance fees usually range from $10, like at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas, to $35 per vehicle for larger parks like Yellowstone. The fees depend on the park and your mode of transportation – that is, prices often differ depending on whether you're entering by car, motorbike, bicycle, or on foot. To help you narrow down which park you want to explore, consider reading up on the complete list of every national park in America.

However, for 2026, a new policy will allow free entry on 10 days spread across the year, which the Department of the Interior named "patriotic fee-free days." Last year, there were only six free days, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth, among others, but these were omitted this year. Instead, they were replaced with Flag Day in June, which also happens to be President Trump's birthday, and also Theodore Roosevelt's birthday in October.

In addition, only U.S. citizens and permanent residents will have access to the free days. If you hold a non-U.S. passport and are visiting from another country, unfortunately, you will have to pay the regular rates. On top of that, if you are also visiting 11 of the most popular parks, non-citizens aged 16 or older will also have to pay a surcharge of $100, on top of the standard park fees.