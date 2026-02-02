11 Airline Secrets They'd Rather You Didn't Discover

Passengers traveling by air only see a small part of the work that goes into running an aircraft. Behind the scenes, there is a lot more that passengers don't know about. All in all, most of these are guarded industry secrets — they are simply details that passengers don't really think to ask about, probably because they would rather not think about the safety implications or assume that everything works as it should.

Airlines probably like having the benefit of the doubt in these cases, and sometimes, a little secrecy makes for a smoother flight experience. For instance, if there is a bomb threat in midair, it is probably best the passengers not know, lest panic disrupt the flight crew's attempts to resolve it. Similarly, instances of flight attendants occasionally forgetting to carry out crucial safety procedures like arming doors can also cause some anxiety. Other things, however, like the relatively low standards for potable water and hygiene of blankets and pillows would certainly tarnish airlines' image (even if they don't pose an immediate safety risk).

Then of course, there are the "secrets" that cost airlines money. Most people know they're entitled to compensation for delays and cancelations, but are you aware that you must explicitly ask for the refund without unknowingly forfeiting rights to compensation? From health and safety risks to little things that airlines just don't openly talk about, there are many reasons to get the inside scoop about your airline. Here are some less-flattering details from the airlines industry many passengers don't know about and how to deal with them.