Nashville's 5 Best Shopping Neighborhoods, According To Reviews

Nashville is a bucket list destination for music lovers, but it's also becoming famous for another aspect of tourism: shopping. While the city doesn't have designated shopping areas, some neighborhoods are known for their pleasant shopping experiences.

The area features an eclectic mix of independent, niche stores, large malls with luxury brands, and locally beloved classics. Some stores specialize in gifts and memorabilia, others are considered staples in the home and decor department, and many offer unique styles and fabrics for the fashion-conscious tourist. While Nashville may not have a reputation as a shopping destination like Paris or Tokyo, the city's reality differs from its image. There are stores and neighborhoods to suit all tastes and price points, from luxury shopping at Green Hills to more laid-back browsing at 12 South. It's also a great place to find some hidden gems, with many themed stores specializing in custom work or vintage items.

While Nashville has shopping districts sprinkled across the city, we've prioritized the ones that are highly rated on social media and forums, walkable, accessible by public transportation, and centrally located. If you're interested in sampling some Nashville souvenirs, use this list to guide your shopping expedition. We've got everything in here — luxury brands, local businesses, and some of Nashville's most iconic shopping neighborhoods.