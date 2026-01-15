Where To Find The Best Chicken Sandwich In Nashville, According To Reviews

Almost 15 years after its opening, reviewers still adore Hattie B's. The original location in Midtown (one of Nashville's artsiest destinations) has a 4.6 average on Google reviews, a 4.5 average on Tripadvisor, and a 4.4 average on Yelp. If you read through reviews, you'll see plenty of raves. "Hattie B's is an absolute must every time I visit Nashville!" writes one Google reviewer. "The chicken is always fresh, spicy, and delicious, exactly the way hot chicken should be. The french fries are crispy and the macaroni and cheese is to die for. The people here are friendly and welcoming, which makes the experience unforgettable. No trip to Nashville feels complete without stopping by Hattie B's for hot chicken."

Locals also love Hattie B's chicken. "Love the hot chicken strips. I always get medium and my husband gets hot. It's tender, perfectly spiced chicken," writes one Nashville resident on TripAdvisor. "You get large portions and I always take some home for lunch the next day. My favorite sides are the mac n cheese, slaw, and fries. I don't eat like this all the time but when I do... this is a treat meal."

Additionally, positive press for the restaurant is still pouring in: Hattie B's was given a Michelin recommendation in November 2025. The recommendation begins, "Nashville is synonymous with hot chicken and if you want a true taste, head to Hattie B's." Tough to find a more convincing argument than that.