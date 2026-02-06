Arizona's Hands-Down Best Wine Bar Is In A Cozy English-Style Cottage Tucked In The Heart Of Phoenix

Arizona's capital city boasts plenty of creative, cultural hotspots, from a playground of art and dining delights to acclaimed restaurants. And it's also hiding the state's best wine bar, hands-down, a cozy enclave tucked into a historic bungalow. Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop initially launched as a small bottle shop before moving into its current space in 2023 — a quaint, historic cottage known as the Helen Anderson House. The very next year, it landed the number one spot on Esquire's 42 best bars in America, not to mention an inclusion in Eater Phoenix's roundup of top wine bars, cementing its status as the best in the state.

Sauvage's menu focuses on natural wines, made from organic or biodynamic grapes and using sustainable methods, with minimal sulfites or other additives. "It elicits an emotion," Sauvage owner Chris Lingua told the Phoenix New Times about the shop's natural wines. "Sometimes they have a little more soul." Wine lists at Sauvage will vary, but Esquire recommends "a glass of something effervescent (like a pét-nat) to help you party all night." The bar also offers an ever-changing food menu helmed by rotating chefs (if you haven't already filled up at Arizona's must-visit Mexican restaurant), alongside frequent pop-ups, vinyl DJ sets, and other events — so every time you visit is guaranteed to be a different experience.