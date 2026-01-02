5 Highly-Desired Rentals In Phoenix For A Perfect Arizona Getaway
Dreaming of the desert? A visit to Phoenix, Arizona, may be exactly what you need. Both the sunniest spot in America and the country's fifth-most populated city, it abounds with outdoor adventures and cultural attractions. In addition to being home to the Desert Botanical Garden (named one of the best in the country by Vogue), Phoenix is located only a short distance from numerous memorable destinations. The Four Peaks Wilderness Area (a breathtaking mountain range with endless recreation) lies less than an hour to the northeast, while Sedona sits just about two hours north. In short, you don't have to stop with exploring Phoenix; the city can be your gateway to discover more of what the Grand Canyon State has to offer.
But to make the most out of your time in the Valley of the Sun, you'll first need to find the perfect place to stay. By perusing well-reviewed, guest-favorite Arizona getaways, Islands has selected five highly desired Phoenix rentals on Airbnb. These spots invite you to bask in the city's desert scenery, appreciate its artsy flair, and make yourself at home. If you're looking to get more bang for your buck (and if you can handle the heat), consider booking a stay during the summer, when prices are lower compared to other seasons.
Soak up tranquility at this Villa Paradiso studio guesthouse
Unwind in the blissful ambiance of the studio guesthouse at Villa Paradiso in Phoenix's Camelback East neighborhood. This mid-century modern space has a king-sized bed and expansive windows that overlook a back yard packed with plant life. Plus, there's a pool where guests can beat the notorious Phoenix heat. Advertising itself as resort-style lodging, the guesthouse ranks among the top 5% of all homes on the rental service, meaning its reviews are impeccable. Currently, the listing has a 4.97 rating out of more than 750 reviews on Airbnb and a 10/10 on Vrbo.
Past Airbnb guests say that, although the rental is located behind a main house (there is a private entrance for lodgers), the studio offers a secluded stay with convenient amenities like a full kitchen and Apple TV. "This place is an absolute hidden gem in Phoenix!" one visitor wrote. "The design of the home and the garden completely exceeded my expectations—honestly, the place is even more beautiful in person than in the photos."
Other reviewers commend the hosts for being communicative and the property for its "scenic" location. For reference, the listing states that its situated 10 minutes away from attractions such as the Desert Botanical Garden, Arizona State University, and the Phoenix Zoo. A two-night stay here can set you back just under $1000 in winter, one of Phoenix's busiest tourism seasons. However, prices can drop under $300 in the middle of summer.
Indulge in a lavish Phoenix retreat at Lux-Mountain Estate
Famed for its arid landscapes and city views, Camelback Mountain is an idyllic getaway spot that boasts romantic resorts for couples. It's also one of Arizona's most dangerous places to hike, but no matter how you choose to explore the area, you can take in its scenery in style by booking a stay at Lux-Mountain Estate.
Featured by publications such as Condé Nast Traveler, the pet-friendly Lux-Mountain Estate can be accurately described as palatial. This 5,000-square-foot, six-bedroom contemporary house with sleek furnishings has just about all you could need for the ultimate Phoenix vacation. Amenities include everything from an infinity pool and pickleball court to a game room with a poker table. As a previous guest explains, "This house truly felt like its own resort, with stunning views that exceeded our expectations." Another reviewer wrote, "Not only was the house, pool, location, etc. great. But the home has additional touches and treats that show they care about their guests. 10/10 would stay again!"
Surrounded by the beauty of Camelback Mountain and able to accommodate more than 16 people, this property is in the top 10% of homes on Airbnb. The estate, which is a 15-minute drive away from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, is also listed on Vrbo, where it has a 10/10 rating. When booking via Airbnb, two nights at this opulent short-term rental can cost over $14,500 in the winter or around $4,500 during summer. On Vrbo, peak-season bookings must meet a three-night minimum and can cost about $12,700, while a two-night summer stay will go for closer to $3,923.
Escape the city with this Arrandale Farms Airstream stay
Enjoy a glamping experience in the Airstream at Arrandale Farms. Named one of the best Airbnbs in Phoenix by Time Out in 2024, this unique vacation home can accommodate two people and is ideal for nature and animal enthusiasts. Not only will you sleep in an iconic modern aluminum trailer (Airstreams have arguably become synonymous with the desert), but you'll be in good company doing so. According to one past Airbnb guest, the two-acre site allows you to "enter an aviary with lovebirds, meet a giant pig roaming the yard, a llama and goats, a giant turkey, chickens, bunnies, baby chicks."
That's not all this Airstream has to offer, though. Another standout feature is the private, covered patio, which comes complete with a fire pit and hot tub. Here, you can take in the lush surroundings and take a soothing dip following a day out on the town. Given the property's location in North Phoenix, this stay also gives visitors a place where they can enjoy the city and still temporarily disconnect from the urban atmosphere. On Airbnb, this stay boasts a 4.97 rating from over 500 reviews. "Such a FUN stay.... But more like an experience!" one past visitor shares. "The space was cozy and the entire property was fantastic. Perfect for a weekend getaway."
However, take into account that you will likely be able to hear various animal sounds throughout your visit, and there are seasonal events held on the property. You can find two-night stays at Airstream at Arrandale Farms for under $400 in the winter. Note that prices can more than triple the closer dates are to spring, a season when travel to Phoenix is extra popular. In addition to Airbnb, you can use the Arrandale Farms website to make a booking.
Get swept away by panoramic views at The Nest
If you're afraid of heights, The Nest in North Mountain may not necessarily be for you. This two-bedroom property is perched high above Phoenix (you must drive up a steep driveway to reach it) and is bathed in natural light thanks to countless floor-to-ceiling windows. It's located near the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, and as such, guests will be treated to panoramic vistas of these landforms, the city skyline, and memorable sunsets. "I don't usually leave reviews, but my experience was so great I felt like I had to. This place is a truly unique property with a spectacular view that looks even better in person," states one review on Airbnb.
However, there are other amenities that guests will undoubtedly appreciate, such as the hot tub overlooking the city, the outdoor shower, and deck seating. Put simply, the space, which has both boho and industrial style elements, is designed to immerse yourself in Phoenix's natural beauty. Ranked among the top 10% of homes on Airbnb, a reviewer explained, "Some homes are built for income. Some are built for comfort. This one was built as a labor of love—and you can feel it in every corner."
Regardless of the season, you can expect to pay well over $1,200 for a three-night stay at The Nest. Nevertheless, many on Airbnb say it's well worth the price. Naturally, the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, a destination known for its rugged terrain and its many hiking trails, is easily accessible from this short-term rental. Take advantage of this and set off to embark on a desert trek.
Stay downtown while renting this Boho Farm Carriage House
Those drawn to history and culture will discover that there's plenty of both to experience in Downtown Phoenix. The area features attractions like the Heard Museum, displaying art created by indigenous peoples, as well as Roosevelt Row, a significant creative and architectural hub. The latter is where you'll find the Charming Boho Farm Carriage House, featuring a brick exterior and windows with bright green shutters. Boasting a vintage-inspired aesthetic akin to grandmacore, this one-bedroom space ranks in the top 1% of homes on Airbnb, and it's not hard to see why.
First and foremost, it's conveniently accessible to a number of eateries and art galleries. But central location aside, it's situated in a garden behind a main house and offers guests amenities like a clawfoot bathtub and a private patio where you can immerse yourself in a verdant sanctuary. There's also a washer, dryer, and a full kitchen. "The place was spotless, comfortable, full of character, and had everything you could ask for," reads one Airbnb review, where the Charming Boho Farm Carriage House has a 4.99 rating from 300 reviews.
Another wrote, "It was a joy to enter this small haven every evening," while others revealed that they had enjoyed their time here so much that they've stayed at this spot more than once. A three-night stay here can cost more than $780 in the winter and under $600 in the summer. Keep in mind that the Charming Boho Farm Carriage House is on the second floor and that there are stairs leading up to the apartment. As mentioned by one reviewer, there are sometimes events held onsite, so you could very well encounter other people in the garden.
Methodology
These five properties earned a spot on our list of the most highly-desired rentals in Phoenix because they provide visitors with a unique experience. In addition to looking for spots that stood out from the crowd, we sought to highlight getaways ranging from luxurious to quaint, so travelers of various interests and lifestyles could find a place that suits them. For this same reason, we selected stays in different areas throughout Phoenix.
Nevertheless, these rentals do have some similarities. Each listing is a "Guest Favorite" run by super hosts on Airbnb, and all have a rating higher than 4.95. Ultimately, it was this criteria that led us to choose the five accommodations featured in this article.
