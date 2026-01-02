5 Highly-Desired Rentals In Phoenix For A Perfect Arizona Getaway

Dreaming of the desert? A visit to Phoenix, Arizona, may be exactly what you need. Both the sunniest spot in America and the country's fifth-most populated city, it abounds with outdoor adventures and cultural attractions. In addition to being home to the Desert Botanical Garden (named one of the best in the country by Vogue), Phoenix is located only a short distance from numerous memorable destinations. The Four Peaks Wilderness Area (a breathtaking mountain range with endless recreation) lies less than an hour to the northeast, while Sedona sits just about two hours north. In short, you don't have to stop with exploring Phoenix; the city can be your gateway to discover more of what the Grand Canyon State has to offer.

But to make the most out of your time in the Valley of the Sun, you'll first need to find the perfect place to stay. By perusing well-reviewed, guest-favorite Arizona getaways, Islands has selected five highly desired Phoenix rentals on Airbnb. These spots invite you to bask in the city's desert scenery, appreciate its artsy flair, and make yourself at home. If you're looking to get more bang for your buck (and if you can handle the heat), consider booking a stay during the summer, when prices are lower compared to other seasons.