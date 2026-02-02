A Wisconsin Village Less Than An Hour From Milwaukee Has A Vibrant Downtown, River Views, And Family Fun

There are lots of family-friendly things to do in Milwaukee, especially in the winter — but what about when the bustling city is getting too overwhelming? Luckily, a short drive will bring you to Racine County, where a quaint village called Waterford serves as the ideal getaway destination. Its vibrant downtown scene boasts all sorts of eateries, from American comfort foods and Mexican meals to Italian and Chinese cuisines. The perfect morning begins with breakfast from the local cafe with a much-needed cup of coffee, followed by downtown strolls and a little bit of retail therapy. Whether you like thrifting, treasure hunting, or browsing for books, the whole gang will find something to take back home. You can even swing by the county's sole operating distillery since the Prohibition era while there.

Beyond downtown, the streets of Waterford are filled with the rushing sounds of the Fox River, which divides the village in the middle — except here, there's none of the city noise and all the fun. Riverfront parks and trails make for leisurely walks with the family and lovely picnic areas. Fishing, kayaking, and canoeing adventures are a given. Better yet, visit the 1,562-acre Tichigan Wildlife Area, with hiking, birdwatching, and wildlife viewing opportunities. If the little ones are fond of furry friends, they'll love heading to the local petting zoo and meeting both domestic and exotic animals.

All these attractions and activities are only 35 minutes away from Milwaukee. Those coming from Madison, considered the biking capital of the Midwest, will be on the road for one and a half hours. The drive from Rockford, Illinois, is doable, too, since it'll take you one hour and 15 minutes to reach the village. As for where to stay, Baymont by Wyndham is the only hotel in Waterford — otherwise, Airbnb is your best friend.