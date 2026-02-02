A Wisconsin Village Less Than An Hour From Milwaukee Has A Vibrant Downtown, River Views, And Family Fun
There are lots of family-friendly things to do in Milwaukee, especially in the winter — but what about when the bustling city is getting too overwhelming? Luckily, a short drive will bring you to Racine County, where a quaint village called Waterford serves as the ideal getaway destination. Its vibrant downtown scene boasts all sorts of eateries, from American comfort foods and Mexican meals to Italian and Chinese cuisines. The perfect morning begins with breakfast from the local cafe with a much-needed cup of coffee, followed by downtown strolls and a little bit of retail therapy. Whether you like thrifting, treasure hunting, or browsing for books, the whole gang will find something to take back home. You can even swing by the county's sole operating distillery since the Prohibition era while there.
Beyond downtown, the streets of Waterford are filled with the rushing sounds of the Fox River, which divides the village in the middle — except here, there's none of the city noise and all the fun. Riverfront parks and trails make for leisurely walks with the family and lovely picnic areas. Fishing, kayaking, and canoeing adventures are a given. Better yet, visit the 1,562-acre Tichigan Wildlife Area, with hiking, birdwatching, and wildlife viewing opportunities. If the little ones are fond of furry friends, they'll love heading to the local petting zoo and meeting both domestic and exotic animals.
All these attractions and activities are only 35 minutes away from Milwaukee. Those coming from Madison, considered the biking capital of the Midwest, will be on the road for one and a half hours. The drive from Rockford, Illinois, is doable, too, since it'll take you one hour and 15 minutes to reach the village. As for where to stay, Baymont by Wyndham is the only hotel in Waterford — otherwise, Airbnb is your best friend.
Make your way to downtown Waterford
Exploring downtown is basically getting to know Waterford and what it has in store. Waterford Unique Antique Market is a great spot for finding time-tested pieces. From vintage lamps, retro furniture, and kitchenware to collectibles and quirky home decor, there are all sorts of knick-knacks on display. One person wrote on Google Reviews that this is one of their "favorite places to shop in Waterford" and that the staff is "friendly" and "helpful." From there, walk toward Reads by the River Books and Gifts. A bibliophile's dream-come-true, this bookstore has every genre you can think of: fiction, business, self-help, crime, and more. It's not only books you'll find here — you can shop for puzzles, card games, tote bags, bookmarks, tarot cards, and other products.
Main Street Mercantile is a wonderful downtown gift shop worth checking out, with plenty of products catering to every family member. Featuring accessories, self-care items, scented candles, stationary, and everything in between, this store will have you leaving with several shopping bags. One Google Review reads, "It's like they just know what you want and need," while another says, "A unique variety of products that you won't find just anywhere, many from other small business owners."
While you're hitting all the downtown shops, treat yourself to a cup of joe and a treat from Kat's Coffee House. Reviews will have you ordering a London fog, caramel macchiato, or latte with a side of banana cinnamon pecan coffee cake. If you want to head straight for lunch, Scungilli's Italian Eatery is rated 4.9 on Google Reviews and 4.8 on Yelp. Trust customers who have praised the beef sandwich with sweet peppers, meatballs, Clucky Luciano, and turkey panini — even the desserts have positive reviews, especially the chocolate chip and pistachio cannolis.
Enjoy family-friendly activities and the riverfront
Warm days are best spent under the sun, and the riverside Ten Club Park is the place to do precisely that. Easily accessible from downtown, this park is dotted with picnic tables and a splash pad, along with designated fishing areas and a kayak launch. Whitford Park is another waterfront space where you can go fishing, play volleyball and baseball, while kids race down the slides at the playground. This park also has a picnic pavilion and community center you can rent for large group hangouts.
Perhaps the best way to soak in the river views is along the Fox River Landing Trail. Take the outer loop for a 1.7-mile stroll through tree-lined paths and the left riverbank. This trail has both gravel and paved sections, so you can complete it on your bike, too. The inner loop, on the other hand, is slightly shorter at 1.2 miles. Also easy to complete, this trail exposes you to panoramic vistas of the Fox River with lots of shade along the way. Meanwhile, anglers have several options for setting their rod. Huening Park Launch has a pier where you can cast a line, as well as boat launches — while you reel in smallmouth bass, walleye, and northern pike, the rest of the family can go kayaking or canoeing in the river. Other spots include Jefferson Street Docks, Village Hall, and River Bend Parks.
Later, take the family to Bear Den Zoo and Petting Farm to say hello to the goats, kangaroos, lemurs, rabbits, kittens, and other residents. A happy customer claimed that "the price is beyond great for all the animals you get to pet and see." If you want to extend your trip, drive north toward the scenic village of Oakfield for more outdoor fun.