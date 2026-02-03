Arkansas' Under-The-Radar Mountain Escape Is A Rugged Wilderness Area In The Ouachita National Forest

Tucked into the southern edge of Arkansas' Ouachita National Forest is a spectacular mountain escape that has largely flown under the radar. The Caney Creek Wilderness spans more than 14,000 acres and protects a rugged stretch of forest shaped by Caney Creek and the upper watershed of the Cossatot River, including peaks like Buckeye Mountain. If steep ridges, dramatic valleys, and gushing creeks are your thing, you'll fall in love with this spot.

Because it's so under the radar, you'll feel totally remote (if you like this, you might enjoy America's most remote retirement destination). There are no large resort towns here — in fact, the closest town is Mena, almost an hour away by car. The area is instead made up of big forests with trailheads that will truly make you feel like you're away from it all.

Reaching it takes some effort, which is part of why it's such a well-kept secret. You'll almost certainly need a car — this is deep forest, and there's no public transport directly to the trailheads. From Mena, head south and then east on Arkansas Highway 246 and north on Forest Road 38 to reach the eastern trailheads. Other trailheads are accessible via alternate forest roads off Highway 246. If you're arriving in the area by plane, the nearest airports with major commercial service are Fort Smith Regional Airport and Little Rock's Clinton National Airport. Both require a rental car and a drive of over two hours into the Ouachita region.