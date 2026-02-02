The Golf Capital Of Arizona Is A Popular Vacation Destination With Over 200 Scenic Golf Courses

With hundreds of courses to choose from in the Scottsdale area, where does a golfer begin? The most famous public course in Scottsdale is TPC Scottsdale, which hosts the WM Phoenix Open annually in February. This popular tournament draws over 500,000 spectators and is renowned for its grandstand, called the "Coliseum" that wraps around the 16th hole of the Stadium Course. Due to its iconic status in the world of golf, the Stadium Course rates are high, starting at $399 per round. TPC Scottsdale also boasts the 18-hole Champions Course, which is noted for its challenging play and fast greens. It is also far more affordable than the Stadium Course, with rates starting at $139.

According to Golfweek, the top public golf course in Arizona is found right near Scottsdale: Wo-Ko-Pa Club's Saguaro course. The links-style course was designed to blend into the landscape and offers jaw-dropping mountain and desert vistas. "A fantastic desert golf experience," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "No houses, no structures, just 18 holes of golf in the desert. Course was in fantastic condition," they continued. Wo-Ko-Pa also has a second 18-hole course, Cholla, for another challenge. Green fees range from $99 to $349, depending on the time of year. Guests can also stay on the property at the Wo-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, which has nearly 250 rooms, multiple restaurants, and a casino.

For a true golf vacation, check into one of Scottsdale's top luxury golf resorts: The Phoenician, nestled beneath Camelback Mountain. Located near the heart of Scottsdale, The Phoenician Golf Club is a desert oasis with beautiful fairways and even offers a golf school for those who want to work on their game. The glamorous resort brims with amenities, including fine dining, a pampering spa, multiple pools, and spacious rooms and suites.