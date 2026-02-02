The Golf Capital Of Arizona Is A Popular Vacation Destination With Over 200 Scenic Golf Courses
Amidst the chill of winter, golfers seeking perennial sun (about 330 days a year, to be exact) flock to Scottsdale, Arizona, which was recently dubbed the best golf getaway in the country by Action Network. With 25 golf courses for every 100,000 residents, an average temperature of 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and plenty of luxury resorts with on-site courses, Scottsdale is rightly known as the golf capital of Arizona. While many head to Scottsdale for a golfing vacation, it is also ideal for those who want to stay longer; in fact, it was voted as America's best place to retire in 2025.
Scottsdale's unique geography, tucked in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains amidst the Sonoran Desert, creates a breathtaking canvas of ochre-colored landscape dotted with cactus, relieved by brilliant golfing greens. Within Scottsdale's 185 square miles are about 50 golf courses, while the greater Phoenix area has about 200 total. Plus, many of Scottsdale's best courses are open to the public, such as TPC Scottsdale, which is one of five golf courses with the most holes-in-one across America. Other top Scottsdale golf courses are associated with the area's famed hotels, such as the Phoenician Golf Club at the Phoenician, an elegant resort hidden at the foot of Camelback Mountain.
Scottsdale is easily accessible, located just 20-minute drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. While you can golf year round in Scottsdale, avoid June through August when average high temperatures exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Where to golf in Scottsdale
With hundreds of courses to choose from in the Scottsdale area, where does a golfer begin? The most famous public course in Scottsdale is TPC Scottsdale, which hosts the WM Phoenix Open annually in February. This popular tournament draws over 500,000 spectators and is renowned for its grandstand, called the "Coliseum" that wraps around the 16th hole of the Stadium Course. Due to its iconic status in the world of golf, the Stadium Course rates are high, starting at $399 per round. TPC Scottsdale also boasts the 18-hole Champions Course, which is noted for its challenging play and fast greens. It is also far more affordable than the Stadium Course, with rates starting at $139.
According to Golfweek, the top public golf course in Arizona is found right near Scottsdale: Wo-Ko-Pa Club's Saguaro course. The links-style course was designed to blend into the landscape and offers jaw-dropping mountain and desert vistas. "A fantastic desert golf experience," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "No houses, no structures, just 18 holes of golf in the desert. Course was in fantastic condition," they continued. Wo-Ko-Pa also has a second 18-hole course, Cholla, for another challenge. Green fees range from $99 to $349, depending on the time of year. Guests can also stay on the property at the Wo-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, which has nearly 250 rooms, multiple restaurants, and a casino.
For a true golf vacation, check into one of Scottsdale's top luxury golf resorts: The Phoenician, nestled beneath Camelback Mountain. Located near the heart of Scottsdale, The Phoenician Golf Club is a desert oasis with beautiful fairways and even offers a golf school for those who want to work on their game. The glamorous resort brims with amenities, including fine dining, a pampering spa, multiple pools, and spacious rooms and suites.