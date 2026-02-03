Sandwiched Between Dallas And Houston Is The 'Mushroom Capital Of Texas' With Lively Festivals And Lake Recreation
Texas is known for many things, but having a mushroom capital may not be at the top of the list. While Michigan has Mesick, the "Mushroom Capital of the United States," Madisonville is hailed as the Mushroom Capital of Texas. Named after James Madison, the fourth President of the United States, Madisonville is a go-to spot for any mushroom lover out there. Aside from the mushrooms, there are plenty of events and celebrations you can catch while you're in the city, like the Blues Brews & BBQ in October or the Christmas Parade come December. To get there, it's only a 90-minute drive from Houston or a two-hour drive from Dallas. You'll also be close to College Station, with its diverse dining, sports, and unique shops, which is less than an hour away.
The city is home to Monterey Mushrooms, the company that gives it its nickname. According to the Texas Mushroom Festival, this mushroom facility produces about 600,000 pounds of mushrooms each week. The company's history dates back to the 1980s, when Monterey Mushrooms first acquired a mushroom-processing plant in the area. The city of Madisonville also hosts the aforementioned Texas Mushroom Festival, the largest annual mushroom celebration in the state. The festival started in 2001, and Monterey Mushrooms is one of the headlining sponsors. If you still can't get enough mushrooms, you might want to visit Kennett Square, another mushroom hot spot nestled in Pennsylvania's countryside.
Celebrate the festivals in Madisonville, Texas
Where could it be better to attend a mushroom festival than in the Mushroom Capital of Texas? Held in October of every year, the festival is one of the biggest events in the city. It's not all about the mushrooms either, as it's a celebration of the community as a whole. Some highlights from the 2025 festival include a Shiitake 5k run/walk, a car show, art exhibits, a kids' zone, and live entertainment. Of course, there are the mushrooms, including Monterey Mushrooms' annual booth featuring its famous Portabella Fajita tacos. Another big event is the Taste of Texas, a beer and wine tasting featuring local Texas wine and craft beers.
If you don't make it in October, there are still plenty of festivals and celebrations all year round. If you're visiting early in the spring, you can check out the annual Mudbug and Music Festival. As the name suggests, it's a marriage of crawfish and music, meaning it's full of Southern charm. You'll find a variety of people selling crawfish, and there's even a crawfish-eating contest. There's also a lawnmower race, a Kid Zone if you're bringing the little ones, and live entertainment.
Take a break outdoors in Madisonville, Texas
If you need a break from the crowds, you can find two parks in the city for relaxation. First, there's Lake Madison Park, home to Lake Madison. The lake spans 75 acres with a fishing pier and boat launch. You can go fishing for bass or catfish, go boating, or go kayaking. Though swimming isn't allowed, there is a splash pad nearby where kids can play. Keep in mind that this is only open from April through September. The park is a family-friendly getaway, with one reviewer on Tripadvisor saying that all of her teenagers have fun there, adding that the park trail is perfect for walking and jogging. Additionally, there are baseball and softball fields and a basketball court. The second park is Marian Anderson Park, a smaller community park near Main Street. Here, you can also go picnicking, walk the trails, or let kids run around at the playground.
There are also options if you would rather stay indoors. Head to the Bray's Motor Museum and Playground, which features a car museum displaying classic cars, antiques, trucks, and even a Lego Zone. You can even get behind the wheel of one of its cars with the Track Driving Experiences.