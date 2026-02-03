Sandwiched Between Dallas And Houston Is The 'Mushroom Capital Of Texas' With Lively Festivals And Lake Recreation

Texas is known for many things, but having a mushroom capital may not be at the top of the list. While Michigan has Mesick, the "Mushroom Capital of the United States," Madisonville is hailed as the Mushroom Capital of Texas. Named after James Madison, the fourth President of the United States, Madisonville is a go-to spot for any mushroom lover out there. Aside from the mushrooms, there are plenty of events and celebrations you can catch while you're in the city, like the Blues Brews & BBQ in October or the Christmas Parade come December. To get there, it's only a 90-minute drive from Houston or a two-hour drive from Dallas. You'll also be close to College Station, with its diverse dining, sports, and unique shops, which is less than an hour away.

The city is home to Monterey Mushrooms, the company that gives it its nickname. According to the Texas Mushroom Festival, this mushroom facility produces about 600,000 pounds of mushrooms each week. The company's history dates back to the 1980s, when Monterey Mushrooms first acquired a mushroom-processing plant in the area. The city of Madisonville also hosts the aforementioned Texas Mushroom Festival, the largest annual mushroom celebration in the state. The festival started in 2001, and Monterey Mushrooms is one of the headlining sponsors. If you still can't get enough mushrooms, you might want to visit Kennett Square, another mushroom hot spot nestled in Pennsylvania's countryside.