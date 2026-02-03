Nestled Between Nashville And Clarksville Is Tennessee's Scenic Lake For Camping And Boating
Tennessee may be landlocked, but it still has plenty of water. The Volunteer State gushes with more than 60,000 miles worth of rivers and far too many lakes to count (more than a handful can be found right in the Nashville area alone). When it comes to making a splash in Middle Tennessee, Old Hickory Lake and the island-filled Percy Priest Lake rank among the top local favorites. But don't sleep on the dreamy Cheatham Lake. Or better yet, do, because the reservoir's cozy campsites are pretty highly rated.
Stretching out for almost 7,500 acres, Cheatham Lake is a popular hub for boating and paddling, among other water sports. There's also more than 300 miles of shoreline to explore if lounging out on the sands or hiking is more your thing. The scenic reservoir was born in the golden age of the 1950s, built by members of the United States Army Corps of Engineers right along the curving Cumberland River. The lake sits between Nashville and the fun Tennessee city of Clarksville, both of which are under an hour away.
But if you're looking for modern accommodations to rest your head, you'll want to set up base in Ashland City, hugging the southern end of the lake. The Hampton Inn and the Boarders Inn and Suites both have good reviews on Tripadvisor. Of course, for some of the best views, you'll want to gather up all the essential camping items you need to spend a relaxing evening under the Tennessee stars.
Pitch a tent along Cheatham Lake's shores
You can have your pick of campsites at Cheatham Lake. The watering hole's main outdoor site, the Lock A Campground, hugs the northern bank. The pecan tree-dotted grounds house dozens of tent and RV sites, which come fully loaded with 50-amp electric and water hookups. Restrooms and showers are available on-site, so you don't have to rough it. One Google review reads, "Awesome campground on the Cumberland River ... Listening to the pecans fall when the wind blows.. and the HUGE barges passing by are my favorite things about being here." Steps away from Lock A, you'll find a 2-mile-long park and recreation area, called Cheatham Dam Right Bank, as well as a swimming beach.
The Harpeth River Bridge Campground is a bit smaller, about about 20 minutes away. As its name suggests, the camp retreat traces the Harpeth River, another winding waterway that flows right into the Cumberland River. According to one online review, "This place is a hidden gem! Very well kept." Just off of State Route 49, the campground is also pretty rig-friendly, with full hookups to boot.
Given the wintry weather conditions, both Lock A and Harpeth River Bridge are only open seasonally, usually from the beginning of April to late October. Standard nightly rates range between $22 and $28 at the time of writing.
Roam the waters of Middle Tennessee
If you want to take your boat out during your Cheatham Lake vacay, ramps or launch areas can be found flanking the rivery reservoir, including at the Lock A Campground. Just keep in mind that there are several no-wake zones, so be sure to watch your speed. And don't forget to pack your life jackets, as they are required for personal boats, and accidents have been known to happen here.
Whether you opt to roam Cheatham or Harpeth, the waters can get choppy. Always check water levels and conditions before making the trip, especially when the Cheatham Dam is spilling over. "Always heed warning signs, buoys, and sirens," Cheatham Lake shares on its official Facebook page. "Water levels can change suddenly and without warning. Don't risk it."
Beyond the lake, there's much to do on dry land. The Cumberland River Bicentennial Trail is about a 7-mile mixed-surface path that you can set out on near the Lock A Campground and Cheatham Dam Right Bank recreation area. Bald eagles and other feathery critters have been spotted around the reservoir, so you can do a bit of birding as you go. Just be sure to steer clear of the bears.