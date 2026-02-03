Nestled Between Nashville And Clarksville Is Tennessee's Scenic Lake For Camping And Boating

Tennessee may be landlocked, but it still has plenty of water. The Volunteer State gushes with more than 60,000 miles worth of rivers and far too many lakes to count (more than a handful can be found right in the Nashville area alone). When it comes to making a splash in Middle Tennessee, Old Hickory Lake and the island-filled Percy Priest Lake rank among the top local favorites. But don't sleep on the dreamy Cheatham Lake. Or better yet, do, because the reservoir's cozy campsites are pretty highly rated.

Stretching out for almost 7,500 acres, Cheatham Lake is a popular hub for boating and paddling, among other water sports. There's also more than 300 miles of shoreline to explore if lounging out on the sands or hiking is more your thing. The scenic reservoir was born in the golden age of the 1950s, built by members of the United States Army Corps of Engineers right along the curving Cumberland River. The lake sits between Nashville and the fun Tennessee city of Clarksville, both of which are under an hour away.

But if you're looking for modern accommodations to rest your head, you'll want to set up base in Ashland City, hugging the southern end of the lake. The Hampton Inn and the Boarders Inn and Suites both have good reviews on Tripadvisor. Of course, for some of the best views, you'll want to gather up all the essential camping items you need to spend a relaxing evening under the Tennessee stars.