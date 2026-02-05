The Best Places Around The World To Get Married

There's nothing more magical than getting married in a castle if you want an enchanting setting for your nuptials. Scotland has some of the most fairytale-like castles in Europe, and with dramatic mountains and rugged loch shores providing spectacular backdrops, they make perfect wedding venues. There were once around 3,000 castles in Scotland, many of which were built as military strongholds during centuries of warfare. Other castles have a less turbulent past, and it's these lavish ancestral homes where you'll tie the knot.

It's easy to get your "Outlander" vibe on at a wedding in the Scottish Highlands. Imagine being serenaded down the aisle by tartan-clad bagpipers and gazing into the eyes of your loved one as you say your vows beside the loch. After posting for photos in state rooms that will make you feel like royalty, it's time to toast your marriage — Scottish style — with a belly-warming dram of whisky.

One of the most iconic castles in the Scottish Highlands is Eilean Donan Castle in Kyle of Lochalsh. Surrounded by mountains, it sits on an island at the meeting of three sea lochs and offers banquet hall ceremonies and champagne receptions beside the water. Meanwhile, for turrets and formal gardens, Inveraray Castle on Loch Fyne is an enchanting wedding venue, as well as being the home of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. You can get married in the magnificent Armoury Hall and arrive by seaplane for a grand entrance. For something more intimate, Barcaldine Castle near Oban is straight out of a fairy tale, with sumptuous bedrooms, a great hall for feasting, and spectacular views of the Glencoe mountains from the 16th-century tower.