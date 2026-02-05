The Best Places Around The World To Get Married
Imagine saying "I do" on a tropical beach in Sri Lanka with coconut palms rustling gently along the shore and the Indian Ocean lapping at your feet. Or perhaps you'd rather tie the knot in a centuries-old Scottish castle with the sound of bagpipes resonating around the heather-clad hills. Whatever your preference, it'll be a ceremony to cherish forever. The best places around the world to get married include islands, savannas, and highlands, with glitzy cities and rural countryside idylls also making an appearance. It is, of course, a subjective discussion, since what appeals to one couple may not interest another. So, in this article, we've included a range of different locations and settings to show what incredible variety the world has to offer when it comes to an epic destination wedding.
Destination weddings are becoming increasingly popular, with many people choosing to get married away from home. In 2024, 18% of U.S. couples opted for a destination wedding, according to The Knot's 2025 Real Weddings Study. Some relish the romance of a unique location with picturesque backdrops while others simply want to bring their loved ones together in a place to remember. It can often be cost effective to hold your wedding away from home too, especially if you're planning on combining it with a honeymoon. Let's look at some of the best places in the world to get married, to give you some inspiration for your own big day.
The Highlands, Scotland: For a fairytale castle wedding
There's nothing more magical than getting married in a castle if you want an enchanting setting for your nuptials. Scotland has some of the most fairytale-like castles in Europe, and with dramatic mountains and rugged loch shores providing spectacular backdrops, they make perfect wedding venues. There were once around 3,000 castles in Scotland, many of which were built as military strongholds during centuries of warfare. Other castles have a less turbulent past, and it's these lavish ancestral homes where you'll tie the knot.
It's easy to get your "Outlander" vibe on at a wedding in the Scottish Highlands. Imagine being serenaded down the aisle by tartan-clad bagpipers and gazing into the eyes of your loved one as you say your vows beside the loch. After posting for photos in state rooms that will make you feel like royalty, it's time to toast your marriage — Scottish style — with a belly-warming dram of whisky.
One of the most iconic castles in the Scottish Highlands is Eilean Donan Castle in Kyle of Lochalsh. Surrounded by mountains, it sits on an island at the meeting of three sea lochs and offers banquet hall ceremonies and champagne receptions beside the water. Meanwhile, for turrets and formal gardens, Inveraray Castle on Loch Fyne is an enchanting wedding venue, as well as being the home of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. You can get married in the magnificent Armoury Hall and arrive by seaplane for a grand entrance. For something more intimate, Barcaldine Castle near Oban is straight out of a fairy tale, with sumptuous bedrooms, a great hall for feasting, and spectacular views of the Glencoe mountains from the 16th-century tower.
Santorini, Greece: For an iconic island wedding
When it comes to iconic islands, there are few more recognizable than Santorini, with its whitewashed houses and blue-domed chapels sitting on the edge of the volcanic caldera. The island's stunning natural beauty, charming architecture, and romantic sunsets make it the ideal wedding location — one that will steal the show when it comes to the photos.
Ceremonies are often held outdoors, making the most of the warm weather and the breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea from high up on the caldera rim. Against a harmonious backdrop of blues and whites, you'll exchange vows with your partner and begin your new life together in the most perfect setting. After tying the knot, many newlyweds like to do a photo shoot in Oia, a little coastal village with renowned views on the northern tip of Santorini.
Despite being only about 28 square miles, Santorini has a staggering number of wedding venues to choose from, showing just how popular the island is for a destination wedding. Traditionalists will love getting hitched at Profitis Elias Chapel — a blue-domed church on the mountainside near Imerovigli. It's a great choice for a sunset wedding, with plenty of dreamy spots for photos. For a more lavish affair, cliffside hotels like Canaves Oia Suites and Cocoon Suites offer picture-perfect backdrops from whitewashed terraces, and romantic cave rooms with plunge pools for honeymoon heaven. Meanwhile, wine lovers can get married beside the vineyards at Venetsanos Winery in Megalochori, and celebrate with glasses of locally-produced wine.
Masai Mara, Kenya: For a wilderness safari wedding
Kenya is the birthplace of safari, so if you're after a wild wedding, it's the obvious choice. While the country is famed for its diverse game reserves and national parks, nowhere quite ticks the box like the famous Masai Mara. This is one of the best places in the world to see wildlife, particularly if you're there during the Great Migration between July and September. This is Big Five territory too, so lions, rhinos, elephants, leopards, and buffalos could make an appearance on your big day.
A safari wedding is a dream experience, exchanging vows surrounded by nature. Maybe you'll get married beneath an acacia tree on the African plains, or perhaps exchanging rings at a scenic overlook witnessed by Maasai warriors is more your thing. Whatever you choose, it'll be a day to remember. The festivities continue with game drives, traditional Maasai blessings, and even balloon safaris for those who want to take the celebrations to new heights.
For a true "Out of Africa" moment, Angama Mara sets the stage for an iconic safari wedding. Parts of the famous movie were filmed here, so there's plenty of scope for recreating those romantic moments brought to life by Robert Redford and Meryl Streep. Meanwhile at Governor's Camp, ceremonies take place beside the Mara River, with a Maasai blessing, traditional dancing, and a private vehicle for epic wedding photos in the bush. After your safari nuptials, take a flight to Diani Beach or Kenya's charming Lamu Island for some chill time and more opportunities to explore the country.
New York, United States: For a glamorous city wedding
Named the world's wealthiest city in 2025 by Henley & Partners in collaboration with New World Wealth, New York City is the ideal location for a lavish urban wedding. With movie-worthy backdrops, swanky hotels, and unbeatable skyline views, when it comes to weddings, The Big Apple knows how to put on a show. Sparkling ballrooms are host to extravagant receptions, while banquets in iconic museums will be talked about by your guests for years to come.
Weddings in New York are what dreams are made of, and with many celebrities choosing the city for their celebrations, it's earned its reputation as a truly glamorous destination. Everyone from Mariah Carey to Marc Jacobs have gotten married in New York City. So, if it's good enough for them, you know you're onto a winner. The fun doesn't stop after you're wed, with photo shoots in iconic locations like Brooklyn Bridge, New York Public Library, and Top of the Rock being the icing on the (wedding) cake.
For a dazzling ceremony in one of the city's most prestigious venues, the world-famous Plaza Hotel is a popular choice, with the exquisite Grand Ballroom setting the scene. Prefer somewhere more modern with an epic backdrop? At the One World Observatory's ASPIRE you can say "I do" at the top of the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. Meanwhile, for something as quirky as it is fabulous, the American Museum of Natural History hosts wedding receptions beneath the famous blue whale.
Tangalle, Sri Lanka: For a dreamy beach wedding
If you want to feel the sand between your toes while making your vows, the beaches around Tangalle in Southern Sri Lanka are some of the dreamiest in the world. The sands here are golden, and the shimmering turquoise of the Indian Ocean contrasts beautifully with the green, palm-fringed shoreline. Tangalle is one of Sri Lanka's most underrated beach towns, which means it's peaceful and you can whisper sweet nothings to your loved one to your heart's content.
Walk barefoot down the aisle and say "I do" as the warm ocean breeze caresses the frangipane flowers adorning the wedding arbor. Then feast on authentic Sri Lankan cuisine while being entertained by traditional dancers, before watching the sun sink below the horizon, flooding the ocean with color. The best time to visit Tangalle for a beach wedding is between December and April when the weather is warm and dry. This is also a great time to see possible whales, dolphins, and sea turtles, which can add an extra special touch to your wedding celebrations.
There's a choice of beach resorts in the Tangalle area, all offering weddings down on the pristine sand. At Amanwella, the soft rustle of coconut palms and the rhythmic waves provide a natural soundtrack to your beach wedding at the edge of the Indian Ocean. At dusk, floating candles in the infinity pool provide an enchanting setting for a gourmet dinner and cocktails. For something more low-key, Golden Pearl Tangalle Beach offers romantic beachside ceremonies overlooking the ocean and a reception to remember with local entertainment and a delicious Sri Lankan banquet.
Marrakesh, Morocco: For a wedding surrounded by culture
For a wedding immersed in unique culture and history, the Imperial city of Marrakesh (or sometimes Marrakech) is perfect, with its Moorish palaces, fragrant gardens, and labyrinthine alleyways making it a standout location. It's a place steeped in storytelling and heritage — a magical location to begin the first chapter of your wedded life. Marrakesh expertly blends timeless tradition and world-class hospitality to create the ideal setting for romantic celebrations. You'll feel like kings and queens in a city that marries regal and rustic appeal.
Opportunities for unique wedding photographs are endless, with the distinct red earth buildings and the geometric tiles that give the ancient structures a pop of color. The nearby Atlas Mountains and the sandy Palmeraie provide picturesque backdrops too, with snow-capped peaks and even a camel or two making an appearance. Just avoid getting married in Marrakesh in July or August as the high summer temperatures can be uncomfortable.
Weddings here feel straight out of "The Thousand and One Nights" and there are several historic hotels that offer enchanting venues. The lavish Royal Mansour is a masterclass in Moroccan heritage and design, with opulent palaces and private gardens to call your own for the day. La Mamounia is another popular choice, with garden cocktail parties and all the horseshoe arches and decorative columns you could wish for when it comes to the bridal party photoshoot. For something more intimate, traditional Riads in the Medina (old town) like El Fenn or Riad Zamzam set the scene with mosaic courtyards, rooftop terraces, and romantic dipping pools.
Cappadocia, Turkey: For an otherworldly wedding
If you want your wedding to be out of this world, there's nowhere better than the Cappadocia region in Turkey (also known as Türkiye). This unusual landscape is famous for its surreal rock formations, ancient cave churches, and hidden valleys that wouldn't look out of place on another planet. Saying "I do" in this geological wonderland and spending your wedding night in a luxury cave hotel takes romance to new depths.
The morning skies around the main towns of Göreme and Uçhisar in Cappadocia are often filled with hot air balloons, while come evening, sunsets flood the awe-inspiring surroundings with color. Distant volcanoes keep watch over proceedings from afar, adding a mystical air to the place. Opportunities for wedding photoshoots include Love Valley, aptly named after the phallic-shaped rock pillars known as fairy chimneys, and Red Valley, which is popular for panoramic sunset shots.
Ceremonies are held in luxury cave hotels or even up in a hot air balloon while floating over the lunar-like landscapes. Argos in Cappadocia is a glamorous wedding venue, with candlelit gatherings in romantic, subterranean spaces and cave suites that come with their own private underground pool. Meanwhile, the boutique Museum Hotel hosts ceremonies on panoramic terraces overlooking otherworldly Cappadocia rock formations. If you decide to get married in Cappadocia, the best time is between May and October when the weather is mild and the landscapes are green.
Tuscany, Italy: For an idyllic countryside wedding
Known as one of Italy's most romantic regions, rural Tuscany is an idyllic setting for a countryside wedding, with rolling green hills carpeted with vineyards and medieval hilltop villages that make the perfect backdrop for your nuptials. It's peaceful and beautiful in equal measure, two of the most important factors to consider when choosing a wedding venue.
Many weddings in Tuscany are held at country villas or historic wine estates, meaning that you and your guests can all stay at the same property, making celebrations last several days if you wish. You can begin with a welcome cocktail party on Friday, get married on Saturday, and then chill out on Sunday — it's the perfect mix of celebration and relaxation.
At the Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany's famous Chianti region you can get hitched in a 19th-century chapel, pose for wedding photos in the vineyards, and enjoy wine tasting with an expert sommelier. Closer to the romantic city of Florence, the 15th-century villa Il Salviatino sits on a lush hillside with formal Italian gardens for outdoor receptions and intimate salons boasting frescoed ceilings for show-stopping indoor celebrations. If you prefer a fairytale castle setting, getting married at Castelfalfi is like something out of a storybook. Surrounded by olive groves and gentle hills, the medieval castle is the perfect choice for a romantic celebration where nature and heritage meet.
Seville, Spain: For a vibrant LGBTQ+ friendly wedding
Spain is one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly countries in the world — back in 2005, it was one of the first to legalize gay marriage. The Andalusian capital, Seville, has long been a popular LGBTQ+ destination, and the Pride festival held there each summer is the biggest in the south of Spain. This soulful and vibrant Spanish city is a standout location for a LGBTQ+ wedding, with its welcoming, inclusive atmosphere and rich cultural scene.
Seville just oozes romance with the scent of orange blossoms filling cobblestone streets that always seem to lead to Moorish palaces and pretty plazas. You'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a wedding venue in Seville. Grand residences like Casa de Pilatos and Casa Guardiola host ceremonies in palatial halls and intimate salons, with fragrant courtyard gardens for drinks receptions. For a wedding venue with guest rooms on site, the ornate architecture in the banqueting halls of Hotel Alfonso XIII will have you swooning.
After your ceremony, picture yourselves strolling arm-in-arm around the Plaza de España, posing beneath the grand archways and gliding along the canal in a wooden rowing boat. Or head to the Real Alcázar palace for photos in the immaculate gardens of one of Spain's most recognizable UNESCO World Heritage sites. Seville is renowned for its flamenco style of dancing, so finish your evening celebrations with a flourish by having some local dancers entertain your guests.
Quebec City, Canada: For a magical winter wedding
Sitting on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, Old Quebec is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and one of the best places for an enchanting winter wedding. Lined with eye-catching European architecture, the historic streets are a wedding photographer's dream, especially when they have a magical coating of snow. The softly falling flakes add to the romantic atmosphere, and when dusk descends, the twinkling lamplight casts an extra sprinkling of fairy dust to the scene.
Winter wedding venues in Quebec City are wonderfully varied, from heritage properties in the old town to a hotel made from ice just outside the city. Looming majestically over the city, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac is the most iconic property in Old Quebec and a popular choice for winter weddings. Combining old world charm and modern elegance, the Château has a fairytale vibe, and with 610 rooms and suites, there's plenty of space for all your guests. For a totally different vibe, the ice chapel at Hôtel de Glace is a quirky, alternative wedding venue. Everything here is carved out of ice, from the altar to the artworks, and since the hotel is rebuilt every winter, the theme changes each year making each reincarnation unique.
Once you've exchanged vows, you can head out into the streets for a photoshoot beside iconic city landmarks and the sparkling ice of the frozen St. Lawrence River. Then it's time to return inside for the feasting. Winter wedding banquets in Quebec City are cozy affairs, with crackling log fires, spiced cider, and hearty French cuisine to warm the heart and soul.
Methodology
To determine the best locations for destination weddings, we used research from wedding planning experts like Destination Weddings, The Wedding Travel Company, The Knot, and Perfect Weddings Abroad to narrow down the options. To be included on this list, destinations have to offer a unique experience as well as being romantic. We also used my own extensive knowledge of planning weddings, honeymoons, and romantic vacations to come up with the best contenders for each category. The entries have been ranked in order of romantic appeal while taking the destination as a whole into account, including places that can offer an epic honeymoon.