United Airlines Now Flies To 5 Small Midwest Cities Worth Visiting
The largest airline in the world, the Chicago-based United Airlines, serves more than 200 cities across the United States. Now the company is adding a few more to the list: in late January 2026, United announced that it's expanding service from Chicago O'Hare (ORD), the airline's main travel hub and one of the world's busiest airports. Starting this spring, United will offer nonstop flights to five smaller cities worth visiting in the Midwest: Champaign-Urbana and Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, Lansing and Kalamazoo, Michigan, and La Crosse, Wisconsin.
According to a statement from the airline, the new flights are part of an effort to enhance connectivity across the Midwest. It's also a way for United to assert dominance over its main competitor, American Airlines. American offers direct service from O'Hare to all five Midwestern airports through its regional partner, American Eagle. By adding these midsized cities to its network — as well as rolling out additional flights to U.S. cities including Santa Barbara, CA, Eugene, OR, Erie, PA, and Rochester, MN — United aims to operate 750 daily flights from Chicago O'Hare by the peak summer season. That's hundreds more than American is likely to run this summer, per Forbes.
The upside for frequent flyers is more options to key destinations in the Midwest. United hasn't flown to Willard Airport at the University of Illinois, also known as Champaign / Urbana (CMI), since 2018. Starting in late April, it will offer four daily flights to the trendy college town with thriving arts and vibrant culture. Similarly, beginning May 7, the airline will run four daily round-trip flights to Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (BMI).
Explore Midwestern cities with nonstop United flights from Chicago
United Airlines' expansion in the region is clearly a good thing for students and faculty in Illinois' metro areas. But it also facilitates travel to other lesser-known but worthwhile destinations in Michigan and Wisconsin. Fly nonstop from Chicago to Kalamazoo, nicknamed "Mall City" for its historic open-air shopping promenade. Opened in 1959, the outdoor Kalamazoo Mall was the first of its kind in the country, and you can still shop there today. Other attractions in town include the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum and the Gilmore Car Museum, where you can go for a ride on a vintage Ford Model T. United will run four daily round-trip flights from ORD to the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) starting on April 30.
Another Michigan city travelers can fly into this spring is the state's capital, Lansing. Full of Victorian-style homes and shops, it has a walkable downtown and an ornate State Capitol building, designated a National Historic Landmark, that you can visit for free. Guided tours are available at the top of the hour on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. United will offer round-trip service to Capital Region International Airport (LAN) in Lansing four times daily starting in May.
The last destination on United's updated service map is La Crosse, Wisconsin's charming riverside college city with lush parks and cute shops. Stroll around Riverside Park to admire water views — the city is located near the convergence of the Mississippi, Black, and La Crosse Rivers — or go on a hike up to Grandad Bluff for views over the city. Finish the day with drinks at the stylish Charmant Hotel, a downtown landmark housed in a restored candy factory. United will offer four daily flights to the La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE) from May 7.