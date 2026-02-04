United Airlines Now Flies To 5 Small Midwest Cities Worth Visiting

The largest airline in the world, the Chicago-based United Airlines, serves more than 200 cities across the United States. Now the company is adding a few more to the list: in late January 2026, United announced that it's expanding service from Chicago O'Hare (ORD), the airline's main travel hub and one of the world's busiest airports. Starting this spring, United will offer nonstop flights to five smaller cities worth visiting in the Midwest: Champaign-Urbana and Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, Lansing and Kalamazoo, Michigan, and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

According to a statement from the airline, the new flights are part of an effort to enhance connectivity across the Midwest. It's also a way for United to assert dominance over its main competitor, American Airlines. American offers direct service from O'Hare to all five Midwestern airports through its regional partner, American Eagle. By adding these midsized cities to its network — as well as rolling out additional flights to U.S. cities including Santa Barbara, CA, Eugene, OR, Erie, PA, and Rochester, MN — United aims to operate 750 daily flights from Chicago O'Hare by the peak summer season. That's hundreds more than American is likely to run this summer, per Forbes.

The upside for frequent flyers is more options to key destinations in the Midwest. United hasn't flown to Willard Airport at the University of Illinois, also known as Champaign / Urbana (CMI), since 2018. Starting in late April, it will offer four daily flights to the trendy college town with thriving arts and vibrant culture. Similarly, beginning May 7, the airline will run four daily round-trip flights to Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (BMI).