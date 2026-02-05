Illinois' State Park Between St. Louis And Louisville Hides Scenic Trails And Quiet Campsites
Too many people visit Chicago on their Illinois trip and don't stop anywhere else. Although the stylish Midwest city is certainly worth a visit (it was named the "World's Most Beautiful City" in 2025), there is more to discover in the Prairie State beyond the Windy City. Tucked away in the southeastern corner of the state, close to the border with Indiana, you'll find Beall Woods State Park, a peaceful nature area covering 635 acres and encompassing a unique forest.
Beall Woods State Park is located about halfway between St. Louis, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky (which has an artsy district with trendy shops and Southern hospitality) — it's approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes away from either city. The park is home to one of the last areas of virgin timber that's left on the eastern side of the Mississippi River, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Some of the trees here are 120 feet tall and over 3 feet in diameter. With over 60 tree species, Jacque Cullison, the park's natural resource coordinator for the IDNR, boasts, "People from all over the world come here to see the huge trees" (via Outdoor Illinois Journal).
What to do at Beall Woods State Park
Besides admiring the magnificent, ancient trees here, there are a number of outdoor activities to keep you busy at this state park. Hikers will want to explore the five different scenic trails around Beall Woods. The 1-mile Tuliptree Trail and the 1.25-mile White Oak Trail are some of the most popular — both are listed as easy walks and showcase the special trees and forest here. The White Oak Trail goes through upland and bottomland forest, while the Tuliptree Trail is great in spring to see wildflowers in bloom.
You can also spot bottomland oak and hickory trees on the 1.75-mile Ridgeway Trail, which can be combined with the White Oak Trail for a 3-mile loop. Visit the north part of the park for the 0.5-mile Sweet Gum Trail, where hikers can follow a creek to a rocky cliff.
A 15-acre lake developed in the 1970s offers visitors the chance to fish for bluegill, largemouth bass, catfish, and trout. Don't miss a stop at the visitor center, which has several informative exhibits about the park's history, as well as the flora and fauna you'll find here.
Planning your trip to southeastern Illinois
Camping is also available at the park, and there are 16 sites to choose from. Reservations are not required, and while the campground doesn't have showers or electricity, it makes up for that with its tranquil surroundings. A reviewer on The Dyrt says it's a "small, quiet, well-maintained campground ... We were able to easily find a spot here when all other places were full."
As this is a rural area, it's best to have your own vehicle to get around. There are three parking areas at Beall Woods: one at the lake, one at the visitor center, and one in the north of the park near the Sweet Gum Trail. The park is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Beall Woods State Park, like other parks in the state, is free to visit, as there is no admission fee or permit required. Thanks to this, there are plenty of state parks and less-visited spots to explore for those on a budget, like the Lincoln Trail State Park for peaceful camping and fishing.