Illinois' State Park Between St. Louis And Louisville Hides Scenic Trails And Quiet Campsites

Too many people visit Chicago on their Illinois trip and don't stop anywhere else. Although the stylish Midwest city is certainly worth a visit (it was named the "World's Most Beautiful City" in 2025), there is more to discover in the Prairie State beyond the Windy City. Tucked away in the southeastern corner of the state, close to the border with Indiana, you'll find Beall Woods State Park, a peaceful nature area covering 635 acres and encompassing a unique forest.

Beall Woods State Park is located about halfway between St. Louis, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky (which has an artsy district with trendy shops and Southern hospitality) — it's approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes away from either city. The park is home to one of the last areas of virgin timber that's left on the eastern side of the Mississippi River, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Some of the trees here are 120 feet tall and over 3 feet in diameter. With over 60 tree species, Jacque Cullison, the park's natural resource coordinator for the IDNR, boasts, "People from all over the world come here to see the huge trees" (via Outdoor Illinois Journal).