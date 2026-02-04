Between Carlsbad And San Diego Is A Laid-Back Beach Popular For Surfing, Snorkeling, And Camping
San Diego County is a wealth of riches when it comes to beautiful beaches, filled with plentiful sunshine, where you'll find 31 sandy beaches along the 70 miles of coastline. Within the North County corridor, you'll find coastal cities such as Carlsbad, an underrated beach town of family-friendly fun, and Encinitas, a vibrant beach city with seaside views and charm. Inside the Cardiff-by-the-Sea (known as Cardiff) neighborhood within Encinitas, lies a laid-back beach where camping, surfing, and snorkeling are popular activities.
San Elijo State Beach is 12 miles from Carlsbad and 25 miles from downtown San Diego along the scenic Coast Highway 101, just north of the San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve and Nature Center. The approximately two-mile-long narrow beach became part of the state-managed beach system in 1969. Perched below a scenic cliff-top setting with panoramic ocean views, you can visit year-round, with a day-use fee of $8 ($20 on weekends or other peak times).
The Cambridge Dictionary defines laid-back as "relaxed in manner and character." San Elijo State Beach fits that vibe perfectly with its oceanfront campground, surf culture, and walkability to Cardiff and the lagoon. Visitors have hassle-free access to surf shops and cafes of the casual town, including its signature surfing sculpture, "Magic Carpet Ride," aka "The Cardiff Kook", which is often adorned and decorated by the locals. The friendly community embraces its natural beauty and welcomes those ready to relax and unwind.
Catch some waves or underwater views at San Elijo State Beach
If the wave action is calling you, the surfing conditions at San Elijo are considered prime in the area. The beach's brochure mentions several named breaks, including Pipes, Turtles, Cardiff Reef, Georges, and Seaside. Mondo Surf, which provides surfers with detailed wave forecasts, profiled Pipes, highlighting its consistent waves of 50 to 150 meters long, moderate crowd levels, suitability for all boards, and experience levels. Further, it notes that the ideal time is low or medium tides with a minimum 2-foot swell.
The surf pros at Go Surfing San Diego also found the beach good for all levels and suggest that winter-season waves provide the most consistent swells. Given its popularity, they recommend arriving early morning or near sunset, describing the surf crowd as friendly. "In general, the entire stretch of San Elijo State Beach is a pretty mellow, fun wave," they write. For more surfing action, head to its immediate neighbor to the south, Cardiff State Beach, a pristine California beach with perfect surfing conditions.
If you prefer snorkeling, the waters near the beach are part of the Swami's State Marine Conservation Area, home to more than 12 marine habitats. The Pipes area features a shallow, rocky reef with species like kelp bass, grunion, halibut, and lobster, according to the California State Parks. Low tide conditions also allow for tidepool exploring, where you might spy brittle stars, sea hares, and octopi. Summer months have the warmest water temperatures, and mornings are ideal due to calmer wind conditions.
Stay overnight at the San Elijo campground
For an added beachfront experience, book one of the 171 sites at San Elijo's campground. Suitable for RVs and tents, about one-third of the sites offer unobstructed water views. The maximum length for RVs is 35 feet, and 26 sites offer full hookups. Rental RVs are available for delivery and setup by three authorized rental companies, per the State Beach website. You'll want a reservation based on the campground's popularity, especially in summer, with rates ranging from $15 to about $75 per night, depending on site type.
Each campsite includes a picnic table, fire ring, and grill, and campers have access to showers and restrooms. Dogs are allowed in the campground, but not on the beach. The campground once featured a store, laundry facility, and taco stand, but they are not currently in operation. However, you can head to one of Cardiff's local businesses for supplies, rentals, groceries, or coffee. Seaside Market, a locals' favorite for food and coffee, and Cardiff Surf Company, for equipment rentals, are nearby.
On Campnab, reviews praise the campground for good facilities, friendly camp hosts, and local access. One reviewer calls it their favorite camp spot, saying, "Sleeping to the sound of the ocean, getting up for a morning surf, then walking across the street for coffee and a burrito. It doesn't get much better."