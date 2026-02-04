Between Carlsbad And San Diego Is A Laid-Back Beach Popular For Surfing, Snorkeling, And Camping

San Diego County is a wealth of riches when it comes to beautiful beaches, filled with plentiful sunshine, where you'll find 31 sandy beaches along the 70 miles of coastline. Within the North County corridor, you'll find coastal cities such as Carlsbad, an underrated beach town of family-friendly fun, and Encinitas, a vibrant beach city with seaside views and charm. Inside the Cardiff-by-the-Sea (known as Cardiff) neighborhood within Encinitas, lies a laid-back beach where camping, surfing, and snorkeling are popular activities.

San Elijo State Beach is 12 miles from Carlsbad and 25 miles from downtown San Diego along the scenic Coast Highway 101, just north of the San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve and Nature Center. The approximately two-mile-long narrow beach became part of the state-managed beach system in 1969. Perched below a scenic cliff-top setting with panoramic ocean views, you can visit year-round, with a day-use fee of $8 ($20 on weekends or other peak times).

The Cambridge Dictionary defines laid-back as "relaxed in manner and character." San Elijo State Beach fits that vibe perfectly with its oceanfront campground, surf culture, and walkability to Cardiff and the lagoon. Visitors have hassle-free access to surf shops and cafes of the casual town, including its signature surfing sculpture, "Magic Carpet Ride," aka "The Cardiff Kook", which is often adorned and decorated by the locals. The friendly community embraces its natural beauty and welcomes those ready to relax and unwind.