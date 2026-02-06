This Peaceful Resort On The Island Of Corfu Offers Authentic Greek Hospitality

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Swept off the northwestern coast of Greece, near the border of Albania, is Corfu, Greece's greenest island that's a pristine paradise of dazzling beaches – it's also one of the British royal family's favorite places to vacation. For centuries, this breathtakingly beautiful isle has drawn glamorous visitors for its serene landscapes and ethos of hospitality. In fact, the Greek term 'philoxenia,' literally translating to 'love of strangers,' has been a tenet of Greek culture since ancient times.

One of Corfu's most beloved retreats that embodies the spirit of philoxenia is Akrotiri Beach Resort, which is anchored to a clifftop peninsula overlooking Liapades Bay to the south and the sandy cove of Agia Traida beach to the north. Beyond the spectacular setting and quiet surroundings, what draws return guests each year is the kind and thoughtful hospitality found at this waterfront gem, which has been owned by the same family for 50 years. With jaw-dropping views from each of its 125 rooms, and a tranquil atmosphere, the Akrotiri Beach Resort promises a peaceful vacation. Referring to itself as an "adult-friendly" hotel, the property is an oasis of relaxation, a far cry from the crowded beach clubs of other Greek islands like Mykonos.

Amenities include a stunning infinity-edge pool, multiple restaurants serving Greek and Mediterranean specialties, and easy access to two beaches, as well as a spa and gym. This restful retreat is perfect for a romantic vacation, with couples rating it a 9.7/10 on Booking.com. Akrotiri Beach Resort is located in Palaiokastritsa, located on the island's northwestern coast, about a 35-minute drive from Corfu International Airport. The airport receives nonstop flights from most European cities. The resort is open seasonally from late April until mid October.