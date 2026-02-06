This Peaceful Resort On The Island Of Corfu Offers Authentic Greek Hospitality
Swept off the northwestern coast of Greece, near the border of Albania, is Corfu, Greece's greenest island that's a pristine paradise of dazzling beaches – it's also one of the British royal family's favorite places to vacation. For centuries, this breathtakingly beautiful isle has drawn glamorous visitors for its serene landscapes and ethos of hospitality. In fact, the Greek term 'philoxenia,' literally translating to 'love of strangers,' has been a tenet of Greek culture since ancient times.
One of Corfu's most beloved retreats that embodies the spirit of philoxenia is Akrotiri Beach Resort, which is anchored to a clifftop peninsula overlooking Liapades Bay to the south and the sandy cove of Agia Traida beach to the north. Beyond the spectacular setting and quiet surroundings, what draws return guests each year is the kind and thoughtful hospitality found at this waterfront gem, which has been owned by the same family for 50 years. With jaw-dropping views from each of its 125 rooms, and a tranquil atmosphere, the Akrotiri Beach Resort promises a peaceful vacation. Referring to itself as an "adult-friendly" hotel, the property is an oasis of relaxation, a far cry from the crowded beach clubs of other Greek islands like Mykonos.
Amenities include a stunning infinity-edge pool, multiple restaurants serving Greek and Mediterranean specialties, and easy access to two beaches, as well as a spa and gym. This restful retreat is perfect for a romantic vacation, with couples rating it a 9.7/10 on Booking.com. Akrotiri Beach Resort is located in Palaiokastritsa, located on the island's northwestern coast, about a 35-minute drive from Corfu International Airport. The airport receives nonstop flights from most European cities. The resort is open seasonally from late April until mid October.
Staying and dining at Akrotiri Beach Resort
Driving up to this serene sanctuary nestled in the pine trees with the sparkling turquoise sea beyond, sets the tone for an idyllic holiday where each guest is welcomed with characteristic Greek warmth. "The resort has been family-owned for generations, and EVERY staff member treats you like family, ensuring your every need is met while staying here," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "They always ask about your comfort, your satisfaction – the culture of courteous hospitality is evident throughout the hotel."
Each of the 125 rooms boasts a water view, from vistas over the nearby beach to those facing westward over the pristine bay. The property was renovated a few years ago, and each room is designed in a chic and airy aesthetic with island-inspired colors, light woods, and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors opening onto furnished balconies. Couples will adore the Private Deck rooms with a jacuzzi and sun loungers, while families or groups should opt for a two-bedroom Family Room. While the resort is luxurious, a trip here won't break the bank as Corfu is one of the cheapest Greek islands to visit for an affordable beach vacation. Rates here start at about $222 for a Bay View room.
The resort's restaurants and bars are welcoming havens for delicious Greek cuisine and breathtaking views. Bountiful breakfast and dinner buffets are served daily in the sleek and modern Spianada Restaurant, which features terrace seating and a dining room with walls of glass. The breezy yet sophisticated Liston Bar offers Mediterranean cuisine drawing on Spanish, French, Italian, and of course Greek culinary traditions. Right on the shores of Agia Traida beach is Akron Beach Bar & Restaurant, an open-air seafood bistro, while Amo Ammo Beach Bar mixes up cocktails by the water.
What to do at and around Akrotiri Beach Resort
From the picturesque perch of the Akrotiri Beach Resort, days unfold leisurely. The freeform infinity-edge pool overlooking the bay is lined with sun beds and adjacent to the Calypso Pool Bar & Restaurant for easy poolside dining and drinking. The resort also features a spa for pampering treatments and a gym for active travelers.
Carved out of the cliff facing the bay is the resort's private and secluded rocky beach, with stone terraces, sun beds, and stairway access straight into deeper water that's perfect for swimming. For a more traditional beach experience, the public Agia Triada beach is a short walk down from the resort. This petite sandy cove is washed by clear aquamarine waters and two beachfront tavernas, including the resort's Akron restaurant. From here, you can rent motor boats at Michalas Boat Rentals or book a private boat tour to explore Corfu's rugged coast and ethereal caves, and snorkel in impossibly blue waters.
Back on land, there are also plenty of treasures to discover. A short drive from the resort will bring you to the Holy Monastery of the Virgin Mary at Paleokastritsa. A sacred site since the 13th century, it houses a museum exhibiting religious artifacts. A 20-minute drive into the island's mountainous center will bring you to Ano Korakiana, a secret village with a labyrinth of picturesque cobbled alleyways. At the end of a busy day of discovery, you'll be welcomed back to Akrotiri Resort with the historic hospitality that has been honed by centuries of Greek tradition.