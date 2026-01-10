The Cheapest Greek Islands To Visit For An Affordable Beach Vacation, According To An Expert
Greece enjoys a permanent place on bucket lists around the world. As one of the travel community's favorite holiday destinations, it has a long-held reputation as a summer paradise that is hard to beat. This preeminence is understandable, considering that Greece offers its travelers hundreds of dreamy islands to choose from. Unfortunately, in the thrum of excitement places like Santorini, Mykonos, and Rhodes have drummed up in recent years, tourists have been sleeping on several other Greek gems. While the beauty of these Instagram-famous islands cannot be debated, their peak season prices can make a classic Greek holiday feel out of reach. Fortunately, there are endless, more affordable options to choose from.
We spoke to Alayna, the popular creator and travel blogger behind Alayna Abroad, a go-to travel channel for many on social media. Having traveled across the world, Alayna has her finger on the pulse of all that's hot in the world of travel, especially in Greece, where she has traveled extensively. Out of the 28 Greek islands she has visited, there are some she finds to be more budget-friendly than others. These underrated alternatives have all the postcard views that their famous island cousins do (often even better) without the inflated prices and with a lot more authentic local character. Alayna's well-informed insight, combined with our own research of first-hand stories from the online travel community at large, has helped us compile this list of the cheapest Greek islands to visit for an affordable beach vacation in 2026.
Crete
Crete may hold the distinction of being Greece's largest island. However, what truly sets it apart from its Aegean counterparts is that it also happens to be one of the country's most idyllic, affordable getaways. Planning a vacation to Crete does not require the extensive budgeting one typically associates with a Mediterranean holiday. "Crete is one of those islands that makes you question how this much variety can exist on just one floating piece of land," Alayna says. "If you want a lot of experiences plus low stress budgeting, Crete is a great option." From exploring hidden villages like Agia Roumeli to lounging on the sparkling sapphire beaches of Elafonisi, Falassarna, and Matala, there is a lot to do in Crete without decimating the budget.
Essential utilities like food, local transportation, and even stays come cheap here, without compromising on the quality of travel experiences. Alayna says a rental car can cost about 75 euros ($90) per day here, made even cheaper when shared with friends or fellow travelers. To go even easier on the pockets and simultaneously immerse themselves in Crete's local culture, holidayers can opt for public buses, which can cost as little as 2 euros ($2.35) per ride.
Kos
Just off the coast of glitzy Bodrum, an affordable destination known as the "Mykonos of Turkey," lies the unassuming Greek island of Kos, where the waters are crystal, villages are charming, and prices are economical. It is a true jewel of the Aegean and wonderfully authentic in its character, offering everything a tourist would expect from a quintessential Greek holiday — history, seaside charm, food, and culture — at a fraction of the cost of other, more popular islands. As Alayna puts it, "Kos is one of those places that feels fun, social, very beach focused, and doesn't make my bank account cry after day two."
Exploring Kos will not burn a hole in your pocket, since essentials like accommodation can go as low as 25 euros ($30) per night if you look in the right places and visit during the shoulder or off-season. Transportation is priced reasonably, not just on the island but also off it. Travelers who have the necessary visas and documents can make the most of their Mediterranean holiday by taking day trips to Turkey and other neighboring islands for just about 35 to 45 euros ($40 to $50). As for those who want to stay put in Kos, the island is lined with endless surreal beaches, each one more unique than the last. Just rent a scooter and follow the coast!
Amorgos
Amorgos feels like a premium version of Greece that mainstream tourists haven't unlocked yet. And according to Alayna, it is nothing short of "a budget traveler's fantasy." Flung far on the easternmost side of the Cyclades, Amorgos has all the signature features of a quintessential Greek holiday — think whitewashed houses, flower-lined streets, dramatic natural landscapes — without the excessive footfall or prices that are typical of its more famous Aegean neighbors. The hotel Alayna stayed at here, for instance, offered premium views of the sea at a cost of only 30 euros ($35) a night. Even some of the other fancier accommodations rarely cross the 85 euros ($100) mark.
The lack of an airport in Amorgos means that connectivity is limited only to ferries, which plays a welcome role in crowd control. Once there, the best way to explore this Mediterranean gem is by taking it one leisurely day at a time. Time feels unhurried everywhere in Amorgos, even in the capital, Chora, which is one of the island's most tourist-friendly and intriguing corners, with authentic Greek cafes and lots of history. As Alayna puts it, "Amorgos has this peaceful, cinematic, and uncrowded feel without the Cyclades markup that hits everywhere else near Santorini. It feels like a secret people haven't fully ruined yet."
Astypalaia
Astypalaia is a little-known Greek paradise that continues to fly under the radar of most summertime tourists planning a Mediterranean vacation. But travelers who prefer a little peace and quiet — not to mention, reasonable prices — have no reason to complain, since it is this very exclusivity that lends this butterfly-shaped island its charm. Part of the Dodecanese cluster of islands, close to neighboring Turkey, Astypalaia has all the makings of a postcard-perfect Greek holiday: Think whitewashed aesthetics, blue domes, hidden beaches, and sweeping cliffside views.
In Alayna's words, "This is Santorini energy without Santorini prices. You'll be paying 30% to 60% less than Santorini prices for stays, food, transportation and excursions. I think this is one of the most underrated island choices for people who want gorgeous Cyclades scenery but still want to eat three meals a day." The heart of the island is the main town, Chora, which is perched on a hill and promises spectacular sunsets. The iconic Querini castle is a major landmark, nestled right on top as the highest point in the town. The vibe in Astypalaia is versatile and there is plenty to do here, from hiking to soaking in history to just enjoying lazy days at the beach.
Lefkada
There is a lot that gives Lefkada its reputation as one of the most stunning islands dotting the Aegean, but what truly makes it unique, first and foremost, is that it has the rare advantage of being connected to mainland Greece by a bridge. This is an island travelers can literally just drive into from major hubs like Athens, without the usual hassle of ferry transfers that most Greek islands require. Right off the bat, you cut down transportation costs, especially if you take a local bus or already have a rental car at hand on the mainland.
Lefkada offers many sightseeing opportunities for visitors looking to fill their itinerary with waterfalls, forts, cruises, and, of course, beaches. The island is home to the otherworldly Egremni Beach, undoubtedly one of the best secluded beaches in the Mediterranean, and (Alayna's personal favorite) Porto Katsiki Beach. "The beaches here are dramatic, unique, and wild in the best way you can imagine," she says. The main town is also a treat to walk around, with its colorful streets and waterside cafes, and while it is a must-visit, finding accommodations that are a bit off-center might save you some bucks.
Skopelos
Alayna is not alone in declaring Skopelos her favorite island in Greece. Dozens of other travelers, who also double as superfans of "Mamma Mia!," echo this sentiment, making a pilgrimage to this dreamy corner of the world where the iconic 2008 musical was shot. But the appeal of Skopelos extends far beyond its status as a bucket-list destination for "Mamma Mia!" fans, as it is home to some of Greece's most stunning mountain and beach landscapes. "Everything on this island looked like it was behind one of those vibrant Insta filters," Alayna says, in terms that might explain Skopelos' beauty best to the social media generation.
That Skopelos' reputation as "the Mamma Mia island" precedes it, and means that prices don't always come cheap. Guided sightseeing tours and activities in the town center can resemble mainstream tourist costs typical of other popular Greek islands. But according to Alayna, it's not too difficult to circumvent the more commercialized bits of Skopelos for a more budget-friendly experience. "Accommodations can be as low as 30 euros ($35) a night if you stay off the beaten path and outside of the main town, and rentals for cars or scooters are also super reasonable," she says.
Corfu
Corfu is one of those versatile places that can cater to just about any visitor. From families traveling together to solo adventurers or couples seeking out a romantic nook, Corfu delivers extensively with a variety of travel experiences you won't be able to get enough of, and the best part is that it's possible to fit a comprehensive itinerary within a reasonable budget. To begin with, beach lovers (unsurprisingly) will be spoiled for choice in Corfu, with popular hangouts like Paleokastritsa and hidden gems such as Barbati Beach.
History abounds in Corfu, reflected in the smattering of castles, fortresses, and museums across the island. It is also regarded as Greece's greenest island, offering lush natural views that frame the best of nature — hills, forests, and the sea — in divine panoramas. The old town is another major draw for travelers, who can stroll the charming streets of this UNESCO World Heritage site and soak in authentic Greek culture without being pressured into overspending. Here's a quick tip from Alayna: "I stayed inland in the village of Giannades at a local home rental which saved me a ton of money and gave me the kind of authentic small town Greek hospitality that you cannot buy."
Aegina
Just about an hour from Athens by ferry, Aegina is the budget reroute your itinerary won't mind. It is one of the easiest Greek islands to squeeze into a trip, whether you're looking for a quick break from the bustle of the capital or want a relaxed beach getaway without the high prices of Santorini. But the star of the show in Aegina is the simple, local life (and its famous pistachios, of course) that takes in every visitor with a warm embrace. "It's smaller and not jam packed with sites at every turn, but it makes a perfect budget beach escape," Alayna says.
Aegina is as authentically Greek as it gets, replete with natural beauty, historic ruins like the Temple of Aphaia, and pretty narrow streets. Perhaps the biggest indicator of Aegina's credibility is that it enjoys a glowing stamp of approval from domestic Greek travelers, who love visiting this underrated island. It has the perfect balance of everyday local fare and visitor-friendly spots without ever feeling too touristy. Getting around the island is also an inexpensive affair, with a range of affordable transportation options available, including buses and scooters.
Hydra
Hydra is the kind of place that feels less like a travel destination and more like a time capsule. Life on this vehicle-free island in Greece moves at a donkey's pace, and not just metaphorically. Mules are one of the foremost modes of transportation in Hydra, besides the water taxis and boats that everyone uses to get around this small island. Alayna points out that it is this "simplicity that keeps it affordable because you're not paying for cabs, rental cars, gas, parking, or any of that. You can walk to several beaches for free or take a cheap water taxi to a nearby beach and still eat well without sticker shock."
It's hardly surprising that Hydra also enjoys high status as Rick Steves' favorite Greek island, with the renowned travel writer gushing about "the terrain of donkeys, roosters, and cats" on his popular blog. Considering that it takes less than two hours by ferry to reach Hydra from Athens, one can expect to see tourist crowds here, though not nearly as many as on other mainstream Greek islands. Hydra's relative exclusivity, combined with its boutique, artsy reputation, gives it what Alayna accurately describes as "this old world, romantic energy that feels expensive even though it really isn't."
Visit these affordable alternatives instead of Santorini and Mykonos
The idea of a picture-perfect summer getaway in Greece doesn't have to be the bank-breaker it is usually made out to be. While islands like Mykonos and Santorini may dominate our social media feeds as ultimate Greek vacation destinations, the real magic lies in islands that are less famous than their glitzier siblings.
Paros and Naxos, for instance, are affordable alternatives to Santorini, where crowds have to scramble for those Insta-worthy sunset photos, according to Alayna. "Even with steadily rising crowds every year, they're still more affordable than Santorini. You'll still get the Cycladic architecture, great food, cute local towns, and better beaches. Plus they are way easier to get around without spending your savings on taxis or rental cars," she explains.
As for Mykonos, the island is as notorious for its wild parties as it is for its outrageous prices. For travelers willing to shell out that kind of money, Mykonos can undoubtedly be a fun place, but those seeking out holiday revelry within a budget, islands like Ios can be better alternatives. As Alayna puts it, "You'll get nightlife, beach bars, dancing till morning, fun music venues, and cute little alley bars without dropping half your trip budget in 48 hours."
What is the best time for a beach holiday in Greece?
Timing plays a huge role in how much you will end up spending on your beach vacation in Greece, not to mention how enjoyable the experience will be. As the go-to summer destination for millions of tourists, June, July, and August are especially packed and pricey. "You'll pay sometimes two or three times more for literally the exact same room you could get in mid May-mid June and mid September-mid October for a lot less. Same goes for food, taxis, beach clubs, and excursions," Alayna says. Her preferred time to visit Greece is the shoulder season between September and October, when the weather is lovely, there are fewer tourists, and prices are lower.
One travel period to be particularly mindful of is mid-August, which is when Greece celebrates Dekapentavgoustos, a national holiday also known as the Summer Easter. This is the time when locals take a well-deserved break and go out in droves to visit popular islands that are typically frequented by foreign vacationers. If you have a flexible schedule, it's best to plan for dates that aren't close to August 15. Flights are another major cost factor that can make or break your budget. Alayna suggests, "My biggest hack is to track prices early and watch them on Google Flights or Skyscanner. I set price alerts and then wait for the cost to dip before I book." She also suggests cashing in your credit card points, especially for last-minute bookings.
More tips to enjoy a budget-friendly Greek island vacation
It only takes a bit of clever strategizing and foresight to significantly cut down costs in Greece. One of the easiest ways to save a few euros is to avoid online booking platforms and instead approach local operators upon arrival. While online apps do offer convenience while planning, they often come with hefty markups. Alayna has perfected visiting Greek islands on a budget and swears by this hack, telling us: "After visiting 28 Greek islands, I have saved a ton of money when I go to the port or a tourism office and book the same trips directly in person. In Paros this past summer, the Antiparos day cruise was 110 to 175 euros ($130 to $200) online. I booked it through a local office at the port for about 75 euros ($90) for the same itinerary, plus lunch and fewer people." For ferries, meanwhile, booking in advance with reliable platforms like more.com or Ferryhopper can get you the best rates.
Greece is famous for its cuisine, but the most expensive meals aren't always the best. Skip the flashy waterfront restaurants and head where the locals are heading. "I usually look for local tavernas a few blocks off the main squares or along small side streets," Alayna says. She also suggests staying away from EuroNet ATMs (identified by their blue and yellow machines), which often charge high withdrawal fees and offer poor exchange rates. ATMs affiliated with Greek banks, such as Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank, Eurobank, or the National Bank of Greece, are better choices.