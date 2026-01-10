The Cheapest Greek Islands To Visit For An Affordable Beach Vacation, According To An Expert

Greece enjoys a permanent place on bucket lists around the world. As one of the travel community's favorite holiday destinations, it has a long-held reputation as a summer paradise that is hard to beat. This preeminence is understandable, considering that Greece offers its travelers hundreds of dreamy islands to choose from. Unfortunately, in the thrum of excitement places like Santorini, Mykonos, and Rhodes have drummed up in recent years, tourists have been sleeping on several other Greek gems. While the beauty of these Instagram-famous islands cannot be debated, their peak season prices can make a classic Greek holiday feel out of reach. Fortunately, there are endless, more affordable options to choose from.

We spoke to Alayna, the popular creator and travel blogger behind Alayna Abroad, a go-to travel channel for many on social media. Having traveled across the world, Alayna has her finger on the pulse of all that's hot in the world of travel, especially in Greece, where she has traveled extensively. Out of the 28 Greek islands she has visited, there are some she finds to be more budget-friendly than others. These underrated alternatives have all the postcard views that their famous island cousins do (often even better) without the inflated prices and with a lot more authentic local character. Alayna's well-informed insight, combined with our own research of first-hand stories from the online travel community at large, has helped us compile this list of the cheapest Greek islands to visit for an affordable beach vacation in 2026.