America's Longest Pedestrian Walkway Runs Through A Gorgeous, Tourist-Friendly Texas Beach Paradise
Texas may be best known for its cowboy culture and big cities like Dallas and Houston, but don't forget about the Lone Star State's coastline. Head to Galveston, the barrier island known for its beachy bike rides and serene swims, and you'll find a record-breaking attraction — the Galveston Seawall. This long stretch of concrete was awarded the title of America's longest pedestrian walkway at 10.3 miles by the Guinness Book of World Records.
The Galveston Seawall was built following a devastating tidal surge in 1900. The first portion of the seawall was completed in 1904, running for more than 3 miles and standing 17 feet tall. It would then see several expansions over the years until eventually reaching its current length of 10.3 miles. Galveston Mayor Craig Brown told FOX26 Houston that the seawall "stands for not only an engineering excellence that took place, but it stands for the resilience... and the strength of Galveston." Despite its tragic beginnings, the Seawall is now a popular attraction in the immaculate and lively island city of Galveston, with ocean views and lots to see and do along the concrete structure.
What to see and do on the Galveston Seawall
The Galveston Seawall offers plenty of fun activities for both tourists and locals. The Seawall Beaches are perfect whether you want to cool off in the water or relax on the sand. Surfing is also popular, with Galveston.com recommending breaks near the Pleasure Pier and a few spots between the 37th and 61st Street jetties. With 10 miles of walkway, running, biking, and skating are also common activities. There are several shops offering bike rentals here — Coastal Bike Rentals has a range of e-bikes, scooters, and surrey bikes, as well as cruisers. If you're seeking something simple, much of the walkway offers spectacular views of the beach and water.
One of the best attractions on the Seawall is the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, which has fair rides and games that are fun for the whole family. But this beachy paradise is also full of shops, bars, and restaurants to enjoy. BLVD Seafood was the first boat-to-table restaurant in the city, per Visit Galveston, and offers a New American menu focusing on seafood. Pelican & The Shark is the best bar on Yelp near the Seawall, serving up frozen drinks with fantastic views from its location on the pier.
For a bit of shopping, consider Murdochs. This lovely gift shop sits in a building first constructed in the late 1800s, and it's a popular spot for souvenirs. The building itself has quite a history, as it's undergone multiple reconstructions due to storm damage, including rebuilds in 1901, 1909, 1915, and 2008. While there, don't miss the great Gulf view from the back deck. If you'd rather ditch the Seawall crowds, head to the uncrowded, tranquil Jamaica Beach on the west of the island.