America's Longest Pedestrian Walkway Runs Through A Gorgeous, Tourist-Friendly Texas Beach Paradise

The Galveston Seawall offers plenty of fun activities for both tourists and locals. The Seawall Beaches are perfect whether you want to cool off in the water or relax on the sand. Surfing is also popular, with Galveston.com recommending breaks near the Pleasure Pier and a few spots between the 37th and 61st Street jetties. With 10 miles of walkway, running, biking, and skating are also common activities. There are several shops offering bike rentals here — Coastal Bike Rentals has a range of e-bikes, scooters, and surrey bikes, as well as cruisers. If you're seeking something simple, much of the walkway offers spectacular views of the beach and water.

One of the best attractions on the Seawall is the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, which has fair rides and games that are fun for the whole family. But this beachy paradise is also full of shops, bars, and restaurants to enjoy. BLVD Seafood was the first boat-to-table restaurant in the city, per Visit Galveston, and offers a New American menu focusing on seafood. Pelican & The Shark is the best bar on Yelp near the Seawall, serving up frozen drinks with fantastic views from its location on the pier.

For a bit of shopping, consider Murdochs. This lovely gift shop sits in a building first constructed in the late 1800s, and it's a popular spot for souvenirs. The building itself has quite a history, as it's undergone multiple reconstructions due to storm damage, including rebuilds in 1901, 1909, 1915, and 2008. While there, don't miss the great Gulf view from the back deck. If you'd rather ditch the Seawall crowds, head to the uncrowded, tranquil Jamaica Beach on the west of the island.