A Rustic Chicago Tavern Bursting With Mediterranean Charm Ranks Among America's Best Greek Restaurants

The United States has the largest disapora of Greeks in the world, so it's not surprising that you'll find amazing Greek cuisine across the U.S. While New York City now has the most Greeks in the country, from the late 1800s until World War II, Chicago held that title, with a huge influx of Greek immigrants setting up shop in the vibrant culinary hub of Greektown. Although you can take your pick of great Greek food in Chicago, perhaps you'll want to start with Andros Taverna in Logan Square, whose contemporary yet thoughtful take on traditional Greek fare has earned it the best Greek restaurant in the United States, according to Chowhound.

Owner Doug Psaltis is a Michelin-star chef who opened this restaurant with his wife, Hsing Chen, a celebrated pastry chef, in 2021. Psaltis has roots in Andros, the underrated Greek island with an abundance of hikes. The restaurant is an homage to his family and heritage. Psaltis learned to cook alongside his Greek grandmother in his grandfather's diner in Queens. As he described it to the Chicago Tribune, "The restaurant is really based on family and traditional recipes through a contemporary lens," and its focus on fresh, clean, and healthy ingredients from sustainable sources further elevates their menu, which includes classic Greek fare like slow-roasted gyros, tzatziki, and moussaka.

Besides the Greek cuisine, Andros Taverna also offers a rustic atmosphere in its bright, Mediterranean-style space. Elements like terra cotta bricks, a wood-burning oven, and an open kitchen plan all add a bit of warmth to the space, while the glass-enclosed greenhouse area offers its own spin on the outdoor seating that's so ingrained in Greek culture.