The 5 Best Happy Hours In Denver, Colorado's Mile-High City
Denver is one of the ultimate destinations for any trip to Colorado, especially if you're someone who enjoys good food and drinks. After all, Denver has been named America's craft beer capital, and for those who like a good deal on good food and booze, Denver has a fun happy hour scene where you can get some of the best that the city has to offer at a relatively bargain price.
The term "happy hour" is now synonymous with after-work drinks and treats at a bargain price, but it actually originated in the early 1900s with the U.S. Navy. The Happy Hour Social group organized activities and entertainment so sailors could let loose on board, albeit alcohol-free. In that spirit, we narrowed down the best happy hours in Denver based on ones featuring a fun, comfortable vibe.
Using personal experience, online customer reviews, and rankings from local news outlets, we've narrowed down the five best happy hour spots in Denver. While the larger metro area more broadly includes some great options, we narrowed it down to just places within the city's borders. To ensure the best, most accessible happy hours, the deals at these places run for more than an hour on most days of the week.
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal near Coors Field is a popular Mexican food spot known for its traditional pozole and authentic flavors. The happy hour menu here features $5 tacos, mezcal flights from $20, six cocktails that are $10 or less, and beer and a shot starting at $8. Not only are the deals fantastic and the food delicious, but it goes above and beyond when it comes to the timing for happy hour since it's not just an after work spot. You can get happy hour specials on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., all day on Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
One person on Yelp says, "Their happy hour is probably the most underrated experience in LoDo. Their menu is quite inventive and their mezcal selection is spot on. Think cool office lunch vibes." It's also got a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation, proving its high-quality ingredients and value for your money.
Cart-Driver
You might not have guessed it, but Denver is one of the country's best cities for pizza. Within the Mile-High City, Cart-Driver serves some of Denver's best pizza, according to Visit Denver. In 2014, the eatery started making wood-fired pizzas out of a shipping container in the River North Art District (RiNo). It has since expanded to add another spot in Lower Highlands (LoHi).
Each location has its own happy hour. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in RiNo, you can enjoy deals like $8 prosecco, $3 beer, and $3 oysters. If you're a night owl, the late-night happy hour menu runs from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., offering a Margherita pizza for $9, sardines conserva for $10, and a bartender's choice cocktail or beer and fernet for $8. The LoHi happy hour is from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday through Sunday. At this location, you'll find similar items but slightly higher prices; for example, a Margherita pizza is $10, and oysters are $3.50.
On Yelp, one fan posts, "The pizzas are thin and crispy that makes every bite feel light but satisfying." Another says, "Love this place!! The food is so good and the patio gives you the best tan ... all of the pizzas are good, and the oysters are the perfect happy hour snack."
Ace Eat Serve
Ace Eat Serve in uptown Denver really lives up to its U.S. Navy origins, offering indoor and outdoor ping pong tables in addition to great deals. The menu is all about Asian cuisine, featuring an impressive range of Japanese whiskies and a fantastic Peking duck. As for the happy hour, it runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, starting at 3 p.m. on weekends. You can choose from $7 highballs, an $8 sake carafe, or shots starting at $5. When it comes to food, everything on the happy hour menu is $14 or less; you can get crispy wonton chips, potstickers, popcorn chicken, wings, or shrimp fried rice. For something sweet, try the $5 s'mores with homemade marshmallow.
One Yelper states, "Food was solid! Definitely come during happy hour because you get to try a variety of food and drink options at an affordable price point." To really make the most of your experience, you can play a round of beer pong or even host a private event at the venue — just make a request ahead of time.
Officers Club
On the eastern edge of Denver, near Aurora, is the Lowry neighborhood on the former Lowry Air Force Base. The base closed in the 1990s, and the community there now includes the Officers Club Cocktail Bar and Dining Room. With the feel of a midcentury military bar, it pays homage to the area's past.
The happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and on Monday, its deals run until close at 9 p.m. You can get $5 martinis, $2 off draft beers and wines, along with a handful of $9 cocktails. For food, there's a variety of discounted and delicious options, like French onion dip for $8, mini fish and chips for $11, and hickory-smoked wings for $10.
"The quality of food coming out of such a small kitchen is incredible," one Redditor raves. Another says, "Best French dip I've ever had. One of the best happy hours."
Revival Denver Public House
Revival Denver Public House in Uptown opened in 2021, and owner Dan Vizzard described the idea behind the restaurant to The Denver Post, saying, "I don't want this to be a place for special occasions where you eat once a year ... I want this to be a spot where people come to eat once a week." Just looking at the happy hour specials, he seems to have achieved that goal.
Happy hour runs Monday through Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. and then from 10 p.m. to close (although the kitchen closes at 11 p.m.). Westword even named it the Best Happy Hour for a Full Meal in 2025. You can get $2 oysters, and the most expensive happy-hour dish is the $15 burger-and-beer deal. You can also get six chicken wings for $8, bison gumbo for $10, and a crab pretzel sandwich for $12. For drinks, wines by the glass are $2 off, seasonal cocktails run for $10, and an old-fashioned is just $5.
A Yelp reviewer writes, "With a cozy atmosphere and weekly specials and happy hour deals, it's totally worth checking out." Plus, there is sometimes live music from local bands.
Methodology
In breaking down the best of Denver happy hours, we wanted to highlight local restaurants and bars that are only in Denver. That's nothing against chain destinations, but there's something pretty magical about going to a place that you can't go to anywhere else. We also chose places that didn't only serve drinks or food for their happy hour specials, rather those that included both. To offer some variety, each spot offers a different cuisine to try.
Denver has over 700,000 people, not including the millions in the larger metropolitan area. We kept it focused on the actual city of Denver, so even though suburbs like Highlands Ranch have fun local breweries, they didn't make the cut. We also know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so "best" can be subjective. To try and keep it as objective as possible, we made sure that all of these places were highly recommended across a variety of platforms, from Reddit and Yelp to local publications like Westword and national ones like Eater.