The 5 Best Happy Hours In Denver, Colorado's Mile-High City

Denver is one of the ultimate destinations for any trip to Colorado, especially if you're someone who enjoys good food and drinks. After all, Denver has been named America's craft beer capital, and for those who like a good deal on good food and booze, Denver has a fun happy hour scene where you can get some of the best that the city has to offer at a relatively bargain price.

The term "happy hour" is now synonymous with after-work drinks and treats at a bargain price, but it actually originated in the early 1900s with the U.S. Navy. The Happy Hour Social group organized activities and entertainment so sailors could let loose on board, albeit alcohol-free. In that spirit, we narrowed down the best happy hours in Denver based on ones featuring a fun, comfortable vibe.

Using personal experience, online customer reviews, and rankings from local news outlets, we've narrowed down the five best happy hour spots in Denver. While the larger metro area more broadly includes some great options, we narrowed it down to just places within the city's borders. To ensure the best, most accessible happy hours, the deals at these places run for more than an hour on most days of the week.