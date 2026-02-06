Why Moving To A Shorter Queue At The Airport Could Make TSA Suspicious

TSA agents are always looking for people acting strangely, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Moving between lines may feel innocent enough, but moving around a lot during security checks could look like you're trying to avoid something. Not to mention, if you inadvertently move from a line with a full-body scanner to a metal detector, it could suggest you're trying to avoid the more advanced security checks.

The practicalities draw attention to you also. When you leave the queue, you have to collect your belongings before awkwardly reinserting yourself into a new line. Going through all this fuss for the sake of a few extra minutes could have a TSA agent wondering why you're so desperate to get to the other side of security. And let's not forget, while a queue may appear shorter, the presence of a big family or stroller could in fact slow things down.

So, next time you're slogging through the security lines, as long as it may take, accept your fate. Queue-hopping likely won't speed things up, and if it lands you with extra security checks, you'll only delay yourself further. And maybe take this as an extra reminder to always arrive at the airport with plenty of time before your flight. Finally, read these 11 TSA-approved dos and don'ts for going through airport security before you leave home.