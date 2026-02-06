Massachusetts' Oldest Ski Area Is A Berkshire Mountain Gem With Thrilling Runs And A Cozy Lodge

Though Samantha Brown considers the Berkshires a top fall destination, the winter months in this picturesque Massachusetts region are prime for outdoor adventure. Rising outside of downtown Pittsfield, a buzzing artsy city with world-class food and fun, is Bousquet Mountain, the state's oldest ski resort, which was founded in 1932. Nearly a century later, Bousquet Mountain is a full-fledged ski resort with about 200 acres of skiable terrain, ranging from easy green cruisers to challenging double-black diamonds.

While the majority of the runs are rated intermediate or advanced, Bousquet Mountain does offer lessons for adults and children alike, and it has a kids ski program. Beyond the 23 trails, and a terrain park, Bousquet Mountain also offers snow-tubing. Nestled at the base of the mountain is the convivial Mountain Lodge with two eateries, as well as a gear rental shop. With over 80 inches of snowfall per year, this charming and historic ski resort is an easy getaway with breathtaking Berkshire views and access from many of the region's most quaint towns.

Bousquet Mountain is a two and a half-hour drive west of Boston and a three-hour drive north of New York City. The closest major airport is Albany International Airport (ALB), which is an hour's drive away. Bousquet Mountain's ski season typically runs from December to March, depending on yearly snowfall.