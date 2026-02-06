Massachusetts' Oldest Ski Area Is A Berkshire Mountain Gem With Thrilling Runs And A Cozy Lodge
Though Samantha Brown considers the Berkshires a top fall destination, the winter months in this picturesque Massachusetts region are prime for outdoor adventure. Rising outside of downtown Pittsfield, a buzzing artsy city with world-class food and fun, is Bousquet Mountain, the state's oldest ski resort, which was founded in 1932. Nearly a century later, Bousquet Mountain is a full-fledged ski resort with about 200 acres of skiable terrain, ranging from easy green cruisers to challenging double-black diamonds.
While the majority of the runs are rated intermediate or advanced, Bousquet Mountain does offer lessons for adults and children alike, and it has a kids ski program. Beyond the 23 trails, and a terrain park, Bousquet Mountain also offers snow-tubing. Nestled at the base of the mountain is the convivial Mountain Lodge with two eateries, as well as a gear rental shop. With over 80 inches of snowfall per year, this charming and historic ski resort is an easy getaway with breathtaking Berkshire views and access from many of the region's most quaint towns.
Bousquet Mountain is a two and a half-hour drive west of Boston and a three-hour drive north of New York City. The closest major airport is Albany International Airport (ALB), which is an hour's drive away. Bousquet Mountain's ski season typically runs from December to March, depending on yearly snowfall.
Enjoy thrilling winter adventures at Bousquet Mountain
Bousquet Mountain, which reaches an elevation of nearly 2,000 feet, is serviced by four chairlifts. Beginners can start learning in the "magic carpet" area, while new skiers can try out the green runs, such as the wide Drifter, lined by trees, which slopes around the mountain. Experienced skiers often hit the "JPR" route, from the black diamonds Jewett and Parker to the blue Russell. Thrill-seekers will want to test their skills on the double-black diamond, Louise's Folly, and the steep Icicles, which leads into Upper and Lower West Grand. Skiers and snowboarders working on their freestyle moves and jumps should venture down the Yocan Terrain Park, adjacent to the Blue Chair. "Loved this great mountain," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Trails were well groomed, prices for rentals are relative to other mountains and staff was friendly."
Full-day ski lift tickets for adults range from $45 midweek to $89 on a holiday weekend, if purchased online. Bousquet Mountain is also part of the Indy Ski Pass, which provides access to over 270 ski resorts worldwide. For those seeking a unique experience, Bousquet Mountain offers night skiing under the lights as part of their Twilight lift ticket, when the mountain stays open until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
If you're not into schussing down the slopes, or you've had your fill for the day, snow-tubing is a fun group activity offered right near the base of the mountain. The mountain has four lanes for tubing and private cabanas with fire pits for groups to gather as tubers race each other. Tubing is offered Thursday through Sunday, and tickets start at $24 per person.
Where to stay and eat at Bousquet Mountain's cozy lodge and beyond
The cozy and welcoming lodge at the base of Bousquet Mountain has two eateries where visitors can fuel up before a day on the mountain. Drifters Bar and Restaurant serves hearty lodge fare, including bowls of chili, jumbo pretzels, nachos, smash burgers, and mac-and-cheese, with large windows overlooking the mountain for scenic views. After a day of skiing, warm cocktails (such as hot toddies and spiked hot chocolate), as well as spritzes and canned beers, can be enjoyed around fire pits on the outdoor deck. Also in the lodge is Kitchen @ Bousquet, a classic ski-lodge cafeteria for quicker meals before heading straight to the slopes.
Just a mile from Bousquet Mountain is the Berkshire Mountain Lodge, which has one-bedroom suites available to rent. These condominium-style residences are perfect for families, boasting full kitchens, spacious living areas, and can sleep up to 4 guests. The lodge has plenty of amenities including an indoor swimming pool, laundry rooms, and fitness center. Two miles south on Pittsfield Road is Untold Berkshires, a chic retreat for design-minded travelers with 64 rooms and suites. The stylish Club Room restaurant in the Untold serves breakfast, provisions throughout the day, and delicious dinners, which should be capped off with s'mores by the firepit. When you need a break from skiing, nearby Lenox, a quiet romantic retreat, is home to cute boutiques, quaint cafes, and The Mount, Edith Wharton's estate that's now a museum.