Amazon's Affordable Mini Bag Is A Must-Have, According To Tech-Loving Travelers

If you're the type of traveler who shoves a rat's nest of charging cables into a ziplock bag before heading to the airport and hoping for the best, this is the upgrade you need. The BAGSMART Electronics Organizer Travel Case ($14.99 to $16.99 at the time of writing) can help make packing a suitcase more efficient and take the stress out of everything from daily work commutes to long-haul journeys across the globe.

Measuring only 8.3 by 5.3 by 2.3 inches, this travel case won't fit a massive assortment of tech. For instance, headphones, along with a wireless mouse and all your charging cables, will feel a bit crammed. But it's not meant to be a storage depot. Instead, this mini travel bag gives your most-used tech (and the little things that get lost minutes after packing) an easily accessible home. Plus, the exterior features a pillowy design that complements the soft, neutral colorway options, including beige, khaki, and pastel pink — standard black is also available.

"The compartments are well thought out, with elastic loops and zippered sections that hold everything securely in place," praised one techy traveler in a verified Amazon review. "Honestly, it saves me so much time since I'm not digging around for the right cord anymore." The outside has a zipper closure; however, the interior pockets are mesh and allow you to slip chargers and other tech in and out. It boasts pockets in three sizes: one large (for a phone or small powerbank), three medium (for a mouse or Apple power adapter), and four small (for a phone charger, smartwatch, or USB cable). And because the pockets are mesh, it's easy to see what's in the bag without digging around.