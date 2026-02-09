Atlanta's 5 Best Underrated Restaurants Only The Locals Know About

When it comes to foodie cities, most people think of places like New York, New Orleans, or Miami, which ranked No. 1 in the five best foodie cities in America in 2025. However, Atlanta is certainly worthy of being compared to these spots. With over 2,600 restaurants in the city at the time of this writing, there are plenty of delicious options to choose from, no matter your tastes. That said, it's easy to fall into the trap of checking out the hip new spot that has all of social media buzzing. But what about the hidden gems tucked into the corners of the city? You know, the places only locals know and rave about?

On one hand, exposing these underrated restaurants is sure to boost their profiles, making them not-so-hidden gems anymore. On the other hand, though, those who appreciate good food and want to avoid the trendy crowds may not know exactly where to look, which is where we come in. So, if you're looking to find Michelin-awarded talent in a culinary Georgia hotspot, that's a different list. Instead, we're peeking behind the curtain, so to speak, to highlight five unsung heroes of Atlanta's dining scene.

Before we dive in, let's break down the term "underrated," as it can mean different things. For our purposes, we're highlighting places that are popular among locals but might not be well known enough for tourists or visitors to discover. The number of reviews may be relatively high for some of these establishments, but they're not necessarily from out-of-towners. To find these places, we scoured restaurant listicles and social media to see which places pop out the most (but aren't too well known). Finally, as an Atlanta local, I drew from personal experience. From casual chicken joints to an upscale restaurant and wedding venue next to the river, at least one of these underrated gems is sure to satisfy your taste buds.