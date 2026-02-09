Atlanta's 5 Best Underrated Restaurants Only The Locals Know About
When it comes to foodie cities, most people think of places like New York, New Orleans, or Miami, which ranked No. 1 in the five best foodie cities in America in 2025. However, Atlanta is certainly worthy of being compared to these spots. With over 2,600 restaurants in the city at the time of this writing, there are plenty of delicious options to choose from, no matter your tastes. That said, it's easy to fall into the trap of checking out the hip new spot that has all of social media buzzing. But what about the hidden gems tucked into the corners of the city? You know, the places only locals know and rave about?
On one hand, exposing these underrated restaurants is sure to boost their profiles, making them not-so-hidden gems anymore. On the other hand, though, those who appreciate good food and want to avoid the trendy crowds may not know exactly where to look, which is where we come in. So, if you're looking to find Michelin-awarded talent in a culinary Georgia hotspot, that's a different list. Instead, we're peeking behind the curtain, so to speak, to highlight five unsung heroes of Atlanta's dining scene.
Before we dive in, let's break down the term "underrated," as it can mean different things. For our purposes, we're highlighting places that are popular among locals but might not be well known enough for tourists or visitors to discover. The number of reviews may be relatively high for some of these establishments, but they're not necessarily from out-of-towners. To find these places, we scoured restaurant listicles and social media to see which places pop out the most (but aren't too well known). Finally, as an Atlanta local, I drew from personal experience. From casual chicken joints to an upscale restaurant and wedding venue next to the river, at least one of these underrated gems is sure to satisfy your taste buds.
Bell Street Burritos
Atlanta isn't really known for its Mexican food, as restaurants can run the gamut from overpriced to bland to fabulous. Instead, it's often better to find a spot that focuses on one dish, such as Bell Street Burritos. Sure, you can also get tacos and quesadillas, which are great, but the real stars at this joint are the burritos. You can tell Bell Street is a local place because its signature dishes are named after areas in and around Atlanta, such as The Inman Park, The Decatur, and The Brookhaven.
Better yet, Bell Street allows you to get your burritos regular or extra large, just in case you haven't eaten much and are running on empty. You can choose from the signature burritos with gourmet ingredient combinations, or you can build your own with proteins like brisket, shrimp, pulled chicken or pork, or an all-veggie version. In fact, vegetarians and meat-eaters alike can enjoy Bell Street, as non-meat options include potato, broccoli, tofu, and Beyond Meat substitutes.
Part of what makes Bell Street such an underrated gem is that it's not too trendy or chic, like other Mexican-style restaurants (like Rreal Tacos, for example). Instead, it offers delicious and massive burritos at reasonable prices. Plus, there are multiple locations in the Greater Atlanta metro area, so if you're craving one, you don't have to travel far to get it.
Canoe
While places like Bell Street Burritos are known for being affordable, a restaurant like Canoe is near the opposite end of the spectrum. Atlanta is no stranger to fine dining establishments, but none have quite the profile of Canoe. Founded in 1995, this elegant spot has had its day in the sun (including its induction into the Fine Dining Hall of Fame in 2005), but now it's simply a place mostly known to locals. That's not to discredit Canoe's reputation — only that it's not so trendy to go on newer "best of Atlanta" lists, despite its impressive pedigree and history. One could argue that this restaurant is the definition of "flying under the radar," in the best way possible.
One of the main reasons to dine at Canoe (besides the food) is its location. Sitting along the banks of the Chattahoochee River, there's a reason it's both a restaurant and a wedding venue. Golden hour here offers some of the most sublime scenery, almost making it worth a reservation even if you don't eat anything.
However, if you're going to be at a place like Canoe, you might as well indulge your senses. The menu is full of decadent dishes, like slow-braised rabbit, Duroc pork tenderloin, and even a duck and beef burger. But, if you're feeling extra adventurous, try the peppercorn-crusted kangaroo loin. Canoe is one of the few places you can order kangaroo meat, and since it's an appetizer, you can easily add it to your main course.
Hankook Taqueria
While Canoe may be something of a fine dining hidden gem, Hankook Taqueria is the place you go when you're trying to get some tasty eats on the cheap. In fact, it's one of the five best spots in Atlanta for dining on a budget, making it something of a two-for-one special. It's even good enough to be mentioned on Eater's round-up of the best hidden-gem Atlanta restaurants, and it's a place I've been to and loved multiple times. While we technically already covered Mexican food with Bell Street Burritos, Hankook is more of a Korean restaurant that puts its dishes in tortillas for easier eating, either as tacos or burritos.
In fact, the menu is streamlined for added convenience; simply pick your "flavor" and tell them how you want it served. Options include beef bulgogi, calamari, Korean-style crispy chicken, tofu, or spicy marinated pork. Even the sides are mostly from East Asia, with dishes like pan-fried dumplings, Korean sweet potatoes, and sesame fries.
One reason for Hankook's underrated status is that it's kind of tucked away, next to railroad tracks and not in a food-heavy area. So, if you don't know what you're looking for, it's easy to miss. When I've been there, the interior has been relatively uncrowded, but it's not necessarily a place you stay and dine in at anyway; its vibe is that of a to-go joint.
Masti Indian Street Food
Next on our culinary journey, we're exploring the world of Indian street food. Like Bell Street, there are a few Masti locations throughout the Greater Atlanta metro area, but the restaurant is still an underrated gem. Whether you're already a fan of Indian cuisine or have never tried it, the menu here is diverse and full of dishes that are easily recognizable, just with a twist. For example, you may have had fish and chips or burgers before, but not in the way Masti prepares them. As the slogan says on the door, Masti is all about "fun Indian street eats," so it's not a place that takes itself or its dishes too seriously.
On the other hand, if you are experienced with Indian cuisine, much of the menu will feel intimately familiar, with options like curry, saag, dosa, biryani, and many more traditional favorites. So, whether you're feeling whimsical and want to try a mashup of different flavors and ingredients, or you want to stick to what you know, Masti has you covered. I've been here a few times and tried different dishes each time, and they're always incredible. The decor and atmosphere also tie into the "fun street eats" theme, with bright colors and cheery music.
One other point we should mention is that Masti is perfect if you're a vegetarian. Most of the dishes are available with non-meat options, including paneer cheese. For example, you can get paneer sliders or a paneer "hot dog," allowing you to get a taste of different types of street food while sticking to a vegetarian diet.
Pollo Primo
Our final underrated restaurant is in East Atlanta, close to the tiny neighborhood serving up mouthwatering Southern flavor and queer-friendly energy, Cabbagetown. There are a few reasons why this chicken spot, Pollo Primo, works well as a hidden gem. First, the building is pretty unassuming from the outside, meaning that if you're not paying attention, it's easy to miss. Second is the fact that it's a chicken restaurant, and chicken is kind of a big deal in Atlanta. Wings, in particular, are practically around every corner, and the city is home to some incredible chicken joints, such as Hattie B's, Pelicana, Gus's World-Famous Fried Chicken, and many more. So, it's easy for a place like Pollo Primo to get less attention, but it deserves a spot on our list. It's also one of the few places recommended on this under-the-radar restaurants thread and this thread of must-try restaurants in r/Atlanta that is actually located in Atlanta proper.
Part of the appeal of this restaurant is the simplicity of the menu. Chicken is the star of the show, and you can get a quarter, half, or whole bird. The meat is grilled and seasoned to perfection. Although it may look somewhat charred on the outside, that's by design, and the chicken is still juicy and tender.
While you could just order a whole bird and call it a day, the sides and beverages are what help make Pollo Primo shine. Nothing is too fancy or complicated; you can get guacamole, rice, beans, or even churros if you're looking for something sweet afterward. If you want the complete Pollo Primo experience, order the whole bird meal and add guacamole so you get a little bit of everything.
Methodology
Trying to find the five best of any type of restaurant in Atlanta is a tall order, especially when the main through line is that each place must be "underrated." For our purposes, the term refers to spots that don't get the spotlight, either through professional reviews or social media notoriety. Canoe is arguably the only one that has earned a significant pedigree, but because it still flies under the radar in the modern era, it's worth including.
One problem we discovered when compiling this list is that so many recommendations are for restaurants outside of Atlanta itself. Cities like Doraville and Duluth are hotbeds of culinary activity, and resources like r/Atlanta on Reddit were full of underrated gems that were in the greater metro area, rendering them unusable (this time). Even as an Atlanta local, many of the spots I would consider "underrated" are technically outside the city.
Overall, after looking at a variety of restaurants that fit the "underrated" category, we chose our five based on their different cuisines, unique locations throughout the city, and a bit of personal preference, as I've been to several of these places myself. Ultimately, keep in mind that 100 locals could write their own top five lists and have no repeats, so don't be disappointed if your favorite hidden gem didn't make the cut.