West Houston's Emerging Neighborhood Is A Vibrant Hub With Countless Hotels And A 500-Acre Park

Away from the hubbub of Houston's busy center, the greenery-laced Energy Corridor draws travelers beyond the city's high-rising skyline. The fast-growing neighborhood is becoming a more popular base for tourists looking to explore the world-class museums, award-winning restaurants, and high-energy sports arenas scattered across the city. While it was previously known for its business travel opportunities, with some of the world's best-known energy companies making their home in the district, the area's tourism potential is becoming better known. Situated at the confluence of scenic outdoor spaces and packed with convenient hotels, it's fast becoming a contender for one of Houston's most underrated destinations for tourists to visit.

The easiest entry point for travelers looking to visit Greater Houston's revitalized neighborhood is George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which provides direct flight access from hundreds of cities across the U.S. and abroad. From the international airport, it takes around 30 to 45 minutes to drive to the Energy Corridor — with the added perk of an access route that skims the worst of the downtown traffic. You'll want to rent a car in order to navigate the area. Though it has some walkable areas, the neighborhood is still best enjoyed with your own set of wheels or regular taxi services.