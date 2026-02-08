These Are America's 5 Most Dog-Friendly Cities

Moving to a new city is no walk in the park. Finding a place that fits all your criteria — affordability, the housing market, decent weather — is overwhelming enough, but dog owners have even more boxes to check. Are there dog parks and trails to keep your dog happily occupied? Are veterinary clinics up to par? Are pets welcomed, tolerated, or shunned in public spaces?

Out of the 94 million pet-owning U.S. households, 68 million have dogs, according to the American Pet Products Association's 2025 National Pet Owner Survey — and they're very much part of the family. "The growing presence of dogs in both public and private life is reshaping societal definitions of family, intimacy, and even identity," animal behavior researcher Eniko Kubinyi told the Association for Psychological Science. Considering Pew Research Center findings that 61% of U.S. pet owners would move for their pet's well-being, it's no surprise that cities with off-leash spaces, dog-friendly beaches, veterinary clinics and hospitals, food and beverage establishments, and pet-friendly rentals are hot commodities for pet parents.

So what are these pet-friendly cities? Researching factors like pet-friendly activities, rentals, expenses, and amenities led us to five dog-friendly U.S. cities that meet the needs of both owners and pets. Whether you're drawn to hiking trails, dog-friendly beaches, affordable pet care, walkable urban centers, or year-round weather ideal for walkies and zoomies, these are the cities that welcome our four-legged friends with open arms.