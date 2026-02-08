These Are America's 5 Most Dog-Friendly Cities
Moving to a new city is no walk in the park. Finding a place that fits all your criteria — affordability, the housing market, decent weather — is overwhelming enough, but dog owners have even more boxes to check. Are there dog parks and trails to keep your dog happily occupied? Are veterinary clinics up to par? Are pets welcomed, tolerated, or shunned in public spaces?
Out of the 94 million pet-owning U.S. households, 68 million have dogs, according to the American Pet Products Association's 2025 National Pet Owner Survey — and they're very much part of the family. "The growing presence of dogs in both public and private life is reshaping societal definitions of family, intimacy, and even identity," animal behavior researcher Eniko Kubinyi told the Association for Psychological Science. Considering Pew Research Center findings that 61% of U.S. pet owners would move for their pet's well-being, it's no surprise that cities with off-leash spaces, dog-friendly beaches, veterinary clinics and hospitals, food and beverage establishments, and pet-friendly rentals are hot commodities for pet parents.
So what are these pet-friendly cities? Researching factors like pet-friendly activities, rentals, expenses, and amenities led us to five dog-friendly U.S. cities that meet the needs of both owners and pets. Whether you're drawn to hiking trails, dog-friendly beaches, affordable pet care, walkable urban centers, or year-round weather ideal for walkies and zoomies, these are the cities that welcome our four-legged friends with open arms.
Portland
When it comes to attracting potential movers, Portland has its bases covered. Oregon's largest city offers food trucks for foodies, diverse districts and hip neighborhoods for urbanites, and large swaths of nature for the adventurous. It's also extremely pet-friendly, which is a relief to pet parents. The city's off-leash program, DOLA (dog off-leash areas), currently includes 30 fenced and unfenced areas for your furry friend to run around in. You're likely to cross paths with fellow dog parents while walking through the Douglas fir forests of Powell Butte Nature Park or throwing a frisbee at the dog off-leash area at Mount Tabor Park, Oregon's century-old park offering scenic views. Just remember to leash and scoop – or risk a $150 fine.
Dog-owning Portlanders don't have to give up their social lives, either. Tin Shed Garden Café welcomes pooches of all shapes and sizes on its dedicated garden patio, offering doggie meals and water stations. Or partake in an after-work brew at Lucky Labrador Brew Pub or Midtown Beer Garden, just two of the many pet-friendly spots around town. There are also a ton of Portland hotels that accept pets — pet travel brand BringFido lists over 170 establishments in the city so far — for tourists and staycationers.
Dog trails and F&B establishments aside, Portland addresses a crucial factor for pet owners — your dog's health. VetCandy magazine named Portland one of the best U.S. cities for veterinarians, and the city also hosts the Cedar Mill Veterinary Hospital, which was included in Newsweek's America's Best Animal Hospitals in 2025.
Denver
In a Reddit discussion on the most dog-friendly city in the U.S., pet owners sang praises for Denver, Colorado, describing its dogs as "noticeably well socialized." Delving deeper into the city's pet-friendly outdoor spaces and local establishments, it's easy to see why these Denver doggos are Very Good Boys.
According to the Trust for Public Land's 2025 ParkScore Index, parks are accessible to 96% of Denver residents within a half-mile walk. The same goes for dogs: Denver's official website lists 17 downtown dog park locations for off-leash play, while larger parks like Confluence Park or the sprawling City Park — home to Denver Zoo, Colorado's oldest and one of America's most sustainable zoos — allow leashed pets. Local establishments are paw-sitively welcoming to dogs as well, with a city ordinance requiring patios and exterior exits at pet-friendly restaurants and bars, making it easier for dogs and patrons to coexist in social settings.
The Denver real estate market is attractive to potential pet-owning renters as well. About 77% of Zillow's Denver listings allow pets — a huge draw for dog-owning renters. The city also ranked seventh nationally for veterinarian access and is home to Belcaro Animal Hospital, which Newsweek named one of the best in the country. And pet care doesn't cost an arm and a leg, either: dog food company Ollie found that Denver veterinarian costs were lower than average for vaccinations, dental cleaning, neutering, and office visits compared to 24 other U.S. cities.
Austin
To say Austin, Texas, is dog-friendly is an understatement. "Austin is a very, very dog friendly city and most stores and restaurants downtown will have a fresh water bowl out for pups AND treats available for them," shared a local on the subreddit r/AskAustin — a statement proven by the Texan city's frequent mentions on dog-friendly city polls. Since 2010, Austin has been a no-kill city, kickstarting animal foster programs, spay-and-neuter initiatives, and adoption events throughout the community.
Austin currently has 16 dog off-leash areas (DOLAs), four of them fenced, with three more slated to open in the near future. Dogs — leashed, of course — can sniff their way along the trails of McKinney Falls State Park or get an invigorating workout at Shoal Creek Trail. While Austin enjoys roughly 300 days of sunshine per year and average temperatures around 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the summer heat can leave you and your dog panting, so early-morning and late-evening walks are preferred.
No need to fret, though, because there are more than enough pet-friendly establishments to take refuge in. Chalmers, a barbecue and live music venue, has a fenced-in space for dogs, while The Tailgate ATX isn't just your typical dog-friendly space, but a tight-knit community — memberships connect dog owners on a regular basis, and pups enjoy the dedicated dog park. Beyond that, there are trendy dog-friendly hotels, coffee shops, bars, and even a yoga studio where you and your dog can pull some meditative stretches together. Five of America's top-rated veterinary hospitals call Austin home, charging significantly more affordable rates than those in cities like Los Angeles or New York.
New York City
Dogs with an urban postal code aren't necessarily unhappy dogs — especially if they live in a walkable city full of restaurants and parks like New York City. While apartment sizes may be small and pet-friendly rentals are snapped up quickly, what the city lacks in square footage and backyards, it makes up for with walkable neighborhoods, dog-friendly establishments, and over 100 off-leash and dog run parks across its five boroughs.
Different neighborhoods tout their own strengths: the Upper West Side has roomy sidewalks for walkies; Astoria offers scenic waterfront views; Park Slope has a tight-knit community of dog owners. Pet-friendly hotels are stepping up their game — pampered doggies are being checked in to Michelin Guide hotels, lapping up bottled Evian and wearing bespoke robes. For eats and drinks, New Yorkers have Barking Dog, where half-priced drinks during Yappy Hour make it easy to socialize with fellow dog owners; or head to the Williamsburg pet-friendly dive bar, Lucky Dog, for its backyard patio and IPAs.
Taking the subway in New York City is one of the best ways to blend in like a local. The best part? You can take your pet along with you in the subway, railroads, and buses, provided they're in carriers. When it comes to pet care, seven of America's best veterinary hospitals are located in New York City alone, not to mention the city's smaller veterinary clinics and the 22 other highly-rated veterinary establishments across the state. However, pet health care comes at a steep price: Bank of America Institute's data on pet ownership showed that New Yorkers spent about 18% more than the U.S. average on pet-related expenses and veterinary care between January and April 2025, trailing behind Seattle and San Francisco.
San Diego
Spoiled with 267 days of sunshine each year, San Diego has the ideal climate for long trail walks and romps by the shore with your dog. The weather cools from November and lasts through early spring, dropping to mild temperatures between 50 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, summers are short and bearable, with average highs of 77 degrees Fahrenheit – perfect weather for San Diego's dog-friendly outdoors.
Fenced and unfenced dog parks dot the city, but longer hiking paths through Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve and Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve can get you and your dog the exercise you need. Dogs also have access to four beaches, and many dog owners flock to Ocean Beach's Dog Beach for its 24-hour off-leash access. Those who've found their sea legs can participate in Imperial Beach's Surf Dog Competition, or at least start training with paddleboard lessons. All this proximity to sand and surf means San Diego boasts plenty of pet groomers and self-service dog wash facilities — someone's got to get that sand out of their fur.
When it comes to pet-friendly restaurants, pet travel brand BringFido lists 711 F&B establishments across the city, reviewed by dog owners themselves. And while San Diego has three highly-rated animal hospitals and veterinary clinics, veterinary costs are higher than average.
Methodology
These five dog-friendly cities were chosen based on data from Forbes Advisor, U.S. News & World Report, Tractor Supply Co, FloridaRentals, Lawnstarter, Remitly, Zillow, and WalletHub. We selected the cities mentioned multiple times and fit specific criteria: Portland for its dog-centric outdoor activities, Denver for its pet-friendly rentals, Austin for its affordable veterinary costs, New York for its walkability, and San Diego for its year-round mild weather. These selections were cross-checked and supported with data from the Trust for Public Land's ParkScore reports, Newsweek's list of Best Animal Hospitals, Bank of America Institute, Zillow, and TotalVet. For dog-friendly establishments, activities, dog park information, and veterinary costs, we consulted official city websites and tourism boards.