New York's 'City By The Sea' Is A Premiere Beachy Haven For Boardwalk Fun, Swimming, And Eating

There's lots to do in Long Beach in the summer. Of course, you can (and should) go swimming. Flags designate areas for swimming and surfing, and lifeguards are present to keep you safe (swimming is prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty). Reviewers rave about the clean, white sands and sizeable waves. "The beach itself is super clean and well-kept, with soft sand and plenty of space to stretch out. The waves are great for surfing or just playing around," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. In fact, surfers consider Long Beach to be one of the "most important" places for waves in the U.S.

Make sure you take time to walk along the iconic boardwalk. In the summer, you'll find games of volleyball, food trucks, and even free concerts. You'll also see plenty of walkers, joggers, and bicyclers, including during the colder months. On a Tripadvisor review of Long Beach, one visitor wrote, "One of the best parts? The boardwalk. It's long, breezy, and perfect for walking, biking, or just people-watching. You'll see joggers, dog walkers, rollerbladers—it's like a little community in motion."