New York's 'City By The Sea' Is A Premiere Beachy Haven For Boardwalk Fun, Swimming, And Eating
The New York City area is home to many famous beaches, from the vintage shops and tasty food options of NYC's Rockaway Beach to East Hampton, "America's most beautiful village." Beach lovers won't want to miss the city of Long Beach, nicknamed "The City by the Sea." Founded in 1880, Long Beach is one of the oldest communities on Long Island, and has drawn summer tourists seeking sun and sand since its early days as a resort. Today, Long Beach has a year-round population of around 35,000 people, but in the summer months, this number can reach over 50,000, when tourists flock to enjoy the city's white-sand beach and 2-plus-mile-long boardwalk, which elephants helped to build in 1914.
Long Beach is about 20 miles from Manhattan, about an hour trip by Long Island Rail Road or about an hour-and-a-half drive, making Long Beach one of the best beaches in the NYC area for escaping the heat using public transportation. Beach season is June 19 through September 1, and you'll need a pass (priced at $15 for a non-resident day pass or $170 for a non-resident season pass at the time of this writing).
Swimming and boardwalk fun on Long Beach
There's lots to do in Long Beach in the summer. Of course, you can (and should) go swimming. Flags designate areas for swimming and surfing, and lifeguards are present to keep you safe (swimming is prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty). Reviewers rave about the clean, white sands and sizeable waves. "The beach itself is super clean and well-kept, with soft sand and plenty of space to stretch out. The waves are great for surfing or just playing around," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. In fact, surfers consider Long Beach to be one of the "most important" places for waves in the U.S.
Make sure you take time to walk along the iconic boardwalk. In the summer, you'll find games of volleyball, food trucks, and even free concerts. You'll also see plenty of walkers, joggers, and bicyclers, including during the colder months. On a Tripadvisor review of Long Beach, one visitor wrote, "One of the best parts? The boardwalk. It's long, breezy, and perfect for walking, biking, or just people-watching. You'll see joggers, dog walkers, rollerbladers—it's like a little community in motion."
Long Beach's best restaurants
Long Beach is an underrated foodie destination, and it can be hard to get reservations at some of the more popular restaurants in town, such as the creative New American restaurant Lost & Found. The New York Times once described its cuisine as a "flavor bomb." One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "It was hands down the best meal I have had in a restaurant since the early 2000s (I'm a chef btw)."
Long Beach's top restaurant on Tripadvisor is a very different dining experience: Lido Kosher Deli, which has been a community staple for about 60 years. This traditional Jewish deli has earned devoted fans thanks to its pastrami, brisket, and corned beef. One Tripadvisor reviewer reviewer calls it "The freshest old school kosher deli food on all of Long Island hands down."
Italian restaurant Grotta Di Fuoco is another highly-rated option. Its pizzas and pastas make for a great end to a day at the beach. "By far our favorite local place," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Food is amazing and memorable. My favorite here is the gnocchi, however we love it all. Fresh pasta, all natural sauces, and original dishes. We have gone two nights a week at times."