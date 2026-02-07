The 5 Kitschiest Motels In Texas For A Retro-Themed Getaway, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Almost as iconic as the American road trip itself are the kitschy roadside motels that come with it. These stays have been made famous in movies (from "Bad Times at the El Royale" to the Bates Motel in "Psycho") and often feel retro, if not in décor, then at least in spirit. Texas is home to several such establishments, many of which are either located off Route 66 or styled to showcase the state's cowboy history.
To identify five of the kitschiest motels in Texas, we've put together a list of recommendations based on reviews and imagery provided by the motels or guests. Below, you'll find a mix of locations ranging from midcentury-era accommodations and modern reinterpretations to unconventional creations that challenge the definition of a motel. These top picks are not only among the most unique but also the highest-rated and most enjoyed by visitors. We've included spots along historic Route 66, in downtown Austin, and as far out as rural Marfa.
Austin Motel, Austin
With an average rating of 4.2 stars on Tripadvisor and 4.4 stars on Google, this first destination is a classic motel located in downtown Austin, Texas. Retro in spirit but updated and stylish on the inside, you can expect a stay here to be a bit more of an experience than a typical roadside motel. The Austin Motel is decked out in bright pops of color, with artwork that reflects the city's style. Rooms have a maximalist mix of patterned wallpaper and framed kitschy art prints. Statement pieces appear as though they could have been there in the '70s. The motel has a pool out back and sells local art and goods in the lobby.
With a high overall rating on Tripadvisor, this motel also ranks first out of 22 other motels in the area. Austin, Texas, is one of America's best destinations for solo female travelers and is renowned for its friendly vibes. If you are traveling on your own, the Austin Motel is a fairly affordable stay. Prices start around $175 per night. One reviewer on Tripadvisor described the motel as having a "great, retro vibe!" writing, "the place has such a retro feel; she's not an old girl trying to look new, but definitely fresh and fun." Another guest echoed this sentiment on Google, writing, "I love this hotel. The atmosphere is very vintage."
Western Motel, Shamrock
Moving up to northern Texas, Western Motel in Shamrock lives up to its name with an old-school exterior — though the rooms here are fairly modern for a roadside motel. While not as vibrant as our last pick, this spot is much more affordable, with prices starting at around $78 per night. Located about 93 miles east of Amarillo near the Oklahoma border, the Western Motel may not be the most exciting stay when you're in bed at night, but it showcases its kitschy Texan charm out front. One reviewer for RoadRUNNER called it "modest, comfortable, and full of character."
Outside, you'll find vintage cars, neon signs, and even old-school gas pumps. With an average rating of 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor and 4.6 stars on Google, the Western Motel is the perfect place to spend a cheap night along historic Route 66. Beyond the unique facade across from the Western Motel, the notoriously kitschy route is full of odd sights, like Cadillac Ranch just west of Amarillo and about 100 miles from the Western Motel. This spot may not be the fanciest dig you've ever crashed in, but it is conveniently located along one of America's most famous highways, a go-to choice for retirement road trips.
The Thunderbird Hotel, Marfa
Located in Marfa, Texas, the Thunderbird Hotel is a boutique hotel with retro motel energy. Stripped back and bare bones in its aesthetic, the rooms at this location feature minimalist bohemian décor. While the motel itself feels like a retro oasis, complete with a pool, outdoor seating, and classic neon signage, it is definitely still kitschy in terms of its overall vibe. A motel in the middle of nowhere with signage like "see mystery lights" is perfect if you're looking for that cinematic western feel. Rooms start at around $165 per night.
The hotel has an average rating of 3.7 stars on TripAdvisor and 3.9 stars on Google, however, on Booking.com, the Thunderbird Hotel has an average review score of eight out of 10. Reviewers on the site have described it as "funky and fun" with an "old time feel." Over a decade ago, the grounds of the hotel were renovated from an abandoned parking lot into a unique event space and garden designed to suit the local and natural environment on site. While Marfa is small, Texas's secret artsy town is going through a major revival, and is a cozy little nook with warm hospitality. If you're passing through the area, this is a great retro-inspired spot to crash for the night.
Rancho Pillow Motel, Round Top
The next spot on our list is definitely more of a splurge. Located in Round Top, Texas, Rancho Pillow Motel is not quite a motel in the traditional sense, but it certainly brings the kitsch. This 20-acre property offers several different sleeping arrangements, each one extremely unique. Whether you spend the night in a renovated barn inspired by a Mexican surf shack or a colorful teepee with a king-sized bed inside, you can expect a story to come out of your stay here.
Other accommodations include a three-story barn with classic motel neon signs, a renovated shed turned casita referred to as the "love shack," and a three-bedroom house that dates back to 1896. While stylish, the decor in each accommodation leans maximalist, blending traditional Western style with bright splashes of color. There are also several other amenities on the grounds, including a pool and bathhouse, as well as frisbee golf, volleyball, soccer goals, and kickball. Costs vary depending on which accommodation you book.
While at the time of writing this property only has one review on Tripadvisor, that reviewer described it as "colorful, unique, and fabulous," saying in their review, "Staying at Rancho Pillow is an event. The grounds are artistic and well kept with lovely views and humor thrown in. We stayed in the TeePee which was on my bucket list. Its air conditioned has a king sized bed and is luxurious and eclectic. Cool experience. The Rancho exceeded my expectations in every way." It also currently has an average rating of five stars on Google, where one reviewer shared, "the design and overall aesthetic are truly remarkable—something worth raving about."
Ranch Motel, San Antonio
Last but not least, the Ranch Motel & Leisure Club in San Antonio, Texas, is a classic retro motel with modern amenities and stylish updates. This motel, open since 1948, is truly retro but has been revamped in recent years with modern features. Nevertheless, it retains a kitschy roadside motel feel, maintaining the motel's original structure and oversized neon welcome sign out front. The motel has an average rating of 4.4 stars on Tripadvisor (and ranks fifth out of 62 motels in San Antonio) and 4.7 stars on Google. Rooms start at around $128 per night.
With updated amenities, including an outdoor pool, five pickleball courts, roomside patios and gardens, a full bar and listening lounge, as well as an intimate upstairs mezcal lounge (decked out in modern but funky cowboy illustrations), there is plenty to do to enjoy a day or evening here as well. This is not just a roadside motel to crash in, but a retro-inspired experience. In a review on Google, one guest wrote, "Very cool vibe here, it's an old cement motel that's been updated with hipster/ retro furniture (Pac-Man in the room, MCM furniture, colors etc.)." Plus, if you need to leave the motel for any reason, San Antonio has the best public transportation in Texas.
Methodology
While creating this list, we explored online reviews of Texas motels to find the kitschiest ones in the state. In particular, we utilized Tripadvisor, Google Reviews, and Booking.com to get a sense of which spots guests found to be the funkiest. We also used traveler reviews from blogs. The picks that made our list were described as being unique by travelers on one or more of the sites mentioned above.
Factors we considered included a location's ratio of positive versus negative reviews, overall ratings across multiple sites, costs, and proximity to popular destinations. The properties chosen also earned points for being near retro attractions such as Route 66, which is famous for its kitschy attractions.
To avoid clustering our recommendations in one area, we also opted to feature places in different geographic regions around the state. If you love the idea of vacationing at motels like these but don't live in Texas, be sure to check out some of California's kitschiest motels. Or, find more nostalgic in-state fun at this stylish boutique hotel that's keeping the spirit of the '70s alive in Houston.