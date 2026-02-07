The 5 Kitschiest Motels In Texas For A Retro-Themed Getaway, According To Reviews

The next spot on our list is definitely more of a splurge. Located in Round Top, Texas, Rancho Pillow Motel is not quite a motel in the traditional sense, but it certainly brings the kitsch. This 20-acre property offers several different sleeping arrangements, each one extremely unique. Whether you spend the night in a renovated barn inspired by a Mexican surf shack or a colorful teepee with a king-sized bed inside, you can expect a story to come out of your stay here.

Other accommodations include a three-story barn with classic motel neon signs, a renovated shed turned casita referred to as the "love shack," and a three-bedroom house that dates back to 1896. While stylish, the decor in each accommodation leans maximalist, blending traditional Western style with bright splashes of color. There are also several other amenities on the grounds, including a pool and bathhouse, as well as frisbee golf, volleyball, soccer goals, and kickball. Costs vary depending on which accommodation you book.

While at the time of writing this property only has one review on Tripadvisor, that reviewer described it as "colorful, unique, and fabulous," saying in their review, "Staying at Rancho Pillow is an event. The grounds are artistic and well kept with lovely views and humor thrown in. We stayed in the TeePee which was on my bucket list. Its air conditioned has a king sized bed and is luxurious and eclectic. Cool experience. The Rancho exceeded my expectations in every way." It also currently has an average rating of five stars on Google, where one reviewer shared, "the design and overall aesthetic are truly remarkable—something worth raving about."