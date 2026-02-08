Between Orlando And St. Augustine Is A Scenic Spring Retreat With Swimming, Paddling, And Relaxing Fun

As a state that's mostly surrounded by water, Florida has no shortage of places to have an aquatic-fueled getaway. Outside of the obvious beachside destinations, the state boasts some other unique places to go swimming — like the natural springs. One of the most common mistakes people make on a Florida vacation is not making time to visit Florida's beautiful natural areas, and relaxing swimming holes are a fun way to see a different side of the Sunshine State. All are great in their own ways, but one of the most outstanding ones is the spring located inside De Leon Springs State Park.

There are over 1,000 natural springs in Florida, but the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has identified 30 that they classify as Outstanding Florida Springs. According to the Florida Statute "all historic first magnitude springs" are included in the designation. However, there are also a few others on the list that are deemed to be significant, too. De Leon Springs is one of the additional ones that was hand-picked to be included.

Visitors also consider De Leon Springs State Park to be outstanding. One Tripadvisor reviewer said it's an "Absolutely beautiful state park with a large natural spring swimming area, kayaks, and a river cruise also available. Beautiful oak trees adorning the ground." Adding to the scenery is a replica of an 1800s sugar mill. Even better, this foliage-filled state park with sparkling water is easily accessible to those who want a scenic spring retreat. It's located between two of Florida's popular cities — Orlando and St. Augustine.