Between Orlando And St. Augustine Is A Scenic Spring Retreat With Swimming, Paddling, And Relaxing Fun
As a state that's mostly surrounded by water, Florida has no shortage of places to have an aquatic-fueled getaway. Outside of the obvious beachside destinations, the state boasts some other unique places to go swimming — like the natural springs. One of the most common mistakes people make on a Florida vacation is not making time to visit Florida's beautiful natural areas, and relaxing swimming holes are a fun way to see a different side of the Sunshine State. All are great in their own ways, but one of the most outstanding ones is the spring located inside De Leon Springs State Park.
There are over 1,000 natural springs in Florida, but the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has identified 30 that they classify as Outstanding Florida Springs. According to the Florida Statute "all historic first magnitude springs" are included in the designation. However, there are also a few others on the list that are deemed to be significant, too. De Leon Springs is one of the additional ones that was hand-picked to be included.
Visitors also consider De Leon Springs State Park to be outstanding. One Tripadvisor reviewer said it's an "Absolutely beautiful state park with a large natural spring swimming area, kayaks, and a river cruise also available. Beautiful oak trees adorning the ground." Adding to the scenery is a replica of an 1800s sugar mill. Even better, this foliage-filled state park with sparkling water is easily accessible to those who want a scenic spring retreat. It's located between two of Florida's popular cities — Orlando and St. Augustine.
The spring-fed swimming hole at De Leon Springs State Park
The spring-fed swimming hole is fun yet relaxing. Like other Florida springs, the water is always 72 degrees Fahrenheit. One Google reviewer gave the park five stars and described what it's like to swim there: "The water is crystal clear, beautiful, and cold enough to wake your soul up. Super peaceful spot surrounded by nature, perfect for swimming, relaxing, or just taking in the view."
The depth of the water varies in the designated swimming area, with the shallowest part being only about 18 inches deep. It gets much deeper, though — the spot where the water is flowing from the spring is about 30 feet deep. There's a roped-off area where you can hang out if you don't want to accidentally meander into the deeper water. That's a good spot for the kids to swim and play, but you'll still want to keep an eye on them, as there aren't any lifeguards at the park. If you want to bring along something to float on and have some relaxing fun, you can do that as well. Some also bring a mask and snorkel to use while swimming in the clear water.
The park is open for swimming every day and also has a special tradition to start each year. While Florida may not be as cold as other polar bear plunge destinations to ring in the new year, De Leon Springs State Park has created their own version. A visit on January 1 will give you the opportunity to be a part of the De Leon Dunk.
Take a relaxing paddle or boat ride in a scenic Florida spring
Outside of the swimming area, a paddling journey could take you to scenic spots like Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge. Be on the lookout as you paddle, and you may see alligators, manatees, and a diversity of avian species. If you don't have your own kayak or canoe, you can also rent one from De Leon Springs Adventures.
If you feel more comfortable paddling with others, you can also opt to book a guided kayaking tour. The one-hour guided paddling trips are a great alternative for those who want to have someone else leading the way and pointing out the local birds and wildlife. Just make sure you book a reservation in advance. If you want to explore the local waters without paddling, you also have the option of booking a 50-minute river cruise.
If you're coming from St. Augustine, you can drive there in about 1.5 hours. Those coming from Orlando have an even shorter journey — it's only about an hour away if you drive there without stopping. However, it's very tempting to do some spring-hopping and visit multiple springs between Orlando and De Leon Springs State Park. On the way, you can make a stop at Wekiwa Springs State Park, a water paradise just outside of Orlando with crystal clear springs. If you add Orange City to your itinerary, you can also visit Blue Spring State Park — a spot where hundreds of manatees gather every winter. Both spots are also on the list of Outstanding Florida Springs – making them a great addition to your relaxing, fun retreat.