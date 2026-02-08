'Music City, Maryland' Is A Charming Suburb With Artsy Attractions, A Walkable Downtown, And Seafood

A cradle of culture, Maryland's largest city, Baltimore, is known by many visitors for its historic, cultural, and even avant-garde attractions. Take historic Charles Street, named as "one of the best places in the country to explore urban culture," with its museums, mansions, and monuments, or the magical (and free-to-visit) man-made floating island park right in the heart of downtown. While this urban playground has more than enough to keep you entertained for weeks, it pays off to stray towards the suburbs of Charm City, where heaps of artsy attractions, heritage sites, and delicious foods lie undiscovered.

Known as "Music City, Maryland" since 2002, Catonsville owes its title to the abundance of independent shops and festivals celebrating the region's favorite music genres, from R&B and rock 'n' roll to hip-hop and bluegrass. You can easily spend a day pleasantly walking downtown, checking out its creative hubs and many music and instrument stores, before heading to an unforgettable seafood dinner featuring the best of the Chesapeake Bay — from succulent oysters to crab and wild rockfish.

Reaching Catonsville from Baltimore is easy, and it takes approximately 9 miles by car. If you don't have your own wheels — or you simply want to dedicate a car-free day to exploring this charming suburb — you can get to Catonsville on public transport by riding the number 78 tram for about 45 minutes. Maryland's Music City is also conveniently located 8 miles away from the Baltimore/Washington International Airport.