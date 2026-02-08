'Music City, Maryland' Is A Charming Suburb With Artsy Attractions, A Walkable Downtown, And Seafood
A cradle of culture, Maryland's largest city, Baltimore, is known by many visitors for its historic, cultural, and even avant-garde attractions. Take historic Charles Street, named as "one of the best places in the country to explore urban culture," with its museums, mansions, and monuments, or the magical (and free-to-visit) man-made floating island park right in the heart of downtown. While this urban playground has more than enough to keep you entertained for weeks, it pays off to stray towards the suburbs of Charm City, where heaps of artsy attractions, heritage sites, and delicious foods lie undiscovered.
Known as "Music City, Maryland" since 2002, Catonsville owes its title to the abundance of independent shops and festivals celebrating the region's favorite music genres, from R&B and rock 'n' roll to hip-hop and bluegrass. You can easily spend a day pleasantly walking downtown, checking out its creative hubs and many music and instrument stores, before heading to an unforgettable seafood dinner featuring the best of the Chesapeake Bay — from succulent oysters to crab and wild rockfish.
Reaching Catonsville from Baltimore is easy, and it takes approximately 9 miles by car. If you don't have your own wheels — or you simply want to dedicate a car-free day to exploring this charming suburb — you can get to Catonsville on public transport by riding the number 78 tram for about 45 minutes. Maryland's Music City is also conveniently located 8 miles away from the Baltimore/Washington International Airport.
Catonsville's walkable downtown is filled with artsy spots
The best way to explore Catonsville's downtown is on foot. WalkScore gives it a glowing 84 points out of 100 in terms of walkability, with most places of interest located within a 20-minute walk radius. Start at the Artful Flea on Winters Lane, a haven of vintage homeware and decor inside a wood-paneled house. You'll find one-of-a-kind gifts and knickknacks galore. From there, it's just a short walk to another artsy highlight, the Pottery Cove -– a studio where you can paint your own pottery and take part in themed events at night, from comedy and live music to paint-your-own wine glass night and kids' story time.
From the central thoroughfare of Frederick Road, you are spoiled for choice of cafes and cozy spots to take a break at. For a quick candy buzz, head to Pat's Porch, which sells homemade classic candy and luxurious chocolates. Just across the street, Jennings Cafe is a better choice for a filling meal; its menu is packed with local seafood delicacies, such as Maryland crab and fried oysters, whether you're in the mood for lunch or dinner.
If you want to make the most of the culture Catonsville has to offer, it pays to stray further than the charming downtown. A museum and 126-acre park dedicated to the man deemed "the first African American man of science," the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum provides an immersive experience featuring permanent exhibits on Banneker's life. You can see the farmhouse, orchard, and wooden cabin where he lived and studied astronomy and mathematics. The museum is located 2.5 miles from downtown Catonsville.
Where to enjoy a seafood feast in Catonsville
It may not be the "Crab Capital of the World" like its fellow Maryland city by the coast, but Catonsville still has a worthy seafood scene to be proud of. That is partly thanks to its location — the Chesapeake Bay is roughly 30 miles east — and partly thanks to Baltimore's global cuisine.
You will be ready for a seafood feast after exploring Frederick Road's cluster of thriving music businesses, from instrument shops such as the Appalachian Bluegrass Shoppe and Bill's Music House to record shops including Trax on Wax. There are also speakeasy-style live music venues like Morsberger's Tavern, which puts on regular themed nights (like blues, reggae, and rock 'n' roll). Going strong since 2008, Catonsville Gourmet cooks up both local delicacies and international seafood feasts. Maryland crab cakes and Calypso rockfish share menu space with classic dishes such as grilled salmon and pan-seared scallops.
For a more casual, bib-and-fork experience, head to Ships Cafe Restaurant and Crab House, just across the road from Catonsville Gourmet. This laid-back eatery gets its seafood from local crabbers and fishermen — and you can order its stuffed shrimp, fresh catch of the day, and other delicacies separately, or you can indulge in a seafood platter featuring grouper, crab cakes, scallops, and shrimp, for $35.99. If you are visiting Music City in summer, grab a seat on the porch at Atlantic Food and Spirits, located where Frederick Road splits into Thistle Road. A more upmarket option than Ships Cafe, this seafood restaurant specializes in seafood soups and chowders, and they also have a raw bar.