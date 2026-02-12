Nashville's Coolest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is A Iconic Mexican Eatery Featured By Guy Fieri

If there's one thing Guy Fieri knows, it's the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants. After all, he's estimated to have visited over 1,250 mouth-watering spots; the man knows his delicious, casual dining. While Tennessee has some of the best barbecue in America, Fieri's favorite food in the Hospitality State comes from a bit farther south. One of his favorites in Tennessee is Mas Tacos Por Favor, an iconic, cozy restaurant in East Nashville. The restaurant first hit the streets of Nashville in 2008 as a food truck built from a 1970s Winnebago, before owner Teresa Mason opened this brick-and-mortar location in 2010.

Since the beginning, Mas Tacos Por Favor has been a hit with Nashville folks, who knew what Fieri eventually discovered for himself: This is the spot for delicious, unexpected dishes that put a twist on traditional Mexican food. And the people have spoken: After years of being featured in the Nashville Scene "Best of Nashville" awards, Mas Tacos was voted the best taco place in the city in 2025.

Mas Tacos Por Favor made a name for itself as the place for tamales, which Fieri called one of the best he's ever had, perhaps because of Mason's method of whipping chicken lard to make them light and fluffy. "Every once and awhile I get one of those OMG moments," Fieri said during his visit. "That, right there, that just hit a new level." Other standout dishes include the sweet potato and quinoa tacos that the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives website describes as "a beautiful balance of flavor." The menu changes seasonally based on available ingredients, though certain items are served year-round, like the popular chicken tortilla soup. Everything is made from scratch, and many dishes include produce grown in the restaurant's garden.