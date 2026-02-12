Nashville's Coolest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is A Iconic Mexican Eatery Featured By Guy Fieri
If there's one thing Guy Fieri knows, it's the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants. After all, he's estimated to have visited over 1,250 mouth-watering spots; the man knows his delicious, casual dining. While Tennessee has some of the best barbecue in America, Fieri's favorite food in the Hospitality State comes from a bit farther south. One of his favorites in Tennessee is Mas Tacos Por Favor, an iconic, cozy restaurant in East Nashville. The restaurant first hit the streets of Nashville in 2008 as a food truck built from a 1970s Winnebago, before owner Teresa Mason opened this brick-and-mortar location in 2010.
Since the beginning, Mas Tacos Por Favor has been a hit with Nashville folks, who knew what Fieri eventually discovered for himself: This is the spot for delicious, unexpected dishes that put a twist on traditional Mexican food. And the people have spoken: After years of being featured in the Nashville Scene "Best of Nashville" awards, Mas Tacos was voted the best taco place in the city in 2025.
Mas Tacos Por Favor made a name for itself as the place for tamales, which Fieri called one of the best he's ever had, perhaps because of Mason's method of whipping chicken lard to make them light and fluffy. "Every once and awhile I get one of those OMG moments," Fieri said during his visit. "That, right there, that just hit a new level." Other standout dishes include the sweet potato and quinoa tacos that the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives website describes as "a beautiful balance of flavor." The menu changes seasonally based on available ingredients, though certain items are served year-round, like the popular chicken tortilla soup. Everything is made from scratch, and many dishes include produce grown in the restaurant's garden.
The story and menu of Mas Tacos Por Favor
Mas Tacos Por Favor owner Teresa Mason is a Nashville native and self-taught chef. A few months in Mexico altered the course of her life (and Nashville's dining scene), as she got inspired by watching families run "fondas" (small mom-and-pop eateries and taco stands). They'd shop in the morning, work in the afternoon, and have downtime in the evening, which represented an appealing mix of freedom and control. Thus, the Mas Tacos Por Favor food truck was born in 2008, when Mason decided to do one thing really well and build her business and life around that.
Luckily, Mason does several things really well. Mas Tacos Por Favor offers tasty soups like a green pozole and sopa tarasca (vegetarian bean soup), as well as sides like elote with cheese and spices and black beans with plantains. While Tennessee may not be the state with the most of America's best taco restaurants, Mas Tacos still puts it on the map. As one fan writes on Google, "... Without question, the best taco I've had anywhere ... and the black beans are outstanding, the kind of side dish you'll keep thinking about long after the meal." Some dishes are only available on specific days of the week, like the breakfast tacos offered on weekends or the pickled cactus and chorizo one, currently available on Thursdays.
Mas Tacos Por Favor is open from Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's closed on Mondays. You can dine in and grab a seat at a table, the bar, or on the patio, or order online for pick-up.