The Bustling State Where Residents Have The Highest Average Income (And It's Not New York Or California)

If ever a buzzword fit the current economic climate, "affordability" would be it. A Google search of the word lays bare the financial woes of everyone from car dealers and college students to touring musicians and home buyers. Many Americans are moving out of the big city to live somewhere more affordable. However, it isn't doom and gloom for everyone — particularly for residents of the bustling, historic state of Virginia. While you might be inclined to think residents of notoriously expensive states like New York and California take home the country's biggest paychecks, a recent study by finance company WalletHub reveals that Virginians boast the country's highest average income.

The WalletHub study found the top 5% of Virginians rake in an average annual salary of $533,522, the third-highest income among America's five percenters. In comparison, annual salaries for the lowest 20% of Virginians average out to $19,293. However, these low Virginia earners actually take home the fourth-biggest paychecks among the nation's lowest 20%. When WalletHub crunched the numbers for all 50 states, Old Dominion bested the entire nation to become the state with the highest average income.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo shared that the study sought to spotlight "where income disparities are more prevalent, which could help us better understand why residents of certain states struggle more to make ends meet." To determine this, WalletHub analyzed data for all 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) collected from the U.S. Census Bureau and Council for Community and Economic Research. The study measured three key metrics — "the average annual income of the top 5%, the average annual income of the bottom 20%, and the median income for all residents."